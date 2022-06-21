Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow both use them.

You’ll likely have heard of Fifty Shades of Grey – the erotic novel series that swept the nation when it was first released in 2011. As well as firmly solidifying kink as totally acceptable – and actually quite healthy – in the bedroom, it cemented the best sex toys once and for all. But it also put Ben Wa (or jiggle) balls firmly on the map. So, question: what are jiggle balls, and should you be using them?

Short answer: it’s totally up to you and your partner, but they can be fun to use. Ann Summers reported a 200% increase in the sale of jiggle balls after the novel was released and sales of sex toys (and the best sex toys for couples) have only been rising since.

Celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have both spoken openly about using the balls both to boost their gynaecological health and strengthen their muscles down their but also boost their sexual satisfaction.

Keen to learn a little more about the sex toy or thinking about trying them for yourself? Keep scrolling for your guide – and don’t miss our edits of an experts go-to sex positions, and explainers on the most common sex dreams and what constitutes the perfect penis size, while you’re here.

What are jiggle balls?

According to Sophie Morgan, author of Diary of a Submissive, jiggle balls are a sex toy used by people with vaginas to enhance their sexual pleasure. How so? Well, they take the shape of two balls which can be worn inside of the vagina for subtle sexual stimulation throughout the day.

The idea is that you can wear them anywhere without them being seen or heard, so – that’s right – you could be getting aroused in a work meeting, during drinks in a bar or even doing your weekly shop around Tesco.

Expert at iPlaySafe and co-founder of Feed Me Female Hope Flynn agrees, adding: “Jiggle balls can be a major turn on. It’s not even to do with the fact that the weighted balls strengthen the pelvic floor muscles which leads to enhanced orgasm – it’s more knowing that they are inside you and no one else knows that they are there.”

That’s right – the balls get their nickname from the fact that they “jiggle” once inside the body. Some come with controls which you can use to choose a level of movement that’s right for you.

Jiggle balls to buy now, according to two sex experts

Best for: Beginner jiggle ball users.

What you’re getting: Kegel balls that also promise to make your orgasms better from a leading sex-tech brand.

What the experts thought when testing: Katie Lasson, sexologist and relationship advisor at Birkbeck University, says: “My favourite jiggle balls are the LELO Luna Noir balls. They’re intended to help strengthen the pelvic floor muscle but feel amazing when you use them, too. The balls work by providing a gentle vibration inside the vagina. These LELO balls are particularly good for anyone that has had children as they help to tighten the vagina, making your orgasms more intense and pleasurable.”

Best for: More advanced users.

What you’re getting: A set of three heavy orgasm balls – better for the more experienced jiggle ball user.

What the experts thought when testing: “My second favourite. You can leave these balls in and enjoy the sensations or move them around using the handle. Either way, they feel great inside you.”

Best for: Training yourself with a range of weights.

What you’re getting: Three balls that weigh 60g each, all made from body-safe and FDA-approved materials.

What the experts thought when testing: Expert at iPlaySafe and co-founder of Feed Me Female Hope Flynn says: “My favourites are LELO Beads Plus as they come with different weighted sizes meaning you can build your climax training. Walking around from shop to shop gripping the balls can give more excitement than pleasure but nether the less going about your normal day with your own little sexy secret can be extremely thrilling.”

How do jiggle balls work?

So, what happens once they’re inside of the vagina? Good question. According to Morgan, your arousal builds up throughout the day. Then, when you have sex, you reach a more intense orgasm.

The balls contain weights which move around as you do, stimulating the g-spot for discreet arousal. They also vibrate gently, which means you can go about your daily business without anybody else knowing you’re getting secret stimulation.

Not only that, but jiggle balls help strengthen the pelvic floor by toning and tightening the reproductive muscles, which in turn can lead to better sex.

According to Fifty Shades – and the many forums raving about jiggle balls and how the toy improved sex lives – they’re a turn-on for partners, too.

So what are you waiting for? We reckon they’re worth a go…