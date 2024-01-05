Easy Escapes: The Langham Hotel offers a slice of historic luxury in the heart of London

When it comes to London's most prestigious hotels, few can rival the iconic landmark that is The Langham Hotel. Opened in 1865 as Europe’s first ‘Grand Hotel’, this luxurious oasis is just a mere five-minute walk from Oxford Circus station and offers the perfect escape for those looking for a UK-based staycation, or a grand experience for those seeking some luxury in the city. All whilst conveniently being a few miles away from London's most popular shopping epicentre and cultural landmarks.

The hotel itself holds 237 rooms and 43 luxurious suites and residences fully equipped with a variety of activities for everyone from families to solo travellers. Additionally, it caters a handful of award-winning bars and restaurants to suit every occasion and taste.

And lest we forget, its smell. Yes, its smell. Every corner of the hotel has been diffused with one of the most invigorating smells I have ever come across – a custom blend of ginger flower, honeyed pineapple and fresh lilac with violet, exclusive to the hotel. It's a very powerful, yet calming scent that adds an extra layer of luxury to every corner of this regal hotel.

The Rooms

The Infinity Suite at The Langham Hotel. (Image credit: The Langham Hotel)

The Langham Hotel is equipped with a variety of luxury rooms and over 40 suites. On this occasion, I stayed in The Executive Room which held incredible views of central London and had a cosy lounge area. Its furnishing was quintessentially British while remaining modern, with light, cream-toned furniture and subtle hints of the hotel's classic pink hues. Additionally, all bathrooms are equipped with bathroom essentials, bathrobes, and my favourite touch: Diptyque body care.

Other popular room options are The Infinity Suite with a private dressing room, a lavish infinity bath and unbeatable views of London's All Saint Church. A commonly believed celeb-approved favourite, the Terrace Suite is also one of the hotel's most popular rooms with its own kitchenette, two lounges, and a private terrace overlooking the West End – quite possible the epitome of luxury.

For health and wellness enthusiasts, like me, the in-room TV holds a variety of quick workouts that can be done in the comfort of your room. The hotel's stellar service also offers workout equipment on call, including your own Peloton bike.

The Food

Quite possibly my favourite thing about the hotel is its restaurants and bars. From The Wigmore to the Palm Court, you are sure to leave each location feeling satisfied and eager to return.

The Langham Hotel is also home to Artesian. This bar once held the title of World's Best Bar from 2011-2015, so it is definitely a must visit in London. This luxury cocktail bar is now partnering with chef Angelo Sato of Humble Chicken in Soho. Together, they have created a menu with cocktail pairings inspired by traditional Japanese cuisine.

During my stay, I was able to (finally) go to The Wigmore and cross it off my must-go list. This hearty pub experience has an elevated touch to classic pub food by Chef Michel Roux Jr. In the morning, the restaurant is open for a delicious breakfast buffet and à-la-carte menu with a fun make-your-own Mimosa or Bloody Mary station included. Come night time, the restaurant is bustling with energy, laughter and mouth-watering food.

Amongst Bloody-Mary salted chips, slow-cooked pork collar,and a decadent winter tomato salad, I was most taken aback by the restaurant's traditional cheese toastie. I wouldn't say I'm a toastie connoisseur, but this one was by far one of the best cheese toasties I've tried in London.

The food is truly spectacular, but what made me overjoyed was the incredible service received throughout my meal. The staff is incredibly thoughtful and thoroughly contribute to a memorable dining experience.

The Wigmore retaurant at The Langham Hotel. (Image credit: The Langham hotel)

The Activities

When it comes to activities, you can expect them to be luxe at The Langham Hotel. Whether you're after a bank vault turned swimming pool or a full gym with cold towels and water infusions included, the choice is yours.

The 16m-long pool (which also has lime-infused water upon entry and exit) is just next door to the hotel's spa, sauna and steam room for a post-swim unwind session.

The hotel's famous Chuan Body and Soul Spa is definitely one to look into. This spa offers signature massage and facial treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine whilst incorporating cutting-edge skin care technology. With an array of treatments from hydrafacials and a body ginger wrap to alleviate tension and release stress.

Swimming pool at The Langham Hotel. (Image credit: The Langham Hotel)

The Need to Knows

Rooms at The Langham Hotel start at around £712 and you can book through the hotel's website or phone at: +44 (0) 20 7636 1000.