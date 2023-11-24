Yoga for energy is trending - 5 poses yogis swear by to boost energy and mood

The change of the seasons can easily leave you feeling sluggish, sleepy and lacking in the get-up-and-go needed to tackle the day. That is, unless you incorporate yoga for energy into your routine, a surefire way to boost both your energy and mood.

According to recent statistics, one in eight of you feels tired all the time, and with darker mornings and evenings here for the foreseeable, you're not alone if you've been feeling a bit "meh" right now.

That's where the mood-boosting yoga flows come in, the latest TikTok wellbeing trend to take the app by storm. Yogis have been taking to the platform to share their favourite flows for beating fatigue, claiming there are some pretty powerful benefits to rolling out the mat first thing in the morning.

A bit like yoga for bloating, yoga for flexibility and yoga for lower back pain, yoga to boost your energy promises to benefit both your physical and mental wellbeing, with one 2016 study even finding that it lowers your cortisol levels.

A disclaimer here: if you're feeling seriously fatigued, sleep should be your first port of call. Lack of energy often comes from not getting your NHS-recommended eight hours of shut eye a night, which, as this 2018 study found, can also contribute to more serious health issues like anxiety, depression, heart disease and stroke.

That said, if you're on the hunt for a morning or midday energy boost, we’ve got you covered. Below, yogis to share their favourite energy-boosting asanas (that's yoga poses, FYI) for feeling rested, relaxed and ready to take on the day. Try incorporating these power poses into your next morning stretch sesh, and don't miss our guides to the different types of yoga, yoga for beginners, and morning yoga, while you're here.

Yoga for energy: 5 poses you need to try

Why should I give yoga for energy a go?

While it's important to check in with your GP if you're feeling fatigued for a prolonged period of time, everyone experiences energy slumps sometimes. Whether you had a bad night's sleep or just simply want to shake off the 4pm tiredness, yoga promises to ground you and help you to check in with both your body and mind.

Another surefire way to boost your energy, if the darker winter days have been getting you down, is to make sure to add energy boosting foods to your meals. Potassium-rich bananas and creamy Greek yoghurt get our vote.

Does yoga energize you?

It certainly does. One of the biggest benefits of yoga is the way it energises both your body and mind. A spiritual practice that's as much about your mind as your body, various studies have concluded that yoga not only boosts mood but can lower stress levels and boost your sleep quality, too.

Plus, as it's largely low impact, it promises to fill your cup up, rather than leave you drained and struggling with delayed onset muscle soreness like other workouts (we're looking at you, HIIT).

Yoga for energy to try tonight: 5 poses

1. Supported backbend

What? “This full-frontal stretch allows oxygenated blood to circulate into stagnant areas of the body, correcting the rounded spine shape which we often fall into when using screens for long periods,” says Summer Jupp, yoga teacher and co-founder of Ark.

Why? Hunching over screens all day, or the notorious ‘office slump’, is a common cause of tightness in the front of the body. “Bringing the heart above the head also gently increases heart rate, which helps to deliver energy-boosting oxygen to the cells.”

A quick note: If you have health conditions, or injuries, or are pregnant, consult a doctor before attempting this exercise.

How to:

2. Upward facing dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

What? This classic yoga pose is a deep, chest-opener that feels glorious first thing in the morning.

Why? “Transitioning to this pose from a downward facing dog, or from a child's pose, can introduce an energising playfulness to the practice,” says Jupp. “The benefits include strengthening the spine, arms, and wrists, as well as energising the entire body by opening the chest, and engaging core muscles.”

How to:

3. Hero pose (Virasana)

What? “Hero Pose is a seated kneeling posture; a big energy boosting pose to stretch the knees, feet and hip,” says Jupp.

Why? At first glance, it looks like a deceptively simple case of sitting on your knees. But this position requires a specific, careful alignment of your knees and feet, which can be tricky to master. For runners, it’s a go-to remedy for tired, aching legs.

If you experience any discomfort or knee pain, you can modify the pose by using props like a bolster, or try sitting on a block to reduce the strain on the knees.

How to:

4. Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

What? A simple pose that stretches your full body.

Why? Triangle Pose is pretty awesome for a few reasons. “This pose stretches your hamstrings, groins, hips, spine, and shoulders while also engaging and strengthening your legs, core, and back muscles,” says Charlotte Townend, a private yoga teacher and founder of Wylder . “The wide stance and open arms create a sense of expansion and balance within the body.”

How to:

5. Standing forward fold

What? Who else gets excited when the yoga instructor says, "Fold forward, grab your elbows, and just hang out for a while"?

Why? According to Townend, this move feels incredible because it’s a total body stretch, from your head right down to your heels. Think of it like hitting the energy reset button for the entire backside of your body.

Remember, it's important to approach forward folds gently, especially if you’re prone to lower back issues. Bend your knees slightly if you feel any discomfort, and above all, avoid forcing yourself deeper into the pose if it feels uncomfortable.

An injury is the last thing you need when you're trying to amp up your energy. So, take it slowly and always listen to what your body's telling you.

How to:

