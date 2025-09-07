Pros Reckon the Superman Exercise is One of the Best Bodyweight Workout Moves of All Time – Here’s Why

Ask any adult over the age of, say, 20, for their most common health niggle, and we can almost guarantee they'll all say back pain. We're a nation of sedentary super slouchers (largely) through no fault of our own: long hours at work spent hunched over a screen followed by evenings of scrolling aren't doing us any favours.

If this sounds all too familiar, we have good news. There is a range of bodyweight moves that are as simple as they are effective when it comes to improving back strength and posture, and right up there with the best of them? The Superman exercise.

This full-body, no-equipment move is being hailed by experts as one to watch, whether you're easing yourself back into post-summer strength or starting your fitness journey from scratch. And it's not just good for our backs, either, as you'll recruit a multitude of muscles from your glutes to your core and more.

In fact, trainers are touting the move as the perfect antidote to our modern lifestyle - and it really couldn't be any simpler. Keep scrolling for more on why you need to include this hero move (like what we did there?) in your strength rotation, stat. In the meantime, you might also be interested in checking out our guides to the different types of strength training, the best strength training exercises, and reading all about low-intensity strength training, here.

The Superman exercise is an elite bodyweight move - here, experts explain why

What is the Superman exercise?

Wondering what the Superman exercise is, and how it garnered its unusual moniker? You're in the right place.

"The Superman exercise is a bodyweight move where you lie on your stomach and simultaneously lift your chest, arms, and legs off the floor, mimicking the famous flying position, Superman," explains personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "You perform it by extending your arms and legs off the floor, holding this position for a couple of seconds before returning to the start position with your arms and legs resting on the ground."

See - we told you it was simple.

What are the benefits of the Superman exercise?

Don't be fooled, though. Despite its simplicity, the Superman exercise has more than its fair share of benefits, legitimising its place in a well-rounded strength routine. Let's deep dive into the details.

1. It boosts posture

Right up at the top of the list of Superman's pros? It's posture-enhancing capabilities.

"There are so many benefits to the Superman exercise," agrees personal trainer Emma Bord. "Firstly, it is amazing for anyone with a weak back, as it strengthens the spine, especially the lower back. The actual movement requires you to open up your chest and bring the shoulder blades together as you lift up. This acts to strengthen your upper back and counteract the effects of any forward rounding of the shoulders that we can all be prone to as a result of a desk job, or phone scrolling, for example. This will, in turn, improve posture and alignment."

2. It improves spine flexibility

We may not give it that much thought, but spine flexion is vital for back strength and health, and has a cascade effect on the mobility and flexibility of our other joints, too. The Superman, performed correctly, is an excellent move for recruiting and mobilising the spinal vertebrae, helping them to move more freely.

"Because the superman exercise involves spinal extension, it is especially useful for balancing out the effects of time spent in the spinal flexion position," notes personal trainer Charlotte Dunnell. "Regularly performing back extension exercises, like the superman, can help reduce lower back pain and improve spine flexibility."

3. It increases back strength and health

A mobile spine is a healthy spine; this much we know. We've all experienced back niggles and stiffness, and much of this can be eased by improving our back strength. Enter: the superman, here to save the day by recruiting those oft-neglected back muscles, known as the posterior chain or erector spinae.

"It might look straightforward, but the superman is powerful because it isolates and strengthens muscles that often get neglected in typical training routines," shares Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Strengthening the posterior chain using the Superman also reduces the risk of back pain and supports functional movement patterns like lifting, bending, and running."

4. It's accessible

One of the biggest pluses of the Superman workout move is that it's available to pretty much everyone. There's no equipment or particular skill required, and it can be performed anywhere, anytime, making it the perfect entry-level move. However, it's still important not to overdo it.

"The Superman exercise can be safely performed by most people," says Clift. "As it’s a bodyweight exercise, it doesn’t place excessive strain on the muscles, but it’s still best to allow for recovery between sessions. For most people, incorporating two to three sets of 10 to 15 controlled repetitions two to three times per week is an ideal starting point."

5. It's a full-body move

Given that the move is performed lying down, you could be forgiven for thinking that it's not the best full-body move. But don't be fooled: the benefits of a superman extend way beyond easing back pain and improving spine health.

"The benefits go beyond building a stronger lower back," agrees Clift. "The superman also engages the glutes, hamstrings, shoulders, and core stabilisers, so it helps create balance across the entire body, counteracting the forward flexion that dominates modern life, thanks to long hours spent sitting at a desk, driving, or looking down at screens."

How to do the Superman exercise with good form

While the move is undeniably straightforward, it's still vital to perform it properly. Good form ensures you'll avoid injury and/or strain, and that you're banking all those gorgeous benefits above.

Jenner recommends the following steps:

Lie face down on a mat with your legs straight and arms extended straight overhead. Keep your gaze focused on the floor to maintain a neutral and aligned neck position, in line with your spine.

Engage your core: Tighten your abdominal muscles by pulling your belly button in toward your spine and squeezing your glutes.

Lift: Slowly and simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor, raising them only a few inches. Focus on the length of your body rather than the height of the lift.

Hold: Pause for two to three seconds at the peak of the movement.

Lower: Slowly and with control, lower your arms and legs back down to the starting position.

Repeat: Repeat the exercise for eight to twelve repetitions for two to three sets.

How to do a Superman | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube

Who is the Superman exercise best for?

As touched on above, the Superman exercise is ideal for pretty much anyone, from seasoned pros to complete beginners alike.

"The Superman suits beginners or anyone coming back after a long time away from training," notes Jenner. "It especially suits desk-bound bodies who spend many hours a day sitting and are at risk of lower back niggles.

"One of the advantages of the Superman move is that it can be adapted according to ability," she continues. "If you are a regular in the gym, it can be an excellent warm-up for deadlifts and rows. There is also an alternating ‘swimmer’ version, which older adults may prefer, so it is a move that can be tailored to meet you where you are."

