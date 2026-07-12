At this stage, you’re probably well aware of the exercise-longevity pipeline - that well-established connection between regular movement and living longer. You probably also know that strength training plays a key part in that relationship, helping not just to extend our life, but to improve the quality of it, too.

What you might not know, however, is that lifting weights isn’t just about building up your muscles; it’s about protecting your bones, too. And that’s essential, because our bone health, despite being less visible than our muscle tone, is one of the leading contributors to longevity, especially amongst women.

In fact, new research shows that women with osteoporosis - a condition where bones become weaker, less dense and more fragile - may be at a 47% higher risk of death than women with normal bone density. And given that half of women over 50 will experience an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime, that warrants investigation.

Because the truth is, strength training isn’t the only way to protect our bones. There’s a wealth of other simple, daily habits that together can help us live healthier, for longer.

Ahead, two leading NHS doctors share everything you need to know about protecting your bone health. And if you’re looking for more longevity advice, we’ve also got guides to the healthiest habits for brain function , healthy ageing through midlife and the longevity trends doctors say you can avoid .

8 Simple Habits Every Woman Should Do To Protect Her Bone Health—Chosen By NHS Doctors

What is bone health?

Most of us could probably guess that having ‘healthy’ bones is important, but knowing what a healthy bone looks or feels like is, to me at least, less obvious. We tend to assume our bones are innately strong because they’re hard to the touch, but as Dr Jessica Little MBBS Bsc (hons) GPST explains, there’s a little more to it than that.

“Bones are living tissue, which means they are constantly being broken down and rebuilt throughout our lives,” she explains. “They need the right nutrients, regular movement and healthy hormone levels to stay strong.”

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So far, so good. But what does ‘strong’ look like? Well, as Dr Little tells us, “healthy bones are those that have good density, a strong internal structure and a good ability to repair themselves.”

NHS doctor, Dr Amber Savary-Trathen , who specialises in women’s health, agrees, adding that whilst some of our bone density is genetic, a large part is also determined by lifestyle. “Smoking, exercise and diet all impact the strength and quality of our bones,” she explains.

As for whether it’s too early (or late) to start working on our bone health, Dr Little is clear. “Bone health isn't something we should only think about when we're older. The foundations for healthy bones are built in childhood and early adulthood, but the habits we have in our 30s, 40s and beyond still make a huge difference.”

@drgabriellelyon If you're over 30, your bones and joints are already changing. And if you're not proactive now, you could be setting yourself up for arthritis, osteoporosis, and chronic pain later. In this episode, I’m joined by Dr. Jocelyn Wittstein—orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine expert, and Associate Professor at Duke—for a powerful and practical deep dive into what really keeps your joints strong, mobile, and pain-free across your 40s, 50s, and beyond. We talk about: ✅ Why women’s joint and bone health declines faster after 50 ✅ The role of estrogen in muscle, inflammation & mobility ✅ Myths about running and arthritis ✅ Why frozen shoulder happens—and what to do early ✅ Plyometrics, impact, and how to actually build stronger bones ✅ Collagen, curcumin, and what supplements are worth taking ✅ What we’re learning about GLP-1s (like Ozempic) and joint health Whether you're an athlete, a mom, or in the thick of perimenopause, this episode is your evidence-based blueprint for movement longevity. 🎧 Listen now. Link in bio! ♬ New Beginnings - Instrumental - Beats by Talent

Why is protecting our bone health important?

Bone health sits alongside cardiovascular health as one of the leading predictors of longevity in women. So, why does it have such an impact on our lifespan?

“Strong bones help us to stay active, independent and confident as we age,” says Dr Little when I put the question to her. “They allow us to keep walking the dog, lifting grandchildren, travelling with friends and exercising to maintain our cardiovascular health.”

Crucially, she also points out that stronger bones have a lower risk of fracture, which is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation and death in older adults. “Hip fractures in particular can be life-changing,” says Dr Little. “They're associated with loss of independence, longer hospital stays and an increased risk of complications in older adults.”

For women, this matters even more. Because oestrogen, which plays an essential role in bone health, rapidly declines when we go through menopause. “Oestrogen helps to protect our bones by slowing the rate at which they’re broken down,” explains Dr Little. “When oestrogen levels fall after menopause, bone loss can speed up dramatically.”

She’s right, of course. Studies show that women can lose up to 20% of their bone density in the five to seven years after menopause. “Women also tend to have smaller bones to begin with,” says Dr Little. “Couple that with the fact that we generally live longer, and there’s more time for bone loss to accumulate. It’s why osteoporosis disproportionately affects women.”

So far, this has all sounded pretty daunting, and I wouldn’t blame you for wanting to stop reading. But Dr Little has good news, too. “Bone health is one of those things where small, consistent habits really do add up,” she says. “The exercise you do today and the nutrition you prioritise now are investments in your future mobility and independence. These habits are also good for your cardiovascular health and overall ageing.”

So, without further ado, the habits Dr Little and Dr Savary-Trathen recommend you do to protect your bone health now, and in the future.

Doctors recommend—8 weekly habits to protect your bone health as you age

1. Regular strength training

“Bones respond to load,” says Dr Little, who explains that “resistance training tells your body that your skeleton needs to stay strong.”

That doesn’t mean you need to become a power lifter if that’s not your thing. “Even bodyweight exercises, resistance bands or dumbbells can make a real difference when done consistently,” says Dr Little.

2. Eat plenty of protein

“Protein makes up half the volume of bone,” says Dr Little. “This makes it easy to understand how important eating enough protein is for your bone health.”

And despite the good publicity protein has had in recent years, Dr Little says many women still don’t eat enough. “Prioritising protein at each meal will support both your muscle and bone health, which only becomes more important as we age,” she says.

If you’re unsure of how much protein you should be eating, this NHS fact sheet can help you to estimate your daily needs.

3. Incorporate high impact exercise

High-impact exercise has become a bit controversial in recent years, with some arguing that too much of it can be disruptive to women’s hormones.

But Dr Little is clear that doesn’t mean we should stop doing it altogether. “Bones love impact,” she says. “Things like stair climbing, dancing, tennis, jogging or hopping exercises stimulate bone-building.”

4. Eat calcium

“Calcium is essential for bone health, but most people can meet their daily needs through the food they eat,” says Dr Little, who recommends that we aim for around 700 mg per day. “Supplements are only recommended if you’re unable to meet this through your diet, or if you have a diagnosed deficiency,” she says.

When asked for some calcium-rich food inspiration, Dr Savary-Trathen has an extensive list. “Dairy, fortified plant milks, beans, tofu, green veg such as broccoli and nuts are all good sources,” she says.

5. Take Vitamin D

“Vitamin D actually helps your body absorb calcium,” explains Dr Savary-Trathen, who says that low vitamin D levels can lead to low calcium, which in turn can harm our bone health.

And whilst we’ll never encourage you to overload on supplements, both doctors say that Vitamin D is one that’s useful for most of us. “In the UK, where sunlight is at times pretty scarce, the NHS recommends that everyone consider a 10 microgram vitamin D supplement during autumn and winter,” says Dr Little, who adds that some people who get little sun exposure may benefit from it all year round. “This is one of the simplest things you can do for your long-term bone health, and you can buy it at your local chemist.”

6. Protect your muscles as much as your bones

“This is probably the most underrated tip,” says Dr Little, who uses the analogy of a tent to explain why she thinks so. “Think of your skeleton as the tent frame and your muscles as the guy ropes. The stronger and more balanced these ropes are, the more stable the whole structure becomes.”

It’s why she recommends yoga, Pilates and even standing on one leg, alongside standard strength training. “These activities challenge your balance and coordination, which reduces the chance of falls and protects your skeleton,” she says.

7. Be mindful of salt intake

This one might sound surprising, but Dr Savary-Trathen says it’s more important than we think. “Most people know too much salt is a threat to blood pressure, but it also makes your body lose more calcium through your urine,” she says. “Keeping your salt intake down will protect your bones as well as your heart.”

8. Minimise smoking and alcohol

In an ideal world, we’d avoid smoking and drinking altogether for a whole host of health reasons. But if nothing else, Dr Savary-Trathen says it’s important to cut down.

“Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do for your skeleton,” she makes clear. “Smoking weakens the bones, with an effect that becomes higher the longer you have smoked. Alcohol, too, increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.”

Shop MC-UK approved bone health essentials now:

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