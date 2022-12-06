Best sex card games: 9 that promise to spice up your relationship

If you're looking to spice up your love life, sex card games are one of the most underrated forms of bedroom play. Unlike the best sex games, you needn't have any prior knowledge of sex positions (opens in new tab) or roleplay to get in the mood - you simply follow the instructions on the card. 

Over 46% of people want to mix things up in the bedroom, according to a survey by sex toy brand Mystery Vibe (opens in new tab). Yet, 40% are too scared to bring up the idea of using toys or exploring kinks with their partner. Enter stage right, sex card games: a brilliant way to broach the subject of your desires without embarrassment. 

While getting out your best sex toys is all well and good, playing a sex game together can be a more tantalizing and subtle role of foreplay. Not only will card games dare you to push the boundaries of your sex life, but they can start conversations that lead to deeper emotional connections with your partner. 

A bit like tantric sex (opens in new tab) and bondage for beginners (opens in new tab), sex card games can be a simple (and cheap) way to build some excitement in the bedroom. Ready? Below, our board of pros shares their go-to sex card games. Our panel of experts includes:

The Tracey Cox Super Sex Position Card

Best for: New positions 

"If you want to experiment in the bedroom but don't know where to start, pick one of these cards to find a new sex position. They're illustrated with amazing images and with great tips for how to enjoy it to its max. They’re also colour coded so you can select certain ones to help explore certain erotic play, such as best positions for the G-spot," says Cooper. 

Sexual Magic Tarot Cards

Best for: Sexy spirituality 

"If you're into all things spiritual, here is the game for you — a sexy tarot that will unveil deepest desires and guide you through a fun night in," says Bell.

Date Deck

Best for: Deep connection

"For those who want to ease into erotica, this is a great game for a date night that's more about deep conversation than sexual curiosity. Nevertheless, you'll stimulate your mind, your heart, and your sex drive as you learn more about each other," says Bell. 

All Night Love Affair Dice And Card game

Best for: Erotic instructions  

"Much more raunchy than Date Deck, this game is all about prompts for devouring your partner — think kissing, licking, sucking, and teasing," says Bell. 
The Gottman Card Decks App

Best for: Any time intimacy 

"Emotional intimacy is one of the best aphrodisiacs. This app offers 14 different card decks, helping you to connect and learn more about each other at the same time. It's also completely free, and there’s a sex-specific deck to spark new inspiration and insights for your sex life," says Milton. 

Big Pussy Energy Card Deck

Best for: Solo exploration

FYI, sex card games can be used solo, too. "If you're into oracle cards, I highly recommend this deck for an empowering and fun way to explore your own sexuality," says Rowett. 

Choose a card for a daily mantra, quotes, or prompts, like a dare to flirt with someone new or encouraging you to release loud noises without shame, she recommends

Truth or Dare: A Game of Passion

Best for: Simple sexiness 

You know the rules to this classic game, only with this deck you won't need to think of ways to challenge each other but be launched into sexy revelations and actions. "This is a sexy truth or dare card game that will amuse, inspire and ignite your mutual passion and pleasure," says Rybchin. 

Dirty Deeds Sex Card Game

Best for: Dirty dares 

The top-rated card game on Lovehoney, this deck is all about sexy acts with a partner. With prompts telling you to lick your partner or head for shower sex, reviewers say it gets things started in the bedroom, can escalate quickly, and get things hot and steamy in no time.
We're Not Really Strangers XXX Card Game

Best for: Raunchy revelations

Recommended by Gasnault, these cards will make you go deep — and we don't mean sexually. Each card has a question on it that would never normally ask others, from the things they find most attractive to their assumptions about your sexual history. It's not only playable between sexual partners but a great game to play with close friends during an intimate gathering, too. 

