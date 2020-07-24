The best eco-friendly sex toys for a sustainable sex life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's National Orgasm Day! In celebration of sexual climax, we've rounded up the best clean (literally) sex toys and accessories for your pleasure

Words by Chantel Pereira: When it comes to daily life, most of us have ditched plastic water bottles, cut back on red meat and started using reusable bags for food shopping. But when it comes to our sex life, we haven’t quite mastered the eco-friendly sex toys swaps – and we really need to.

Condom wrappers, lube stored in plastic bottles and those plastic covered little gadgets that give us so much on-demand pleasure are actually harming the environment, due to plastic’s inability to decompose, thus leading to landfill pile ups and polluted seas.

Making the switch from something you’ve found to be essential part of your bedside table to a new era of sex toys can be quite the leap. But as we progress towards both a greener and cleaner way of life, so does the sex toy industry, and its producing alternative eco-friendly sex toys substitutes which emit less harmful emissions into our ecosystem.

If you’re intrigued but stumped on where to find these eco-friendly sex toys, we’ve compiled a list from organic and very-edible vegan lube, to hot or cold-temp glass dildos and even solar-operated vibrators. Take a look…

Blush Novelties Gaia Eco – £14.99

Claiming to be the world’s first biodegradable vibrator – this baby is made from purely from starch-based bioplastic (which means the plastic is produced from renewable sources)

Vegan Toys Glass Dildos – Starting at £15

Hand Blown (no pun intended) glass dildos can be heated and cooled down for thrilling new sexual ventures.

Vegan Toys Bullet Vibrators – starting from £17

These vibrators come in a variety of coloured fruit and vegetable designs. Amazing.

Dame Aloe Lube – £14

This little goodie is water-based from aloe vera, plant-derived, organic, and pH-matched to vaginas. Plus it’s free of glycerin, parabens, hormones, or sugars.

A luxurious hemp based intimate massage oil, available from Superdrug.

Almost Naked’s Organic Lube– £11

A vegan lube which is cruelty-free and edible. Tasty.

Vegan Toys Handmade Rose Quartz Yoni Eggs – Starting from £10

A great tool for kegel exercises, maintain health, have better orgasms, increase libido and awaken sensuality.

Elemental Pleasures Le Luxe Vibrator – £159.99

This bad boy is made from medical grade titanium – designed by ex-aircraft engineers – so there is no naughty plastic in sight.

Woowoo Ribbed Condoms 12 Pack – £9.99

Superdrug sells these vegan condoms are ribbed for your pleasure (increasing sensitivity and stimulation).

Leaf+ Vitality Vibrator – £98

Eco-friendly vibrator with a nature-inspired mould.

Doxy Die Cast – £149.99