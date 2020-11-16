Black Friday Simba deals: Save 35% on a new mattress this November

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Black Friday! Hello Simba mattress deals!

I’m a fashion editor and yet, the deals and discounts I look forward to most over Black Friday are all technology and homeware based. So, when Simba shared that they’re offering an early Black Friday discount of 35% off all orders over £300 until November 27th I got a little excited.

The brand rarely offer discounts this big, in fact, this is the cheapest price Simba mattresses have been this whole year. So it’s the perfect time to upgrade your night’s sleep and invest in their award-winning Hybrid® mattress for less.

Designed with optimal sleep in mind, the Hybrid® mattress is Simba’s most advanced mattress, ever. Constructed with seven layers of innovation for ultimate comfort and airflow. From up-to 5,000 titanium Aerocoil® springs and unbeatable temperature regulation, thanks to Simba’s luxurious natural wool top layer.

With a 100-night trial on all of its mattresses Simba offers you the option to return your purchase within the first 100 nights if you find it’s not quite right for you. The process is entirely free and the brand don’t expect you to return within the original packaging either.

Shop Simba’s best discounts now…

Are Simba mattresses any good?

Yes, according to a wealth of reviews, Simba mattresses are a much loved mattress brand. With influencers to industry experts raving about their innovative mattresses. Simba have also won multiple, highly coveted industry awards – most recently WHICH?’s ‘mattress of the year’.

How much is a Simba mattress?

Right now, a Simba mattress is the lowest price it’s been all year. With 35% off everything on site when you spend over £300. A single mattress is just £564.85 (usually £869), whilst a double is now only £698.10 (usually £1,074). With this current Black Friday deal you save a huge £430.15 on a Simba king size mattress, now £798.85 (usually £1,229).

What’s inside a Simba mattress?

Simba’s multi-award winning Hybrid® mattress is made up of multiple layers and designed for the ultimate night’s sleep. With a zoned support base, high definition memory foam (with edge support) and a layer of the brands unique patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layer. Topped with open-cell foam and then a breathable sleep surface it might just be your best night’s sleep yet.

Ready to invest in your new mattress? Don’t forget to order your mattress topper (was £65, now £42.35) , Hybrid pillows (was £99, now £64.35) and Hybrid duvet (was £119, now £77.35) to really maximise your savings and the incredible discount. With the 35% discount when you spend £300 it’s the perfect time to upgrade your entire sleep situation.