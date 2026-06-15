Reviewed: The Peninsula London is a Masterclass in Timeless Elegance and Old-Fashioned Hospitality

Nestled between Hyde Park Corner and Wellington Arch, The Peninsula London is an elegant sanctuary with a timeless quality; a relative newcomer on London's luxury hotel scene that can rival the Capital's most iconic establishments.

The Peninsula is one of those grand hotels that feels as if it has been stationed in Belgravia, near the likes of The Connaught and The Dorchester, for decades. Yet, the hotel actually opened in 2023, marking the brand's debut in the UK, following hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Paris, and New York, among others. Rather than inhabiting one of the 19th-century buildings like its neighbours, the hotel was built from scratch—and rumour has it that Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels spent 30 years finding the ideal spot.

What cements The Peninsula's success amid such fierce competition is its distinctiveness; there's no hotel like it in the city. Rather than attempting to be hyper-modern (which can, let's face it, often feel a little sterile), it exudes the elegance and warmth of a bygone era, along with genuine, old-fashioned hospitality. Luggage is whisked away instantly upon arrival. Staff are warm, attentive, and discreet. And the uniforms, designed by London fashion royalty Jenny Packham, are impeccable. A masterclass in understated sophistication before you've even left the lobby.

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

The Peninsula is owned and operated through HSH, Asia's oldest hotel company still in operation, and its heritage is gracefully woven throughout the hotel's design, from the hand-carved guardian lions at the hotel's entrance (a Peninsula tradition) to the artful displays of fine Chinese porcelain. Tea time at The Peninsula is treated as a ritual to be taken slowly and thoughtfully. In the tranquil courtyard, designed by celebrated designer Enzo Enea, you'll find 120-year-old Japanese maple trees and the sweet scent of jasmine.

The Peninsula London's story didn't begin in Belgravia, but in the heart of 1920s Hong Kong. Dubbed the 'Grande Dame of the Far East', The Peninsula was one of Hong Kong's first luxury hotels, quickly becoming a benchmark for high-end hospitality, known for its fleet of Rolls-Royces and opulent lobby. The lobby is the heart of the hotel at Peninsula properties; a place to dine, sip cocktails, relax, or people-watch.

The Peninsula's refined character is well-suited to London's refined and historic Belgravia. After all, London has always been a pioneer of top-tier, white-glove service, particularly in the most prestigious neighbourhoods of Belgravia, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge—it's safe to say The Peninsula fits right in.

Here's everything you need to know about The Peninsula London, including what to expect from its £1,300 a night rooms, its incredible restaurants, in particular Brooklands by Claude Bosi and Canton Blue, and the hotel's vast wellness offering, including a new partnership with cult LA brand, Ricari Studios.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

THE ROOMS

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

The rooms at The Peninsula are refreshingly large for a city centre hotel, starting at 50 square meters. Esteemed interior designer Peter Marino, who was at the helm for the entire design process of the hotel, creates a 'home away from home' feel with bespoke furnishings, a mix of textures and original artworks that add character and eclecticism to the rooms and suites. The colour palette is gentle and refined, featuring rich creams, off-whites, and soft blue accents that contrast with deep mahogany wood. Rooms also feature a mahogany-pannelled dressing room, or walk-in wardrobe in some instances.

Amenities are impressive and position The Peninsula as forward-thinking, despite its classic design elements. There are wireless chargers, 'spa mode' lighting in the bathrooms and even a nail dryer to eliminate smudges — a genius addition.

The hotel features a total of 190 rooms and suites, each boasting a spacious layout. The uniformity of rooms in terms of size is possible due to the hotel being a new build, constructed from the ground up as part of a £1 billion project. Before The Peninsula London, the Bulgari was the city's last new-build five-star hotel, built in 2012. In a city known for its sometimes cramped rooms, considering their high price points, this space is a welcome addition.

THE FOOD AND DRINK

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

There are seven places to eat and drink at The Peninsula London, including The Peninsula Boutique & Cafe and The Lobby, where breakfast and afternoon tea are served. Notably, Canton Blue is an opulent, multi-level restaurant, inspired by the design of the Keying Junk, a trade ship that sailed between Europe and Asia. Canton Blue serves Cantonese Chinese with a fine dining twist.

Situated on the ground floor, the atmosphere is seductive, with soft lighting, intimate booths, and striking design features—the handiwork of esteemed Hong Kong-based interior designer Henry Leung. Dining here has a certain magic; the magnificent ceiling has a vast backlit panel depicting a celestial map inspired by Keying Junk's journey from East to West. Little Blue is the cocktail bar next door, serving inventive concoctions and late-night noodles.

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

Brooklands is situated at the top of the building, offering a distinguished rooftop spot helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Director Claude Bosi. The hotel is currently hosting the 'Claude & Co at Brooklands' dinner series; special one-night collaborations between Bosi and world-famous chefs.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

With one of London's most famous parks, Hyde Park, just a stone's throw away, there's the opportunity to team a city break with some time in nature. Part of London's appeal is its vast green spaces, which feel a world away from the hectic metropolis. Polished Belgravia is also worth exploring, with the charming Elizabeth Street and Motcomb Street lined with artisan shops, luxury fashion stores, buzzy restaurants and florists. Eccleston Yards is also within easy reach, home to the stylish wine bar and studio Amie, the beautiful Wild By Tart restaurant, and Re:Mind studio, which offers restorative meditation, healing, and breathwork sessions.

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

Back at the hotel, guests can unwind in The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, which includes a 25-meter heated pool, thermal rooms, an ice fountain and a relaxation room with heated loungers. There's also an on‑site beauty salon called the Atelier. Peter Marino also designed the spa, drawing inspiration from the serenity of nearby Hyde Park and Green Park, using earthy tones and natural materials to enhance the space.

The Peninsula has also recently announced some exciting partnerships, including a collaboration with Cult LA brand Ricari Studios, who offer their one-of-a-kind ‘Ricari Method’, a blend of hands-on and machine-led massage to stimulate blood flow and air lymphatic drainage. Meanwhile, ONE: Personal Training offers guests personalised one-on-one training sessions in the high-tech gym.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at The Peninsula London start at £1,300 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 8/F, The Peninsula, 1 Grosvenor Place, London SW1X 7HJ

Phone: 020 3959 2888