For all the runners/yogis/lifters/foodies out there

Are you on the hunt for the best fitness gifts? If there’s someone in your life who loves nothing more than a good sweat session how do you make sure that you get them what they really want this Christmas?

There are so many gadgets, classes and active wear brands out there that it can be hard to pick out the perfect present for a gym-goer.

Maybe you’re looking for the perfect fitness gift for your other half who loves nothing more than a Sunday morning 10k, or you’re desperate to find something yoga-related for the colleague you picked out from the Secret Santa hat.

Fear not. Whether you’re completely clueless when it comes to fitness gifts, or you consider yourself a bit of a present pro, we’ve rounded up the best of the best to make sure that they get exactly what they want this year.

Yoga enthusiasts will know how important accessories are when it comes to getting into difficult poses (hello, yoga strap and blocks), but for the uninitiated it can be daunting. So we’ve taken out all the hard work for you and found the best mats and accessories.

Anyone who has no time for the gym will no doubt be on the hunt for the perfect at-home gadgets – and guess what? We’ve found those, too. You’re welcome.

We’ve included lots of great gadgets to make that journey from bed to sweat-session just that little bit easier. And we’ve kicked gym styling up a notch, too, with our pick of the best totes, water bottles and sports bras.

So if you want to get in someone’s good books this Christmas, look no further than Marie Claire‘s best fitness gifts guide – the ultimate go-to, whatever your budget. It might even inspire you to book on to a festive spin class…