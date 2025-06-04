June is officially here, and while it's a stark reminder that we're already halfway through the year it also means that summer is en route. Hopefully. It's time to grab your summer dresses and positively will the sun to shine, because I'm desperate to be out - and I'm sure you are, too. Luckily, there's a tonne of good stuff happening in the UK this month when it comes to food and drink, arts and theatre, and - of course - festivals. You'll find free yoga in Newcastle, and in Edinburgh the summer terraces are open and waiting for the sunset snappers. In the capital, London is bursting with burlesque and food fun and new cosy wine bars. So leave your coat, grab your sunnies, and get stuck in to the best bits happening in June.

Things to do this June

Art

Infinities Commission: Christelle Oyiri at Tate Modern

(Image credit: Photo © Chris Lensz/Tate Modern)

Artist, DJ and producer Christelle Oyiri explores contemporary culture, media and identity as the first recipient of the Tate Modern's Infinities Commission. Her exhibition will showcase 'the things that lie between the lines' through mixed media, including music, film, performance and installation.

WHEN AND WHERE: 17 June - 25 August 2025 at Tate Modern, London. Tickets and more info here.

Food

Taste London Food Festival

(Image credit: Taste Festival)

The ultimate foodie festival is back for 2025. This year Taste London is bigger and better than ever before with five days of dining, featuring the likes of Akira Back, Los Mochis and Empire Empire. As well as endless opportunities to feast on the best bites in the capital, you'll also have the chance to learn some impressive skills with cook schools and live demos.

WHEN AND WHERE: 18th - 22nd June 2025 at Regent's Park, London. Tickets and more info here.

Drinks

Disko Wunderbar Wednesdays at Albert Schloss

(Image credit: Albert Schloss)

Grab your pals, colleagues or last-minute Hinge date and head to Albert Schloss Soho for a post-work Wednesday night like no other. The venue gets a mirrorball makeover mid-week for Disko Wunderbar, a night packed with tunes that will have you dancing on the chairs and crooning along with the live band.

WHEN AND WHERE: Every Wednesday until 2am at Albert Schloss Soho, London. Bookings and more info here.

Intimate drinks at Courtyard Wine Cellars

(Image credit: Courtyard Wine Cellars)

Nestled under the Covent Garden marketplace arches is Courtyard Wine Cellars, a vaulted bar showcasing over 1,000 wines from 100 regions. Leave the bustling city behind and get cosy in this intimate, candle-lit nook, where you can also pair your wine with French and Italian artisanal cheeses and charcuterie.

WHEN AND WHERE: Open Monday to Sunday, food and wine hours vary. Bookings and more info here.

Travel

Free wellness sessions at INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle

(Image credit: iNNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle with WE RISE)

Head to INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle for a free meditation, yoga, and breathwork event later this month. The hotel is hosting the wellness event in partnership with yoga studio WE RISE, and there are 50 spots available. Just bring your own yoga mat and enjoy 90 minutes of guided meditation and breathwork, followed by a 45 minute yoga flow.

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday 14th June 2025 at INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Booking and information here.

Unique Experiences

Dita Von Teese presents Diamonds and Dust

(Image credit: Diamonds and Dust)

The Queen of burlesque herself is bringing the Dita-verse to London this month with the world premiere of Diamonds and Dust, a production that marries theatre and the art of seduction. Set in the Old West and sprinkled with Dita's signature glamour, it promises to be an epic visual feast - and one you definitely don't want to miss.

WHEN AND WHERE: Performances start from 16th June 2025 at The Emerald Theatre, London. Tickets and more info here.

Shows

Enjoy a supercar showcase at Masters of Motoring

(Image credit: Masters of Motoring)

Whether you're a supercar enthusiast or you simply appreciate the beauty of classic motors, the weekend is an opportunity to marvel at historic rally cars and Lamborghinis. If you're interested in seeing some track action, there'll also be live demos of F1 and modern supercars at Wiltshire’s Castle Combe Race Circuit.

WHEN AND WHERE: 7th and 8th June 2025 at Coombe Circuit and Bowood House, Wiltshire. Tickets and more info here.

Outdoors

Drinks, food and panoramic views at W Edinburgh

(Image credit: W Edinburgh)

There's no city quite like Edinburgh. And if you want to take it all in with a refreshing cocktail in one hand and a mouth-watering small plate in the other, head to W Deck for a panoramic glimpse of the Scottish capital. Set on the 12th floor of W Edinburgh, the summer terrace offers live music, private dining pods and endlessly romantic views of the city as the summer months roll in.

WHEN AND WHERE: W Deck at W Edinburgh is open daily from 1st June 2025. Bookings and more info here.

Family Fun

RSC's Matilda The Musical (including a £10 tickets offer)

(Image credit: RSC Matilda the Musical)

The Royal Shakespeare Company's award-winning Matilda the Musical is one of the most popular (and longest-running) shows in the West End. With the summer holidays on the horizon, it's a slice of theatre fun for kids of all ages - plus the RSC has teamed up with TikTok to offer £10 tickets for 16-25 year olds. Sometimes you have to be a little bit... thrifty.