This Pilates ab workout is a combination of all the most effective exercises for a strong body

By now, you'll likely have read about how effective a Pilates ab workout can be not only to strengthen and tone but also to injury-proof your body.

Pilates exercises (opens in new tab) are all the rage at the moment - largely because it's a low-impact workout that's accessible to all and promises to strengthen your entire body. It's a favourite among celebrities including Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, and even Harry Styles (he was spotted reaping the Reformer Pilates results (opens in new tab) in a London studio just this month).

Why? Well, because the benefits of Pilates (opens in new tab) are far-reaching - according to Pilates coach and founder of London-based studio X-Pilates (opens in new tab) Amanda Baracho, "it’s unique in that it works your body and mind at the same time, creating a strong mind-body connection."

Fun fact: Pilates blends six key principles: concentration, control, centre, flow, precision and breathing. "In a Pilates exercise, you carry out precise, controlled, and purposeful movements, focusing your mind, which helps you build greater body awareness. The result is a body with enhanced strength, mobility, balance, flexibility, stability, and a mind that's more in tune with your body," she adds.

So why a Pilates ab workout specifically? Well, doing ab-specific Pilates exercises will not only improve your posture, but boost your strength, flexibility, and muscle tone (not to mention your mental wellbeing).

One of the main focuses of the workout is your core - as Baracho explains, "Pilates teaches you to engage your core efficiently, both to protect your back and achieve precise movements with your arms and legs." It aims to teach you how to use your core in a more efficient, effective and comprehensive way. "This boosts strength and often results in a much leaner waistline," continues the expert.

She adds that over time and after regular Pilates practice, you’ll automatically use your postural muscles to anchor you. "Every time you move it'll be like completing a mini ab workout throughout your day."

If you're totally new to the sport, our extensive guide to Pilates for beginners (opens in new tab) and Pilates vs yoga (opens in new tab) will help you learn more. But for now - keep scrolling for one of the most effective Pilates ab workouts you can try from the studio, gym or home. Happy sweating.

Pilates ab workout: this is one of the best (and you can do from home)

1. Single leg stretch

How to: Lying on your back with a double tabletop position, curl up your neck and shoulders to reach your arms elongate your arms to place your hands onto the outside of your shins.

Breathe in to prepare your body to move, then, breathe out as you straighten your right leg forwards in line with the hip. Simultaneously place the right hand on the left knee while drawing the left leg in towards your chest.

Breathe in bending the right leg towards your chest, then, breathe out as you lengthen the left leg away. Positioning your left hand on the right knee and the right hand on the right shin.

How long: Aim to repeat five times.

2. Double leg stretch

How to: Lying on your back with a double tabletop position, curl up your neck and shoulders to reach your arms elongate your arms to place your hands onto the outside of your shins.

Breathe in and straighten both legs on a low diagonal. Simultaneously reach your arms overhead. Then, breathe out as you bend both legs back in towards your chest, simultaneously circle the arms around to return to the starting position.

How long: Aim to repeat ten times.

3. Single straight leg stretch

How to: Lying on your back with both legs elongated towards the ceiling, curl up your neck and shoulders to reach your arms placing your hands on the outside of your shins.

Breathe in to prepare, then, breathe out as you lower the left leg straight towards the mat, stretching it out in line with your hip. Simultaneously pull the right leg towards you with a controlled double pulse

Breathe in to return the left leg back up and simultaneously begin to lower the right leg. Finally, take one final breath out as you pull the left leg towards you while lowering the right leg toward the mat.

How long: Aim to repeat five times.

4. Double straight leg stretch

How to: Lying on your back with both legs elongated towards the ceiling, curl up your neck and shoulders to reach your hands behind your head to support your neck.

Breathe in to prepare, then, breathe out to lower both legs straight towards the mat as far as you can control, without arching or straining your back.

Breathe in as you return both legs towards your body - aim for control here, she recommends.

How long: Aim to repeat up to ten times.

5. Criss cross

How to: Lying on your back with both legs bed on double tabletop position, curl up neck and shoulders to reach your hands behind your head to support your neck.

Breathe in to prepare to move, then, breathe out straightening your left leg away from you, while you rotate your head and upper body to the right bringing your right leg towards your left elbow.

Breathe in to bring both legs back to start position and breathe out to change to the other leg. Stay curled up throughout the exercise.

How long: Aim to repeat up to five times.

To finish

Lie down on your stomach and bring your hands in front of your shoulders to push yourself up on extension.

"This stretches your abdominal muscles," shares the coach. Alternatively, give our round up of the best cool down exercises (opens in new tab) a go.