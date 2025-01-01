Keen to up your movement this year? 10 most effective home workouts of all time, according to the pros

There’s always a lot of noise around health and fitness at this time of year. Before we go any further, let us say: you don't need to reinvent yourself in 2025. Sure, taking steps to improve your wellbeing where possible can be wonderful. But making extreme lifestyle changes, particularly where diet and exercise are concerned, can do more harm than good. If, however, being active is a focus for you this coming year, then the most effective home workouts of all time may help you keep moving – particularly during the cooler months.

It’s completely normal to experience a dip in motivation at this time of year. Research from 2022 revealed that some 48% of Brits find it harder to stick to their normal exercise routine during winter. It can be helpful to have home workouts to hand for the days when you want to get a sweat on, but can’t bring yourself to face near-freezing climes to commute to the gym. And there are plenty of additional benefits to training at home.

A study from last year, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, indicates that online home-based resistance training may be just as beneficial as exercising in a gym. Researchers found that eight weeks of resistance workouts via Zoom resulted in improved mental and physical health, including muscle size, and concluded that short-term supervised virtual strength training is as efficacious as traditional, gym-based training. In short: exercising at home really could help you hit your fitness goals this year.

To learn more, we asked two top PTs to talk us through the many benefits and to share the sessions they consider to be among the most effective home workouts of all time. Keep reading for their advice - and don't miss our guides to the best simple home workouts, the best home workouts for beginners, and best YouTube workouts, not to mention the best YouTube workouts for building muscle, here. Keen to build your own session? Bodyweight exercises and best home workout exercises at the ready.

Top PTs confirm: 10 most effective home workouts of all time

What are the benefits of home workouts?

Home workouts, as we’ve already touched upon, are particularly helpful at this time of year, when it’s easy to deprioritise training due to busy schedules and unpleasant weather. They allow you to maintain – and improve – fitness while keeping sessions quick and easy to slot into your day.

According to qualified personal trainer Amy Buckler-Smith, there are six key benefits to doing home workouts.

1. They're efficient

“No time is wasted commuting to a gym – you can start and finish your workout in the comfort of your own home, making it easier to fit into your schedule,” says Buckler-Smith.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2.

You can train your entire body with minimal – or no – equipment. “Using bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and planks targets major muscle groups,” Buckler-Smith says.

Of course, ‘effective’ is entirely subjective, and so it’s worth considering what you’re looking to achieve by training from home. If major strength and muscle gains are your goal, then bodyweight training in your living room isn’t likely to be as effective as lifting heavy weights (which most people have to do in a gym). That said, you can absolutely maintain fitness and build strength and muscle from home.

“Use progressive overload techniques, such as increasing reps, slowing down movements, or adding resistance bands or small weights, to continue challenging your muscles,” Buckler-Smith advises.

3. They can be tailored to you

Something Buckler-Smith really rates about home workouts is that they can be customised for various needs. “You can do pregnancy-friendly exercises, rehabilitation for injuries, and there are high-intensity routines for those who want to push hard,” she says. Be sure to seek advice from a specialist if you’re pregnant or rehabilitating an injury and considering exercising at home.

4. They're private and comfortable

“Exercising at home is ideal if you're self-conscious about working out in a gym environment,” says Buckler-Smith. Of course, in an ideal world, we’d all feel empowered to take our training to the gym, but it can sometimes take a while to build confidence. If you want to workout in a gym, but would like a little support, consider booking a 1-1 with a personal trainer (many gyms offer a free session to new members) to get comfortable performing the exercises in your plan.

5. They're accessible

“Home workouts are suitable for most fitness levels,” says Buckler-Smith. “Beginners can start slow, while advanced athletes can incorporate progressive overload with resistance bands or weights.”

If you are new to training, be mindful not to take on anything that’s too challenging right away. If you can schedule a 1-1 with a personal trainer to learn the ropes first, we highly recommend.

6. They're flexible

“You can do a workout whenever you want and don't have to time it for when a class is on or the gym is open,” says Buckler-Smith. A particularly big plus at this time of year.

What makes an effective home workout?

There’s no secret formula for the most effective home workouts of all time. However, Rory Knight, director of fitness at fitness app Mvmnt , says that the key is to work with the time you have available and set yourself realistic targets.

“There is absolutely no point in saying that you’re going to get four 45 minute workouts in per week, if you haven’t managed that in years,” he says. “Set a goal that is both realistic and achievable. By starting small you’ll build the habit of making fitness a priority, and this consistency is what will make you feel stronger.”

Consider your overall aim when selecting home workouts – whether it’s building strength, muscle, or simply maintaining fitness – and opt for exercises (and rep and set ranges) that will help you get there. Compound exercises – those which engage multiple muscle groups at once – give you the most bang for your buck where strength and muscle gains are concerned. “If you’re training to build strength, aim for 3-5 sets of 8-12 reps,” Buckler-Smith advises. “For endurance, try higher reps (12-20) with a shorter rest period.” Adjusting the weight, tempo and rest between exercises and sets are additional ways to make your home workouts more or less challenging.

Finally, Buckler-Smith emphasises the importance of variety and fun when you’re training at home. This will help you stay motivated to workout. “Incorporate different types of exercises (e.g., strength, cardio, yoga) to keep things interesting and target various fitness goals,” she says.

10 of the most effective home workouts of all time, according to top PTs

1. No Sweat Mama core workout

What? A speedy core workout for pregnancy.

Why? "Designed for expecting moms, this low-impact cardio session ensures you stay active while focusing on safety and comfort," says Buckler-Smith.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Core Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. WithU full bodyweight strength workout with Bryony Thompson and Craig Tyler

What? A no-equipment, bodyweight workout from the team at WithU that targets your lower body.

Why? "No equipment is required for this fun and engaging snappy 15-minute bodyweight leg and glute workout," says Knight. "This is ideal for both beginner and intermediate levels as the two coaches deliver relevant progressions and regressions throughout.

"There is a big focus on unilateral (single leg) work with the inclusion of split squats, curtsy lunges and offset deadlifts, so you’ll challenge both your strength and stability."

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Full Bodyweight Strength Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. PS Fit dance workout

What? Dance lovers, this one's for you - a speedy dance-based workout with weights.

Why? "This fun, high-energy routine feels more like a dance party than a workout," says Buckler-Smith. "Great for boosting your mood while getting your heart rate up."

How long? 15 minutes.

15-Minute Dance and Sculpting Workout With Weights - YouTube Watch On

4. Mvmnt full body lifts with Carrie Baxter

What? An easy-to-follow, full-body workout that uses dumbbells to build strength.

Why? "This workout is a full body dumbbell strength workout containing seven exercises, delivered in a ladder timing structure," Knight explains. "You’ll start with 35 seconds of work, and work your way up to 50 seconds, before travelling back down the ladder and finishing back where you started, at 35 seconds.

"This workout packs a punch! With the addition of dumbbells, you’ll be sure to feel the benefits of this workout. In 25 minutes of work, you’ll also get a solid warm-up and cool down incorporated for good measure."

How long? 20 minutes.

Full Body Lifts with Carrie - YouTube Watch On

5. Yoga With Adriene full body yoga flow

What? A calming, soothing, hip-opening yoga flow from one of the most loved yoga coaches in the industry.

Why? "This session is perfect for recovery days or to improve flexibility," says Buckler-Smith. "Adriene’s calming style helps you feel relaxed while still getting a good stretch and light strength work."

How long? 20 minutes.

Full Body Flow | 20-Minute Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

6. FabFit50Plus full body HIIT

What? A full-body low-impact workout for people experiencing perimenopause or menopause.

Why? "This workout is designed specifically for women going through menopause," says Buckler-Smith. It focuses on overall strength and uses dumbbells to boost muscle and tone.

How long? 20 minutes.

Perimenopause Workout - 20 Minute Full Body Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

7. PMA Fitness dumbbell workout

What? This is a CrossFit-inspired EMOM (which means every minute on the minute, FYI) workout which uses dumbbell weights, too.

Why? "In this dumbbell strength workout, Ellie Goulding’s Personal Trainer, Faisal Abdalla brings you a 20-minute EMOM workout, where you’ll be alternating between two blocks of work, with a nice 60-second recovery in between each dumbbell complex," says Knight.

"The EMOM structure keeps the workout upbeat, fast-paced and challenging enough to feel the benefits, and with Faisal’s infectious energy it’s impossible not to push yourself hard for the whole workout – even if you’re doing it in your cosy living room."

How long? 20 minutes.

20 MINUTE E.M.O.M CROSSFIT DUMBBELL WORKOUT || PMA FITNESS | - YouTube Watch On

8. Corinne Naomi Moves full body strength workout

What? Another full-body dumbbell strength workout, this time in just under half an hour and focusing on lower, then upper, then core strength.

Why? "In this 25-minute full-body dumbbell strength workout, Corinne will take you through four sets of work – lower body, upper body, core, with a fiery AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) finisher thrown in for good measure," says Knight.

"This dynamic, guided workout targets every major muscle group, delivering a challenging yet rewarding exercise experience. Boost your strength and maximise your performance from the comfort of your own home."

How long? 25 minutes.

ULTIMATE 25 Min Full Body Dumbbell Strength Workout at Home | Muscle Building | Guided Workout - YouTube Watch On

9. Jo-Leigh Morris Pilates strengthening workout

What? A soothing yet fiery Pilates session for improving flexibility.

Why? "Building strength doesn’t always mean reaching for the weights," says Knight. "This pilates-based bodyweight workout combines strength, flexibility and mobility to leave you feeling both strong and supple.

"Designed to strengthen and lengthen the muscles, incorporating this workout will help you achieve the goal of a strong body by focusing on the core, posture, hips, hamstrings and glutes. Jo-Leigh may make some of these moves look easy but, trust me, they are far from it."

How long? 25 minutes.

Pilates for flexibility | Strengthen and lengthen | Jo-Leigh Morris - YouTube Watch On

10. Heather Robertson resistance band workout

What? Last but by no means least, this is a full-body workout that uses affordable resistance bands to up the tension.

Why? "Heather's clear instructions and use of resistance bands make this routine versatile and effective for building strength at home," says Buckler-Smith.

How long? 25 minutes.

Full Body Mini RESISTANCE BAND Workout - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK approved fit kit now:

lululemon’s Take Form Yoga Mat £118 at lululemon Look no further if you're on the hunt for the best yoga mats , because, well - this is it. It's 5mm-thick, super cushioned and has visual alignment cues, too.

METIS Neoprene kettlebell £32 at Amazon Building muscle from home never looked simpler thanks to these effective and easy-to-use kettlebells, with grip pads and wipe-down material. Available in weights from 4kg to 20kg.