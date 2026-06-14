Easy Escapes: Inside New York’s Most Whimsical New Luxury Hideaway

It’s not every day you get to stay in one of the leading hotels of the world.

It’s even harder to find a truly unique and unforgettable hotel in New York. Sure, the city that never sleeps has plenty to offer, but many face the same pitfalls: a focus on style over substance, tiny yet expensive box rooms, and generic, inauthentic luxury.

Head to the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 28th Street, though, and nestled unnassumingly between the Flatiron District, Chelsea and Midtown, you’ll find The Fifth Avenue Hotel - which, despite only opening in October 2023, has received near-instant critical acclaim.

Stepping into the lobby on a sweltering hot day in April, it’s easy to see why. While the outside of the hotel appears modest and unassuming, don’t be fooled by the facade. Because inside - well, they’ve brought together some of the most creative minds in design, art, gastronomy and hospitality to create a truly unique and unforgettable location.

Built around a Gilded Age mansion owned by banker and socialite Charlotte Goodridge in the mid-1800s, the hotel combines a restored Beaux-Arts building with a modern glass tower, creating a striking merge of old and new in the heart of Manhattan.

No two rooms are exactly alike, but each is a riotous nod to maximalism, the complete opposite of the minimalist luxury that’s dominated for the last few years. Expect loud wallpaper, velvet furnishings, Murano glass chandeliers, antique cabinets, and hundreds of curated art pieces throughout the 24-storey hotel.

It’s near faultless; original, effortlessly stylish, and unpretentiously luxurious. Plus, for any travellers, the location is hard to beat: quiet enough to get some quality shut eye but within walking distance of all of the major attractions (including the Sky Line, Grand Central and Times Square). It’s situated in the buzzing heart of the city; a perfect balance of creative energy, history, and central location.

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Keen to read my full review and stay at New York’s most exciting new opening yourself? Keep scrolling, because spoiler: I’m already plotting my next trip.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel Review: “Faultless, iconic New York charm”

The vibes

Instantly welcoming, polished, and warm, wander into The Fifth Avenue Hotel lobby and you’re met with floor-to-ceiling antique mirrors, polished marble floors and plush velvet sofas to sink into. You could while away hours flicking through the coffee table books on offer or perusing their “cabinets of curiosities” - two towering vintage oak cases packed to the brim with crystals.

The first thing we notice, though, is how good it smells - a delicious mix of polished wood, antique books, and floral citrus. I’m still yet to find out what the signature scent is, but I can still smell it - intimate, opulent, and quietly theatrical, which tells me everything I need to know about the hotel before we’ve even been shown to our room.

Walls are an eclectic mix of coral, buttercup yellow, and green, making whichever area of the hotel you’re in mood-boosting, joyous, and unique (the elevator lobbies are even wrapped in ruched rose-coloured silk, pleated by Parisian craftsmen). Priceless paintings sit alongside treasures from flea markets and far-flung travels; it’s whimsy made elevated, all seen through interior designer Martin Brudnizki’s lens and perfectly curated to never once feel gaudy or kitsch.

As founder Alex Ohebshalom says, “The Fifth is the realisation of many years of dreaming and discovery. We are creating a one-of-a-kind experience; it’s a whimsical, transformational escape in the heart of Manhattan. Our creative spirit will allow us to elevate the guest experience, introducing a new level of service designed to inspire and delight.”

(Image credit: The Fifth Avenue Hotel)

The rooms

There are 153 guestrooms and suites to choose from, all of which are unique in design and interior. Brudnizki’s passion for individuality results in a thoughtfully curated, deeply residential atmosphere that blurs the line between hotel and home - I felt more like I was staying in a wealthy collector's private residence than a hotel.

We stayed in a Mansion Junior Suite, and our room is decadently spacious - the biggest hotel room I’ve ever stayed at in New York before. Our double room has a well-sized lounge area, complete with sofa, mini bar, pantry and dining table, bathroom with bathtub, bathroom, and shower room, and bedroom area, complete with king-sized bed, plush Egyptian cotton bedding, and twinkling star-shaped ceiling lights. As with everything in the hotel, the attention to detail is second to none and the guest experience, unrivalled: nightly notes from the turn-down staff, sweet treats from the kitchen staff, and daily pantry restocks of high-end snacks, low-sugar soda options, and sparkling water.

If you’re looking for something more special, they’ve also recently launched five new suites that feature stone terraces and breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline.

(Image credit: The Fifth Avenue Hotel)

The food

You know you’re in for a treat when the bar and restaurant are renowned in their own right, with both packed during our stay. Café Carmellini, the hotel’s main restaurant, is the brainchild of acclaimed and award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini and seems to attract locals as much as tourists. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the interiors are breathtaking: two sculptural trees dominate the space, with mood-lit, cosy booths setting the tone for the evening. We’re sat right next to the open-plan kitchen, so happily while away our evening with a glass of champagne, watching the chefs at work.

With a menu packed full of Italian, French and classic New York dishes, our standout highlights include the Crab Mille-Feuille, Duck Duck Tortellini, and Scallops Cardoz. As a carb-lover, the pre-entrée bread course is also spectacular: think sky-high, crisp grissini breadsticks, warm, freshly baked breads, cultured butter, olives, and the best quality olive oil.

We can’t resist dessert, and I’m so glad we didn’t - the olive oil & Sorrento lemon coppa is one of the best I’ve ever eaten: a bright, light, and delicate lemon-soaked sponge layered with silky vanilla cream, lemon sauce and chopped pistachios.

Come breakfast, you can order from the à la carte menu, which offers an array of elevated classics, from eggs to yoghurt parfait. If you’re feeling indulgent, don’t miss the fluffy-as-anything buttermilk pancakes with a mouthwateringly sharp lemon-berry compote or the croissant trolley, stacked with made-in-house daily specials.

For a nightcap, don’t skip a dirty martini at The Portrait Bar, an intimate, firelit space offering signature classics and playful classics from Bar Director Darryl Chan.

(Image credit: The Fifth Avenue Hotel)

The facilities

While the facilities at The Fifth are fairly minimal - there’s a small 24-hour gym, and no sauna or spa on site - I wouldn’t expect anything else for such a central NY location. Make the most of cardio machines and weights at their in-house fitness space, or if you’d rather enjoy a specific class, ask for a complimentary day pass to Life Time Fitness, located at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue. There you can enjoy several floors of fitness equipment, saltwater lap pools, and eucalyptus steam rooms.

The team ensure you’re well looked after, with a dedicated porter and concierge on hand to help you with route plans and reservations. They also offer complimentary dry cleaning, pressing of up to three items per guest, and overnight shoeshine.

Up to two dogs per room can stay for an additional cost of $250.

(Image credit: The Fifth Avenue Hotel)

The need to knows

Stay at The Fifth Avenue Hotel from around £350 a night, depending on the season and room type. 1 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001, thefifthavenuehotel.com.