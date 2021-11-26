Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill.

You know some products that just explode onto the market, and it seems like everyone has got one? The Always Pan is one of those products.

As the name suggests, the Always Pan is a do-it-all addition to your kitchen equipment. Designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, it’s the ideal space-saving utensil – oh, and it looks great, too. Offered in nine different colours, from sage green to lavender and everything in between, you can see why it’s become a big hit on Instagram.

But like most widely coveted hero products, the Always Pan comes with a healthy price tag. Usually retailing at £125, it’s not something you’d necessarily buy without thought. Which is why we were very excited to spot a mega Always Pan Black Friday sale…

Our Place – the folks behind the genius Always Pan – are offering more than 30% off. For the Black Friday weekend only, the cult pan is retailing at £85, which is almost too good an offer to miss, right?

What is the Always Pan and why is it so popular?

The Always Pan is intended to replace eight different pieces of kitchen equipment: a frying pan, a sauté pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucier, a saucepan, a non-stick pan, a spatula, and a spoon rest.

The idea is that you should be able to do almost anything with it; braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store. Basically, it should be a one-stop-shop for cooking until your heart’s content!

What colours does the Always Pan come in?

The Always Pan comes in nine colours in total, but a few are sold out on Our Place already. We love these shades: