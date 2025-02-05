I'm a pregnant fashion editor and these are the Zara pieces I'm wearing now

There are certain things I wish I'd known when I was pregnant the first time around. For example, that I should definitely bank on date nights, sleep, and rub oil on my belly religiously (IYKYK).

But mainly, I wish I'd discovered this Zara maternity hack of sorts to make dressing during pregnancy that much easier. Luckily, now being six months pregnant, I haven't quite missed the boat yet.

This is one I feel deserves a spot in the Zara shopping hacks hall of fame. So we all know that Zara don't exclusively do maternity wear like a lot of other high street stores do (more on that later, I will share a full edit of my favourite brands soon).

However, if you search for 'Zara maternity' in Google, you'll land on this maternity page, which you won't find in the Zara drop down menu.

Like I said, Zara don't do maternity wear, however this is a curated edit of all their main womenswear styles that will also fit a pregnant woman. I will admit it's a very small edit, consisting mainly of oversized coats, shirts and dresses.

However, using the same principle, I've made my own edit of styles from the main collection, which will see me through to the end of my pregnancy and beyond.

There are floaty dresses - a staple for summer pregnancies - as well as elasticated trousers and skirts which you can wear below the bump as it grows, paired with a tank top or silky blouse. I personally don't mind showing a bit of bare stomach either, so a waistcoat with a satin skirt will be my go-to when it gets warmer.

For the elasticated pieces, I recommend going a couple of sizes up, and you can always get them altered a bit if you lose weight post baby.

This time round, I've also loved dresses made of stretchy materials which have hugged my body a bit more, and are great for layering under blazers or chunky knits.

For me, maternity-friendly styles strike the perfect compromise if you want trend-led pieces, and don't want to spend a fortune on clothes you will only wear for nine months.

If you choose to breastfeed, there are also plenty of clothes that are suitable for that, including blouses and waistcoats.

