For all the runners/yogis/lifters/foodies out there
Are you on the hunt for the best fitness gifts? If there’s someone in your life who loves nothing more than a good sweat session how do you make sure that you get them what they really want this Christmas?
There are so many gadgets, classes and active wear brands out there that it can be hard to pick out the perfect present for a gym-goer.
Maybe you’re looking for the perfect fitness gift for your other half who loves nothing more than a Sunday morning 10k, or you’re desperate to find something yoga-related for the colleague you picked out from the Secret Santa hat.
Fear not. Whether you’re completely clueless when it comes to fitness gifts, or you consider yourself a bit of a present pro, we’ve rounded up the best of the best to make sure that they get exactly what they want this year.
Yoga enthusiasts will know how important accessories are when it comes to getting into difficult poses (hello, yoga strap and blocks), but for the uninitiated it can be daunting. So we’ve taken out all the hard work for you and found the best mats and accessories.
Anyone who has no time for the gym will no doubt be on the hunt for the perfect at-home gadgets – and guess what? We’ve found those, too. You’re welcome.
We’ve included lots of great gadgets to make that journey from bed to sweat-session just that little bit easier. And we’ve kicked gym styling up a notch, too, with our pick of the best totes, water bottles and sports bras.
So if you want to get in someone’s good books this Christmas, look no further than Marie Claire‘s best fitness gifts guide – the ultimate go-to, whatever your budget. It might even inspire you to book on to a festive spin class…
ClassPass Gift Card, £50-100+ ClassPass
An ideal gift for fitness aficionados and absolute beginners alike. This gift card allows users to attend classes offering a variety of activities, for all abilities, across London. New Year's Resolution to try reformer pilates, anyone?
lulu lemon x Roksanda Face Forward Define Jacket, £148 Lululemon
This high fashion meets activewear dream jacket is incentive enough to tempt anyone to the gym.
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, £20 Beauty Bay
A gym-bag essential to combat the inevitable greasy hair after an early-morning sweat session.
Break New Ground Swiftly running leggings, £118
This lululemon classic has been re-imagined in limited-edition Roksanda - January fitness, sorted.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, £199 Fitbit
The ultimate tech gift for the fitness lover in your life. With Amazon Alexa built-in, 24/7 heart rate tracking and sleep score, the newest smartwatch from the beloved brand has everything you need to live your healthiest life.
PRISM² Revitalised halterneck bra, £50 Matches Fashion
An anecdote to the same, boring, old sports bra in an eye-catching red lightweight jersey. AND it doubles as a bikini top. Anyone for a triathlon?
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker, £89.99 John Lewis & Partners
Give the gift of getting a groove on wherever with this wireless, portable and waterproof speaker. Not to mention it has a 13 hour battery life: that should be enough for a cardio-sesh, right?
Pilates Core Set, £34.99 John Lewis & Partners
Everything you need to replicate a pilates class in your living room... with the blinds closed... on January 1st...
Small Towel, £20 Lululemon
A lightweight, absorbent towel that will fit neatly into even the littlest of gym-bags.
Bodyclock Shine 300, £125, Lumie
Wake up with this sunrise alarm clock - great for those who like an early morning workout.
Montelliana, £400 Matches Fashion
The ultimate indulgence for someone you love (that includes you, too.) Crafted in Italy, these olive-green hiking boots would look just as striking in your local park as they would halfway up a mountain.
1MORE Wireless In-Ear Headphones, £89.99 Selfridges
Give the gift of motivation (ahem, Beyonce) to your favourite runner with these sleek in-ear wireless headphones.
NutriBullet Nutritional Blender, £79.99 Argos
This 13 piece juicer has all the bells and whistles needed for a post-workout refuel.
Evian x Virgil Abloh glass water bottle, £45 Selfridges
State of Escape neoprene tote bag, £240 Selfridges
Gym bags just kicked up a notch with this electric blue neoprene hold-all that will see its lucky owner through from gym to office. Not all gifts are made equal.
Gym to Gin sweatshirt, £85 Sweaty Betty
Because balance is important. This super-soft relaxed fit sweatshirt is a great way to show a best friend just how perfect you are for each other. Get matching ones for added effect.
Yoga waterproof mascara, £10
Mascara that will withstand yoga? Yes please.