I Tried A 5 Minute Arm Workout With Weights Every Day For A Week - and My Motivation To Keep Going is Stronger Than Ever

If you’re anything like me, then your attention span is probably about as short as your free time. In a world of competing deadlines, content overload, life admin and back-to-back social plans, I’m often reminded of the phrase, “little and often”, which my dad has been drumming into me since I was revising for my year 6 SATS tests.

As it turns out, there's a method to his wisdom. Research shows that 25-minute periods of focus on a single task are optimal for productivity, and over the years, I’ve found that the mantra works wonders for keeping on top of work, avoiding ‘hanger’, and even managing the laundry pile. But I’ve always wondered: does the same apply to exercise? Do short, consistent bursts really rival a full training session?

It’s a question more and more of us seem to be asking. Exercise snacking was one of the biggest fitness trends last year, and in the past month alone, searches for five-minute weighted arm workouts have jumped by over 500%.

Encouragingly, science is largely on board, with studies suggesting that as little as five minutes of daily movement can benefit both physical fitness and mental wellbeing. That said, most of the existing research focuses on high-intensity training, with less evidence around short bursts of resistance training, especially when it comes to building strength. Still, one promising study found that quick, low-impact strength sessions can help women increase muscle mass.

With the research in mind, and upper body workouts my least favourite part of a training week, I decided to put it to the test by committing to a five-minute weighted arm workout every day for a week.

Interested to hear how I got on? Keep scrolling. Below you’ll find my mixed reflections, plus insights from expert personal trainers on whether short upper body sessions can really make a difference.

We Asked Top Trainers For Their Take on 5-Minute Arm Workouts With Weights - Your Guide

Are 5-minute weighted arm workouts effective?

As you’ve probably guessed, not all 5-minute weighted arm workouts are created equal, and how effective they are depends on the moves you choose, how often you do them, and your current fitness level.

“If the workout incorporates high-quality, focused movements such as push-ups, bicep curls, tricep dips or overhead presses, then a short session can be effective in activating the muscles, improving circulation and providing quick strength,” says Lucie Cowan , master trainer at Third Space London .

“That said, five minutes isn’t really long enough to create significant muscle growth or maximal strength gains on its own, which is why they should be seen as a building block,” she says. “Do them consistently, and their effect can accumulate over time, especially for beginners or those fitting exercise around a busy schedule.”

Who are 5-minute arm workouts best for?

As Cowan mentioned, 5-minute workouts are well-suited to beginners or those short on time.

“For those new to strength training, five minutes is enough to spark meaningful improvement without making them feel overwhelmed,” says personal trainer and co-founder of Fitness OS, James Osborne . “At the same time, we know that busy people benefit from the low barrier of a 5-minute workout,” he goes on. “It’s a better-than-nothing approach which makes consistency more likely.”

That said, more experienced lifters can also reap rewards from a quick 5-minute burst of strength training. “Short sessions can be used to target the biceps and triceps back-to-back, creating a focused arm pump at the end of a workout,” says Osborne.

Cowan agrees, adding that whilst experienced lifters won’t see maximum strength gains from a 5-minute workout, they can be used as “movement breaks throughout the day, or on recovery days to maintain consistency.”

How many 5-minute weighted arm workouts should I do per week?

Whilst recovery is important after any strength session, the nature of these short workouts means that you can fit more of them in throughout the week.

“Four to five sessions a week should be manageable, even for beginners,” says Lisa Macdonald , personal trainer at Les Mills UK , “with more experienced exercisers able to up the sessions to six times per week.”

“Those who find they enjoy short, frequent sessions could even split their training by muscle group,” says Osborne. “For example, you could alternate your 5-minute weighted arm workouts between bicep and tricep days, which would allow up to six sessions per week whilst still balancing work and recovery.”

More important than the number of sessions you do in a single week is your consistency over time, says Cowan. “Short workouts are most effective when they are practised regularly over weeks and months.”

I did a 5-minute arm workout with weights every day for 7 days - my thoughts

Days one to three

It’s Monday morning, and the first day of my trial. I’m in Amsterdam, staying with a friend for a couple of days, and quickly realise that I don’t have access to any weights. Fortunately, I know from experience that even light resistance can fire up the upper body, so I know I don’t need much to feel the effects of the session.

Around thirty minutes later, after a dash to the Albert Heijn across the street, I’m back with two 500g bags of sugar, ready to start my session.

It’s a 5-minute toned arms workout from MadFit, one of my go-to YouTube fitness instructors. It’s actually designed to be done with no equipment, but Maddie notes that adding weights is an optional progression. Perfect, especially because it’s all standing, making it small apartment-friendly.

As expected, before we even hit the three-minute mark, my arms begin to burn, my shoulders and biceps in particular start screaming early on. It’s this that I love about short workouts. Even though the ache is intense, the end is always in sight, and with the timer on screen, you feel like you’re always counting down to the finish.

And though it feels almost impossible to keep your arms in the air during the session, as soon as I drop the weights, the pain subsides. Within half an hour, I wouldn’t even know that I’d done a workout.

On day two, I wake up without any ache from the day before; a good sign given that I have six more sessions laid out over the week ahead of me. Whilst I’m travelling, my regular workout routine is a little disrupted, so it’s a welcome touch of normality to have these strength sessions peppered into my day.

Today’s session is from DAURPOWER , which again is typically done bodyweight but can be intensified by adding weights. The same familiar burn builds within the first two to three minutes, and I’m reminded that, when it comes to the upper body, the smaller the movement, the bigger the burn tends to be.

Day three marks the first session where I don’t drop my arms at all throughout the full five minutes. I do feel stronger, not just in my muscles, but also in my mind. I know that I’m capable of completing the session, and once it’s done, I actually decide to head out for a run; my motivation is higher for the short introduction of movement.

Days four to seven

Back home on day four, I’m reunited with my dumbbells; a small set of 2kg hand weights from boutique fitness brand, Onyx , which are my favourites to use for upper body sessions.

I’m feeling ready to push myself, so I go for an advanced arm workout by Annie Taylor Murtagh. I hadn’t tried any of Annie’s workouts before, and it was tough. She uses reps rather than time to control the sets, which I found mentally harder to work with because it meant there were a lot more exercises to get through to get us to the end of the five minutes.

Back at home, Ashleigh uses a small set of hand weights for her session on day four (with a little help from Willow the dog) (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

I had to drop my arms multiple times throughout the session, and felt myself leaning back to keep my arms lifted; a sign that my core wasn’t engaging properly. Really, your pelvis should be tucked underneath you, and your ribcage should stay down; both of which proved challenging in the session.

On day five, I need a slight reprieve and look for something that will feel both fun and effective. I chose a workout by FitByMik, which is a barre-style continuous arm workout to the beat of the music.

I love having the rhythm to work to, and it turns out to be my favourite workout of the whole week. It’s got good variation between muscle groups, unlike some of the other workouts, which I notice focus mostly on shoulders and biceps. This one mixes in your back and your triceps, and at the end, I feel like my whole upper body has worked.

5 min BARRE ARMS WORKOUT to the Beat ♫ | Toned Arms | Light Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

Day six, I’m in the gym and have access to slightly heavier weights. I grab a set of 5kg dumbbells and try a circuit by Nourishmovelove. The format is a little different thanks to the heavier weights it suggests: five movements, 40 seconds on, 20 seconds rest.

In my opinion, the rest between exercises makes the workout feel easier, even though the weight itself is heavier. The barre style tests more of your muscular endurance, where today’s session was closer to a test of maximal strength.

For my final session, I tack my 5-minute workout onto the end of a yoga flow. This is what I love most about these short arm sessions - they feel portable. You can take them away with you, pin them to the end of another session, or use them as the strength training equivalent of a dance-break midway through the work day.

By the end of the week-long workout challenge, Ash was a convert, and admits that she really enjoyed the short but sweet exercise "snacks" (Image credit: Ash S)

As someone who used to dread upper body days, these feel like a gentle nudge. I’ve even been tempted to keep going beyond the sessions’ end, which just proves that the five-minute rule of motivation, a cognitive-behavioural technique to make exercise feel more manageable, really works.

Will it revolutionise your upper body training? Probably not (though it will depend on how heavy you take the weights). Is it enjoyable? Yes, definitely. Do I feel better, and a little stronger, for it? I’d say so. And on days when I can’t get to the gym or out for a run, these quickfire sessions are something I’ll absolutely fall back on.

