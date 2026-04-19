It's rare in life that you find a hotel that's really, truly hard to fault. So many miss a crucial element - the foods isn't the best quality, the rooms a touch on the small side, or the wellness offering a small, box room with no air conditioning and minimal equipment. But not the newly opened The Newman hotel in Fitzrovia, which I was lucky enough to stay at last month and have been raving about ever since.

It's hard to know where to begin - from a full-floor wellness centre, to independent and thoughtful mini bar options, to the effortlessly welcoming and sophisticated Scandi design, every touch has been thought through and does exactly what it says on the tin: making you feel instantly at home. If your home had been curated by award-winning interior designers, of course.

Situated in the very heart of London, between Marylebone, Mayfair and Soho, the art-deco hotel from Kinsfolk & Co has been highly anticipated - and for good reason. The British hospitality newcomers don't do things by halves: with design from Lind + Almond and nods throughout to Fitzrovia's literary past, it's boutique but design-led; friendly, while always offering five-star service.

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With CEO and founder Paul Brackley at the helm, you can see why. His CV spans the Shangri-La Group to The Shard, and he's clearly brought his magic to this new opening, too.

For my full review of the hotel, plus tips for if you do decide to stay, keep scrolling.

Honestly? I can't recommend The Newman in Fitzrovia highly enough

The vibes

The interiors have been carefully curated, combining calming, wooden tones with modern stainless steel.

Artwork from Christopher Brown, Marcel Garbi and Sandhills Studios runs throughout the hotel, with black and white photos of the local area from Rory Langdon-Down.

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The staff are instantly welcoming without being overbearing - attentive while letting you enjoy your stay.

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The rooms

The Newman offers 81 rooms and suites, with a cohesive design throughout. Warm, natural hues and curved furniture edges sit alongside stone bathroom walls and textured artwork.

The view of the BT Tower from our room instantly reminds you that you're nestled in the very heart of London. Pillows are plush, and the mini bar offering is extensive, with a variety of independently owned snack brands, drinks, and even wellness amenities on offer (I'm talking CBD drops, mood-boosting supplements, and more).

The bathrooms are particularly beautiful - they feel nostalgic yet perfectly modern, and are kitted out with Anatome amenities, a brand I've long loved for their essential oil-rich products and sustainable business credentials.

If you're feeling really boujie, do check out The Penthouse, a spacious, decadent room with a private terrace, sauna, and cold plunge.

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The food

Head to the ground floor and you'll find Brasserie Angelica, a light, bright space offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, a variety of modern European food - think steak tartare, grilled prawns, and a Swedish west coast salad packed with prawns, mussels, crab and mushrooms. I enjoyed the pickled gravadlax (the mustard sauce is particularly special) and the buttermilk fried Haddock with celeriac remoulade, and couldn't fault it.

Just behind the restaurant, you'll find Gambit, an atmospheric bar with regular live music. Every single cocktail on the menu can include alcohol or no alcohol, a detail I found particularly impressive and inclusive.

Come breakfast, you can enjoy an à la carte menu downstairs or opt for room service instead. They offer all your usual favourites - smoked salmon, eggs Florentine, and a hearty porridge. But don't sleep on the artichoke on sourdough - a stroke of culinary genius.

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The facilities

Now this is where, in my opinion, The Newman truly comes into its own. There are plenty of UK hotels doing boutique stylishly and well, with pretty unparalleled attention to detail and customer service. But if you're on the fence about staying at TN, know this: the amenities on offer are truly unrivalled.

As a Health Editor, you best believe I headed almost instantly to their floor-wide Wellness Centre, a catch-all term that many other hotels use to refer to a boxy, unairconditioned room with a few kettlebells. At The Newman, the gym is spacious, light, and bright, decked to the nines with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, Peloton bikes and Hyperice recovery tools. There's room temperature and chilled tap water, towels, and even a dedicated yoga and Pilates studio, where some of my favourite teachers, including Ashlea McKee and Eva Syti, offer complimentary classes.

Just around the corner, you have the wet room, which includes a sauna, steam room, experience shower, hydrotherapy pool, and ice and salt room, marking a first for any London hotel. I've tested a fair few wellness-focused hotels in my time, and this is up there with the best: wellness, winding down, and taking time to centre yourself woven into the very fabric of your stay, a simple inclusion rather than an add-on or an afterthought.

The space is calming, grounded, and welcoming - it's hard not to feel instantly at ease. If you'd like to book a treatment, they offer facials and massages on offer in the spa.

To book your stay at 50 Newman Street, W1T 3EB, head to The Newman website or call 020 3989 8100. Double rooms with breakfast included start from £695 in low season and from £765 in high.