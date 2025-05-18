I’m a Total Pilates Newbie, but Even I’ve Found These Pilates Ball Moves Beginner-Friendly and Effective

Whether you're starting to explore Pilates for the first time thanks to its trending status on socials or have already been obsessed for years, there's no denying that both at-home and in-studio Pilates workouts are everywhere RN.

As a low-impact workout with options for all abilities, and with price points ranging from free to luxury, Pilates has soared in popularity recently. And that's in part thanks to the impressive list of benefits of Pilates - introducing it to your fitness routine can strengthen your back and core, improve posture, boost overall wellness, and even relieve stress, according to this 2019 study.

Because of space and cost restrictions, bringing your at-home routine to the next level with a Reformer isn't always realistic. Which is where the humble Pilates ball comes in (shop our edit of the best Pilates balls, here). If you've never heard of them, they're essentially a squishy little tool that can help a beginner ease into the world of Pilates, or challenge advanced lovers of the exercise method.

"A Pilates ball is one of the most underrated pieces of equipment for adding a challenge to a home workout," personal trainer Abbie Watkins explains. "This versatile piece of equipment can be used to add resistance, create instability, or support the spine during exercises. As well as being really versatile, it's everything you want from home workout equipment: lightweight, affordable, and takes up barely any space."

Ready to give it a go? We're here to break down your need-to-knows, plus share the best Pilates ball workouts to try out for all experience levels. Keen to read more about the handy piece of kit? Don't skip our guides to the best Pilates ball exercises, best Pilates exercises for beginners , and one MC UK staffer's Pilates ball review, here.

On the hunt for the best Pilates ball workouts? Let top experts help

Are Pilates ball workouts effective?

The short answer? Absolutely. "The effectiveness of a Pilates ball comes from using it with intention – to support alignment, enhance stability, and deepen muscle engagement," Lesley Logan, the owner and founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, says. "When used thoughtfully, it can be a powerful tool to truly level up your Pilates practice."

In particular, Logan swears by a Pilates ball's abilities to encourage more mindful movements and to help us ensure that the muscles we're utilising during each exercise are the right ones.

"Sometimes, it's tough to tap into specific muscle groups," she adds." That's where a Pilates ball shines. Squeezing it between your legs can instantly wake up those sleepy inner thighs, preventing your hip flexors from hogging the spotlight. It helps you feel exactly where the work should be happening."

Who are Pilates ball workouts best for?

A Pilates ball can be used in two different ways: as a support for your head and neck and as a posture guide for beginners, or as a way to elevate your workouts if you're ready for a more challenging variation on mat Pilates.

"The ball can be a fantastic guide, especially when you're learning or if certain movements feel tricky," Logan explains. "For instance, if your neck screams during Pilates curls, the ball can cradle your head and chest, helping you find that sweet spot of upper body lift and engage your core properly without the strain."

"Those who are more experienced with pilates workouts can use the ball to make movements more challenging by adding instability or resistance to an exercise," Watkins adds.

One of the biggest benefits of Pilates is its ability to improve posture through strengthening the core, and staying aligned during your workouts means engaging the muscles you need to support healthier movement in day-to-day life. It can be tough to know if you're performing at-home workouts correctly without an instructor to help you adjust, but a Pilates ball both encourages good form and an activated core.

"Look at the Pilates ball as your posture pal," Logan says. "Placing it behind your chest can gently guide you into the perfect spinal curl, making those ab exercises more effective and kinder to your neck."

How many Pilates ball workouts should I do a week?

Just like with regular mat or reformer routines, there's no exact number determining how many Pilates workouts per week to do with a ball.

It's important to listen to cues from your body, consider your level of experience, and not cause any strain by overtraining— but with that being said, our experts and a 2020 study on the use of Pilates balls both say you'll see maximum benefits by aiming for a twice-per-week pattern.

"Think of these as a fun and effective spice in your movement menu," Logan suggests. "Aim for one to two days a week dedicated to pure Pilates ball workouts to really focus on the unique challenges and support the ball offers, and sprinkle ball exercises into your regular mat routines. Try adding a squeeze to your bridges or placing it under your hips during roll-ups— you don't need a whole ball-focused workout to enjoy its benefits."

Nofar Hagag, the founder of Nofar Method Pilates studios, also recommends utilising this tool twice a week alongside strength and resistance for a well-rounded and sustainable fitness routine.

"While traditional strength workouts such as free weights target larger muscle groups, Pilates ball exercises hone in on the smaller, stabilising muscles that support alignment, posture, and injury prevention," she adds.

6 instructor-approved home Pilates ball workouts to try

1. Lesley Logan's Full-Body Pilates Ball Workout

What? A full-body workout for those short on time, which uses the Pilates ball as both a support and a way to make moves more challenging.

Why? Thanks to its shorter length, this workout by Logan is one of her favourites - and one of Watkins', too. " It's a full-body workout in only fifteen minutes," Logan says. "And the ball is used to help someone find the right way to curl up."

How long? Fifteen minutes.

15 MIN Pilates Ball Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-Minute Pilates Ball Abs Workout

What? A fast and beginner-friendly workout that focuses on building a strong core.

Why? This super-quick routine switches between using the Pilates ball to support the back and to add resistance, but it always keeps the core engaged. "For more of a focus on the abs, this workout from Beth at Trifecta Pilates is a must," Watkins says.

How long? Ten minutes.

Mini Ball Abs Workout | 10 MIN PILATES ABS - YouTube Watch On

3. Move With Nicole 20 Minute Pilates Core workout

What? A short but sweet 20-minute Pilates core workout to target your abdominal muscles and obliques.

Why? Building a strong core needn't take a gym membership, as PT Nicole proves with this simple but spicy 20-minute mat workout.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 MIN PILATES CORE WORKOUT || Pilates Abs With Mini Ball (Intermediate) - YouTube Watch On

3. Move With Nicole's Pilates Ball Workout

What? This full workout routine includes a range of iconic Pilates moves with Pilates ball variations, plus warm-up and cool-down stretches using the ball.

Why? "Move with Nicole is one of the most popular home pilates YouTube channels with challenging and accessible workouts and options for all abilities and timeframes," Watkins says. "This workout in particular includes some great exercises that use the ball to enhance core strength, balance, and flexibility."

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN PILATES MINI BALL || Intermediate Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. Lottie Murphy 30-minute Pilates Ball Workout

What? A seriously effective yet easy to follow Pilates flow from instructor Lottie Murphy, who's one of Senior Health Editor Ally Head's go-to Pilates favourites.

Why? This 30 minute session is soothing, thanks to Murphy's calming nature and easy to follow instructions, but also seriously spicy. Incorporate Murphy's Pilates ball moves to up the ante of your home sessions and get Reformer-like results.

How long? 30 minutes.

Reformer Style Pilates Workout for At Home | 30 Minutes | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

Rather try Pilates exercises? Combine the below Pilates ball moves

1. CPR Pilates Ball Sequence

What? Combining elements of Pilates hundreds, Russian Twists, and roll-ups, this is one of Hagag's signature sets of moves.

Why? These exercises use the Pilates ball to both elevate the activation of your core and provide spinal support. Add these (and/or any of the other Nofar Method sequences below) to your home routine on a day not solely dedicated to a Pilates ball workout.

How long? 20 reps of CPR down the centre and on each side, then 10 reps of crunches each way.

Nofar Method “CPR” Mat Workout with Pilates Ball - YouTube Watch On

2. Pilates Ball Bridges

What? A set of variations on the Pilates shoulder bridge, including a bridge with both feet on the Pilates ball, rolling the ball under each foot while holding your hips up, and pulses.

Why? Shoulder bridges are a full-body move, especially great for your hips and glutes, and adding the Pilates ball introduces a sense of instability to the exercise, which means your core will need to work harder and engage more in order to maintain balance.

How long? Ten 10-second bridges, 20-foot rolls on each side, then 10-20 pulses on each side.

Nofar Method Bridging Variations with the Pilates Ball - YouTube Watch On

3. Side-Lying Series

What? While lying on your side with your head and neck supported, hold the Pilates ball between your feet, lift your legs using your hips, and pulse as your legs hover above the floor.

Why? Side-lying leg lifts are amazing for building stability in the core and strength in the lower back, and squeezing the Pilates ball works your outer thighs, hip flexors, and glute muscles.

How long? 10 lifts and 20 squeezes on each side.

Nofar Method Side-Lying Series with Sensory Pilates Ball - YouTube Watch On

What is the difference between a Pilates ball and a stability ball? Pilates and stability balls are both great tools that can help with building balance and, of course, stabilisation, but the biggest differences are their sizes, plus the areas that they help to strengthen. At around 20 to 25 centimetres in diameter, a Pilates ball is much smaller than a stability ball, which is typically 55 centimetres in diameter. Stability balls are usually used for full-body workout moves, whereas the more compact Pilates ball is often used to specifically engage deep core muscles with targeted movements, or to support the neck and back.