I go to the gym five times a week - and these are the 10 items of plus-sized gym wear that I wear on repeat

I started moving more frequently around two years ago now, and I can't tell you how beneficial regular workouts have been for both my physical and mental health. That said, as a plus-size woman, I have found it interesting to see how limited the availability of size-inclusive gym wear is. Enter stage right: my edit of the best plus-sized gym kit currently available to buy, all tried and tested by me.

I now go to the gym about five times a week and have amassed quite the collection of gym kit designed for the different activities I love (variety is the spice of life, after all). Each week, I mix up my workouts to make sure I look forward to each session and on a typical week, I enjoy a mix of weightlifting, Pilates, dance classes and speed walking.

Yet finding size-inclusive, high-quality and comfortable activewear that doesn't break the bank has been a real challenge. I've tested lots of brands that I wouldn't recommend but also discovered some real change-making brands and hero items from athleisurewear giants that I rave about to friends.

While there's still plenty of room for improvement in terms of full inclusivity, things do seem to be moving in the right direction. In the past year, I've noticed more fitness brands expanding their ranges to be more inclusive of plus-size bodies, which is only a good thing.

So, without further ado: my top picks. Whether you're on the hunt for the best gym leggings, best sports bras and best running shorts to deck out your athleisurewear wardrobe with or are simply looking for something casual for a relaxed weekend stroll, my curated edit below incorporates comfort, fit and style. Keep scrolling - and don't miss our round-ups of the best gym trainers and best fitness trackers , while you're at it.

10 best plus-sized gym kit items that I wear on repeat

(Image credit: Stephanie Yeboah)

Best plus-sized leggings:

adidas All Me ⅞ Leggings £50 at Adidas These adidas leggings are a bestseller for a reason. Featuring an incredibly generous high-rise waistband which prevents the leggings from moving during your sweat session, the leggings are designed to move with curves during low-impact workouts such as barre, yoga and Pilates. I wear these during yoga and when I’m working on my lower body during strength training and I'm constantly impressed with the wearability. Sizing: Leggings available up to a UK 32.

Fabletics Oasis Pureluxe High Waist Leggings £69 at Fabeltics Fabletics has long been known for their inclusive activewear, with singer Lizzo recently launching her own collection, Yitty, with the brand. What I love most about the brand, though, is how extensive their different ranges are, each designed with that particular workout in mind. For example, their yoga range is super soft, lightweight, and comfortable, whereas their Pureluxe Leggings - my personal favourites - are great for higher intensity exercise, with a deep waistband which prevents rolling and handy pockets to carry my phone and keys. Sizing: Leggings available up to a 4XL.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Legging £52 at John Lewis Sustainable and super-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective developed a cult-like following in 2022 after their breathable and compressive co-ord outfits went viral. Available in various colourways, my favourite item from the brand is their sweat-wicking, seamless leggings. I'm a fan of the deep waistband, which prevents the dreaded tight roll-down mid-workout or during high-impact exercises. They're also impressively sweat-resistant and have an internal pocket to store small items. Sizing: Leggings available up to a 6XL.

Best plus sized shorts:

Under Armour UA Fly-By 3 Shorts £32 at Under Armour These are by far my favourite pair of shorts to wear when training. Not only are they durable when washing and lightweight, but they absorb sweat incredibly well, and prevent the dreaded chub rub that those of us with bigger thighs know only too well. More importantly, they don't roll down your stomach while you're working out, a big win IMO. Sizing: Shorts available up to a UK 28.

Lovall Lightweight Cycling Shorts £22.50 at Lovall These lightweight cycling shorts are great for cardio and strength-training workouts, and have a deep, controlling waistband that doesn't roll down mid-movement. The added stretch is a definite plus for those keen to incorporate yoga and Pilates into their weekly rotation, too. Sizing: Shorts available up to a UK 28.

Best plus-sized tops and jumpers:

lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Top £68 at lululemon For those who swear by cardio - think running, HIIT, cycling and more - to boost their physical and mental wellbeing, the lululemon Swiftly Tech top is a brilliant investment. Its Silverescent technology absorbs and inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria and sweat on the fabric and really works, making the top a long-lasting dream. It has a great amount of stretch while still shaping the body, too. Sizing: Tee is available up to a UK 24.

Tala Winter Sports Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatshirt £59 at TALA The Tala oversized sweatshirt is my go-to for my early morning daily walks. It's made with extremely soft organic cotton which works well to absorb sweat and is gentle on the skin. Plus, the oversized fit pairs well with both leggings and jeans, making it a great versatile, stylish athleisurewear essential that you can wear for training or hanging out in the park with friends. Sizing: Sweatshirt goes up to a 4XL.

Best plus-sized sports bras:

Panache Endurance Wired Sports Bra £42 at John Lewis The sports bra to end all sports bras, this is by far my favourite piece of activewear. Super supportive, sweat-wicking and breathable, it's available in a range of different designs and colourways. It's beyond incredible at keeping your bust in place thanks to the J-hook and racer-back design, making it my go-to for higher-impact sports like jogging or running. I'm also a fan of the smooth, seam-free inner cup for boosting breathability. Sizing: Bra available to 40HH.

Elomi Energize Sports Bra £45 at Elomi This Elomi sports bra is also one of the most comfortably fitting bras I've ever tried (and their day-wear bras are seriously comfortable and durable, too). Featuring a non-compressive design and side panels to support the entirety of the breast tissue, the Energize bra is designed for high-impact activities such as running, skipping and using the cross trainer. Their cleverly-designed three-piece cups are also great at shaping, uplifting and separating your breasts, providing maximum support. Sizing: Bra available up to 48KK.

Best plus-sized unitard:

Universal Standard Next-To-Naked Bodyshort £108 at Universal Standard Last but by no means least, Universal Standard is consistently raising the bar when it comes to championing extended sizing in activewear, and they’ve also recently expanded their plus-size range to include intimates, loungewear and casualwear. I love this next-to-naked piece for warm days when I’m weightlifting and don’t want the distraction of folding bra straps or oversized t-shirts to get in the way of my workouts. Sizing: Their sizing goes up to a UK 44.