I've always loved gym classes (opens in new tab) - you know, the kind where you lift heavy weights and get your heart rate up. Something about being in a gym, for me, motivates me to push myself and smash my workout.

I'll admit this isn't the norm, in my friendship circle at least (most of my friends much prefer home workouts (opens in new tab) or getting a sweat on from the comfort of their homes). But for me, there's nothing more empowering than plugging in my headphones, ignoring the world and lifting heavy weights in a dedicated gym or studio.

So, when I went to Mexico to work remotely for six weeks earlier this year, I wasn't sure how I'd fare. Realising I'd be gymless (a good problem to have, sure), I was worried about how I'd take time for myself and my body without a gym within walking distance.

That's where the FIIT app (opens in new tab) came in, arguably one of the best fitness apps (opens in new tab) with over a million downloads to date. I landed on the app - which is jam-packed with over 1,000 follow-along home workout videos FYI - as it's one of the top-rated fitness apps on the Apple store. With everything from yoga for beginners (opens in new tab), to arm workouts (opens in new tab), to Pilates exercises (opens in new tab), the app really does offer every kind of workout, and the sessions are delivered by some of the world's best personal trainers and coaches (think Gede Foster, Laura Hoggins, Adrienne Herbert, and more).

I was apprehensive about putting my training in the hands of the app - so, would I finally begin to enjoy home workouts and even see my fitness improve over the six weeks? Keep scrolling to find out - and don't miss our guides to the best running apps (opens in new tab), best weightlifting apps (opens in new tab), and best yoga apps (opens in new tab), while you're here.

FIIT app review: "I finally found an app that makes me look forward to home workouts."

What is the FIIT app?

Founded in 2017, the app was designed from the belief that we should all have access to the crème de la crème of fitness classes from home. Given how expensive some boutique fitness studios are in London, taking the same expert trainers that worked at these state-of-the-art studios and putting them on an app for people to follow along in their own time and for less money was in genius — and ahead of its time.

Now, of course, we're very used to fitness apps, largely thanks to the pandemic when brands scurried to have digital wings to their bows. But FIIT was already there with some of the best content and hasn't stopped growing since, with profits rising 30% every year.

Not to mention the fact that people have clocked that home workouts can be as effective as sweaty gym sessions, more time-effective, and a more realistic option if you're a busy CEO, time poor parent, or simply don't want to commit to a gym membership.

So, what should you expect from the app? Well, there are a vast variety of classes for every experience level. When I first opened the app, I was pleased to find I could filter by workout style, equipment, workout length, trainer and my experience, from beginner to advanced. (Also great if you only have five or ten minutes, as you can get a good sweat on with only a small amount of time).

When you click on a workout, you can see a class breakdown of every exercise in the video, so if you want to avoid a certain move for injury or hatred, you can before you start. Clicking play on the video, you have the opportunity to pair the heart rate monitor that comes with your subscription, which measures your calorie burn as well as the number of reps you completed during your session.

Then you're off - your instructor will welcome you and take you through five minutes of warm up exercises (opens in new tab) before moving on to the main workout.

Fun fact: you can also participate in live classes, following along in real-time with the instructor and other participants to compete for the most reps - great for if friends of yours have the app and you fancy scheduling classes together from the comfort of your own homes.

My FIIT app review: What I thought when testing for 6 weeks

I find exercise hugely beneficial for reducing my anxiety, as well as being essential for my physical health and comfort. Plus, after just a few days in Mexico, I realised that, while beautiful, working from beachfront cafes is dreamy but not the best for your posture, making me even keener to get moving in a bid to unfurl my tight muscles.

Day one and I'm impressed - FIIT is affordable, easy to use, and even easier to follow. Trying a mix of yoga poses (opens in new tab), bodyweight exercises (opens in new tab), and no kit home workouts (opens in new tab) over my six-week test, I was pleasantly surprised that I was getting the same satisfaction from the home workouts as I usually do from exercising in a proper gym, full of heavy weights and expert equipment. I quickly discovered that FIIT is designed for people who already love exercising as much as it is for beginners, which means the advanced workouts are almost as tough and rewarding as training in the gym.

Come week two and I'm loving the variety of the workouts. I'm an intuitive exerciser who likes switching up between Pilates, strength and high intensity interval training (opens in new tab) depending on my mood and energy levels, and did this for the entirety of my six weeks. I'm sure you'll agree that any programme with only one type of training can feel limiting to me, so I found it great that FIIT has so many choices depending on what I fancied doing.

Week three and I'm a convert. I liked that for the strength and HIIT classes, there's usually an intense finisher at the end of your session, great for getting your heart rate up and a sweat on, even if you only have ten minutes to spare. Similarly, all workouts offer dedicated warm up and cool down exercises (opens in new tab) which so many home workouts skip, key to avoiding injury and looking after tired, post-workout muscles.

Fitness writer Chloe Gray testing the FIIT app while abroad (Image credit: Chloe Gray)

After six weeks of testing the app, I can confidently say that FIIT is one of the best home workout apps I've tried. It's definitely worth trying out if you're on the hunt for a home workout you'll both stick to and look forward to - one of the best parts being that the app is designed for everyone, whatever your workout of choice or fitness ability. I did head to the gym a few times while away, I still followed along with their sessions, simply adding weights or equipment (there's the option of gym workouts on the app, too).

So, any cons of the app? In all honesty, I've been scratching my head trying to find a downside to FIIT. While I haven't continued to use it quite as religiously since returning home to my usual workout routine, I have followed some of the bike classes as I've found it the perfect way to add some cardio into my workouts without signing up for an hour-long, expensive studio spin sessions.

All in all, FIIT was the perfect home workout and travel companion and I'll definitely continue to use it. The fact that it offers both home and gym workouts means you get the best of both worlds and options for every occasion. I'd also recommend FIIT to those who love home workouts year-round or want to mix up their workout routine.

How much does FIIT cost?

Everyone who signs up to FIIT receives a fourteen-day free trial. Then there are two levels of subscription you can continue with:

For £6.99 a month, you can access 200 mat classes. This means bodyweight only classes, including Pilates and HIIT. It also comes with six training plans you can follow, rather than selecting random workouts.

For £9.99 a month, you can access all the classes on the app. These include classes that use dumbbells and kettlebells, but also their more technical training classes such as treadmill workouts and spin classes. This subscription also comes with thirty training plans you can follow.

What do you need to use FIIT?

To use FIIT, you need the app, a workout mat and one of the best sports bras (opens in new tab). Optional equipment includes:

FIIT's heart rate monitor. This is a good way to track your session but isn't required. I forgot to take mine to Mexico so used the app without tracking, which I also tend to prefer as it stops me from looking too closely at the numbers and paying attention to how I feel, instead.

Depending on the type of workout you choose, you might want resistance bands (opens in new tab) or free weights.

or free weights. If you're wanting to follow along with their equipment-based cardio sessions, you might need a gym membership to access spin bikes, treadmills and ski-ergs.

Visit FIIT.tv (opens in new tab) to download the app or find out more.