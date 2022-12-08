Best sex toy cleaner: 7 to add to basket for better, safer sex

Did you know? Investing in the best sex toy cleaner can actually help you have better sex. Yes, really - because safe sex is always better, and it's not just people that can spread bacteria and STIs, but even the best sex toys, too.

That's right - STIs can be spread on sex toys if you use the same toy as someone who has an infection (best sex toys for couples, we're looking at you). That said, even if you're using one of the best sex toys on Amazon or best sex toys for beginners solo style, they still need to be wiped before and after use. This is to get rid of dust and debris before and to avoid bacteria overgrowth (and a sticky mess in your drawers, tbh) afterward.

"Day-to-day washing of sex toys is essential, but if you want to properly sterilise your toys, you need to invest in a UV light cleaner," says Lucy Rowett, a sex coach at The Lowdown.

The type of toy will also change the cleaner you use. "If the toy is made of glass, steel or silicone and isn't an electric toy, then you can pop it in the dishwasher too (although maybe do them in their own rinse, rather than with the roast dinner plates)," says Rowett.

Cecile Gasnault, brand director Smile Makers (opens in new tab), adds: "For cleaning product for silicone sex toys, look for products with a lower pH and natural and soft ingredients that better preserve the quality of the silicone. Ideally, you won't be using porous sex toys as these harbour bacteria, but remember they will need a really good sterilisation, if so."

We bought you a guide on how to clean your sex toys (opens in new tab). For the best sex toy cleaners you can buy, we've spoken to our panel of experts to find out, including:

What to consider in a sex toy cleaner?

Sex toy material: As above, consider the types of toys you use and the best cleaner for them.

Convenience: You'll probably want a different kind of cleaner to use mid-sex than for a proper post-coital scrub.

You'll probably want a different kind of cleaner to use mid-sex than for a proper post-coital scrub. Cost: How much you spend will depend on whether you want to treat yourself to a luxury cleaner that you can proudly display or use something effective yet affordable.

(opens in new tab) Love Honey Sex Toy Wipes View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Convenient | Ph friendly What the expert says: "These are one of my go-tos, especially during sex when I want to swap from using a toy on me to using it on my partner. These wipes clean and dry the toy quickly, so mid-play clean up doesn’t disrupt the erotic flow. The bonus is that they also don’t upset the vaginal pH balance either," says Cooper.



(opens in new tab) Intimate Earth Green Tea Tree Oil Foaming Toy Cleanser View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Natural ingredients | Fresh smell What the expert says: "Using natural ingredients that are safe to clean both toys and your body, this sex toy cleaner is alcohol-free and is infused with tea tree oil, lavender oil and a natural anti-bacterial ingredient, Guava Bark, for a delicious smelling, clean toy," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) S+HE AfterGlow Cleansing Wipes View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Convenient | Gentle on skin What the expert says: "These are super convenient to use to clean yourself and/or your sex toys before and after sex. The unique formula contains aloe for skin conditioning and has antiseptic and disinfectant ingredients that are safe for your skin," says Rybchin.

(opens in new tab) Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Affordable | Gentle on skin What the expert says: "You do not need to spend a fortune on buying sex toy cleaner, as fragrance free soap or soap for sensitive skin will do just as well. I like Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar for cleaning that won't irritate the skin when you come to use your toy again," says Rowett.

(opens in new tab) Lelo Cleaning Spray For Sex Toys View at Feel Unique (opens in new tab) Pros: Subtle packaging | Convenient What the expert says: "If you're looking for something more compact and easy, I love the Lelo toy cleaner as it leaves no residue, is light and the bottle looks chic so it's perfect for travelling," says Bell.

(opens in new tab) Coco De Mer Toy Cleaner Spray Mist View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) Pros: Wipe-clean | Subtle packaging What the experts say: "This is my number one toy cleaner for the beautiful bottle and effective, wipe-clean application," says Bell.