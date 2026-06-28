Reviewed: The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre is an Urban Sanctuary Inspired by London's Royal Parks

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to hotel spas in the capital, with some of the most prestigious wellness spaces in the world residing in London's landmark hotels. The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, housed in the Belgravia hotel, is a welcome addition—a subterranean oasis that instils a sense of calm with its nature-inspired interiors.

Dreamed up by world-famous architect and interior designer Peter Marino, it's a haven of tranquillity inspired by the surrounding nature found in Hyde Park, Green Park, and Buckingham Palace Gardens, with beautiful mosaic tiling creating abstract motifs inspired by local landscapes.

As with the rest of the hotel, which is known for its high-tech amenities (including 'spa mode' lighting in the bathrooms and wireless charging points), technology plays a significant role, with light panels that mimic natural light in the basement space and twinkly underwater music.

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

The Peninsula London first opened its doors in September 2023, with the spa opening following in December of the same year. This hotel is the first from the Peninsula brand in the UK, following properties in Hong Kong, New York, and Paris. It has quickly established itself as one of the most prestigious hotels in the area—a notable achievement, considering that historical icons The Berkeley and The Goring are its Belgravia neighbours.

This is everything you need to know about booking a luxury spa day at The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, including the treatments to look out for and the most luxurious packages for a day of indulgence (or a lavish UK staycation).

THE SPA

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

Celebrated architect and interior designer Peter Marino designed the space, in collaboration with Hopkins Architects, taking into consideration the nearby green spaces. Lighting is considered, with overhead panels that stimulate natural light. Cleverly, the lights dim to an ambient glow as night falls. The spa is situated in the basement of the hotel, which is a commonplace for big London hotels. But rather than opt for the dark, cocoon-like atmosphere of, say, The Corinthia, which leans into its underground location with black marble and fire pits, the spa creates an illusion of space and light to complement its natural theme.

At the centre of the spa is a tranquil 25-meter heated pool, surrounded by intricate mosaic-tiled walls in shades of green and blue depicting abstract landscapes. Like the rest of the hotel, the spa is spacious, with the facilities spanning two floors. There are four thermal cabins with varying degrees of heat, as well as a sauna and steam room, located in the changing rooms.

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(Image credit: The Peninsula)

The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre is available to guests staying at the hotel, but Londoners and tourists can also book a spa day or treatments to experience this serene bolthole in one of London's most desirable areas. For those staying at the hotel, there's an in-room Wellness Portal where guests can take yoga classes or try a meditation session from the comfort of their own rooms.

THE TREATMENTS

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

There are seven, cocoon-like treatment rooms, including a couple's room. The treatment menu is broad, with some lovely add-on treatments to tailor each experience, with beauty brand partners of Subtle Energies and Margy's Monte Carlo, as well as hair royalty Errol Douglas, who heads up the hotel's salon, The Atelier.

The holistic facials are a highlight, using products from Ayurvedic aromatherapy brand Subtle Energies. Visitors to the spa can add a guided meditation or Shirodhara, an Ayurdevic treatment that involves pouring warm liquid over the forehead for relaxation. The spa is the first in the UK to partner with the Swiss brand Margy’s Monte Carlo, offering the Ultimate InSkin Elixir Facial. This high-tech facial begins with a personal diagnosis, allowing the facialist to select an elixir and mask tailored to the individual's skin type.

There are also some sumptuous body treatments available, including chakra-balancing massages, detox body wraps and an exfoliating body polish that utilises mineral-rich Himalayan crystals. Guests can also opt for traditional Chinese medicine treatments, such as acupuncture, performed by one of the specialist practitioners-in-residence.

COLLABORATIONS

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

The Penisuala Spa introduced two new wellness packages this summer to further enhance their wellness offering—and they're worth getting excited about.

Cult LA-brand Ricari Studios brings its one-of-a-kind ‘Ricari Method’ to the hotel, which uses a combination of technology and human touch to sculpt and tone the body. 'Ricari' loosely means 'to re-charge' in Italian and works on the concept that we can rejuvenate the body through stimulating blood flow and boosting lymphatic drainage—a philosophy rooted in ancient wellness that's also very on trend right now. Devised by Anna Zahn in Los Angeles, this partnership marks the first time the method has come to the UK.

ONE: Personal Training, founded by former professional athlete Henry Barratt, offers personalised one-on-one sessions including strength and resistance training, functional movement, boxing, and Pilates.

PACKAGES

The Indulgent Relaxation package (£560)

Personalised Holistic Massage (1 hour)

Anti-Pollution Facial (1 hour)

Body Wrap (45 minutes)

Two hours of spa facility access, including our indoor 25m swimming pool, vitality pool and sauna

Holistic Escape (£450)

Personalised Holistic Massage (1 hour)

Holistic Age-Defying Facial (1 hour)

Two hours of spa facility access, including our indoor 25m swimming pool, vitality pool and sauna

Time for tea (£535)

Personalised Holistic Massage (1 hour)

Holistic Age‑Defying Facial (1 hour)

Afternoon Tea in The Lobby

2 hours facility access (pool, vitality pool, sauna)

NEED TO KNOWS

Spa days at The Peninsula London start at £250 for use of the facilities for three hours, and you can book through the spa's website. Alternatively, you can use the facilities free of charge if you book a 90-minute treatment.

You can view the full treatment menu and prices here.

Address: 8/F, The Peninsula, 1 Grosvenor Place, London SW1X 7HJ

Phone: 020 3959 2888