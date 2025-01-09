Everyone's talking about military fitness workouts - 5 benefits that'll convince you to try "the world's toughest sweat session"

If the thought of military fitness workouts conjures up images of ruthless, khaki-uniformed officers screaming orders at you while you crawl through mud, sweat and tears - you might want to look away now.

And it's no secret that the armed forces are in seriously good physical shape, so it makes sense that their workout regimes must be pretty brutal too, right? But before we put you off for good, hear this: military fitness is being touted as the best way to build strength and muscle, fast - and it's all over our FYP right now.

While military fitness itself is nothing new, it's definitely having a moment, inspired in part by a surge in popularity for all things strength training, partly by the fact that some of us need accountability as a motivator (and nothing says accountable more than a red-faced instructor shouting at you to drop and give them 100 press ups) and (perhaps mostly) by the fact that a slew of celebs favour it, with everyone from Prince William to Helen Mirren extolling its virtues for keeping them in shape.

"Military fitness workouts are becoming more popular than ever across the world," notes military fitness trainer and founder of The Tactical Athlete, Farren Morgan. "Today, fitness enthusiasts are starting to see the value of the structure, discipline, and real-world applicability of these routines."

But if you're thinking it'd take a lot more than a royal endorsement to convince you to leave your warm, cosy bed in the middle of January to run around a freezing cold field until you can't feel your toes, then you'd be a. normal, and b. about to (hopefully) change your mind. Once we've explained the benefits, you might just be dusting off that tank top and dropping for ten (khakis optional).

Still not convinced? Hear this: research (such as this study, published in the journal Military Medicine) shows that it's not only superhuman types who can benefit from this type of intense training. All the study participants, regardless of base fitness levels, demonstrated improvements in their overall fitness and ability. And you really don't need to haul yourself to your local park to try it out, as there are loads of free, online workouts you can do from the comfort of your living room - get your mates to shout at you if it helps.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the regime - and don't miss our guides to functional strength training, mobility training , and the benefits of strength training , plus how I got on walking with a weighted vest, here.

As military fitness workouts fill our FY pages - 5 benefits of the sweat session

What is a military fitness workout?

First things first, let's dig into what exactly military fitness is. While the style is currently trending, it's by no means a new form of training, with forms of group physical exercise designed to produce effective soldiers dating back to the ancient Greeks.

These days, military fitness as we know it isnt simply about grooming an army (although rigourous physical endurance training is still very much part of preparing for the armed forces) but more about a style of working out that mimics the types of drills you'd expect in the army, designed to build strength and endurance.

"The high intensity of military fitness workouts is inspired by the rigorous physical training that military personnel undergo, which provides a unique blend of strength, endurance, and functional fitness," says Morgan. "Military fitness exercises include burpees, push-ups, pull-ups and loaded carries, performed in circuits that test your physical and mental limits. At the same time, they mimic physical tasks that are encountered in daily life, such as lifting, carrying and sprinting."

As we've touched on above, you can choose from in-person bootcamp-style classes, or opt for a home workout - the options are endless.

What are the benefits of military fitness workouts?

We get it, if you're going to sweat, you want to see results - and trust us when we say, a consistent military fitness routine will pay dividends when it comes to your strength and endurance.

And the rewards you'll reap aren't solely physical, either - nothing boosts self-esteem like crushing a tough physical challenge. Let's delve into the details.

1. They're adaptable and acccessible

Granted, given what we've covered above, you might be doubting whether military fitness is for you, but rest assured that it can be adapted to suit all levels of fitness, and little to no equipment is required.

"The exercises really are suitable for all fitness levels, as they can be scaled to match individual capabilities and can be performed using just bodyweight," explains Morgan. "Not only this, but they're accessible too - the exercises require minimal equipment, which makes them more affordable than gym memberships. Additionally, many programs operate on a pay-as-you-go basis, which improves their accessibility."

2. They're a great full-body workout

The physical benefits of a military fitness regime are undeniable, with a blend of bodyweight, resistance and cardio work creating a full-body workout like no other.

"A military fitness workout offers lots of physical benefits. First off, they improve functional strength, consisting of exercises which are designed to strengthen your body for everyday activities, enhancing balance, coordination, and resilience," explains training specialist at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "Military workouts also contain a combination of HIIT and endurance exercises to boost cardiovascular health and improve lung capacity, testing physical stamina."

3. They boost mental health and resilience

As touched on above, don't sleep on the mental health benefits of military-style training, either, as mental toughness is just as much a part of the objective as physical fitness.

"Military fitness is designed to promote resilience, discipline, and mental toughness," agrees Morgan. "It encourages participants to challenge their comfort zone, building a sense of achievement and self-confidence."

Additionally, the fact that the workouts are often conducted outside lends further mood-boosting appeal - studies show that training in the open air is even more beneficial to mental health than working out indoors.

4. They foster social connection

If you choose to join a bootcamp session, you'll get even more bang for your buck, benefits-wise. Not only will you bve able to commiserate with peers when things get tough, but you'll likely feel more motivated and accoutable too.

"Building mental toughness and resilience as part of a group can enhance community and offer a supportive atmosphere, fostering a sense of teamwork," agrees Clift. "There's something about joining a like-minded community that builds camaraderie, while a rise in military workouts on social media also adds to their appeal if you're working out from home."

5. They blend well with other fitness disciplines

"Military fitness techniques can help you to lay the foundation for a fit and healthy lifestyle," says Clift. "Building confidence with functional and bodyweight exercises can be beneficial, helping you to perfect form and technique. This can help to reduce the risk of injury, and keep you motivated, while military fitness also blends well with other training styles, allowing you to mix in yoga, running, or strength training to avoid monotony and enhance overall results."

How do I know if a military fitness workout is for me?

Still need convincing? It's true that a military fitness workout isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea, so how do you know if you're going to enjoy it? Well, the proof is in the pudding - try it and see, is the expert advice.

"If you’re interested in this style of training, the best thing to do is to attend a trial session or consult a fitness professional. After that, you’ll be able to determine whether it’s for you or not," advises Morgan. "Military fitness workouts tend to suit individuals who enjoy high-intensity and dynamic routines, those who want to improve their physical and mental resilience and people who value structure, discipline, and teamwork in their fitness journey."

Do note, though, that there will be some people who might be better off avoiding workouts like these, especially if you're injured or have a specific health condition. If in doubt, always consult a medical professional prior to signing up.

How to try a military fitness workout yourself today

Ready to give military fitness a try but not sure where to start? We've got you covered. While some people may prefer to sign up to an instructor-led class where you'll be safely shown the ropes (literally), if you're more introverted with your workouts, it's worth searching for some simple, short, bodyweight-based routines that you can try out at home.

Who knows, you might even enjoy it.

At Home Military Workout | Getting Ready for Basic Training | Basic Training Exercises, No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to military fitness essentials now:

Bala Bangles at Free People Movement £74 at Free People Not quite ready to lug a tyre around? Start by popping on these eye-catching bangles. Suitable for wrists or ankles, they'll up the ante on your bodyweight moves for a military-style burn.

Sweaty Betty breathe easy running top £65 at Sweaty Betty Perfect for chilly park sprint sessions, this long-sleeved top is both warm and breathable, plus you'll be almost camoflaged in the glade green shade - ideal if you need a sneaky breather mid-workout!

Adanola ultimate leggings £39.99 at Adanola Consistently in our favourites, these Adanola leggings are a game-changer. Not only are they a fabulous price point, but they wash and wear exceptionally well - plus, you'll love the wide range of colourways, too.