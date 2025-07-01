You’ve probably heard of ‘skin-cycling’––the viral method of rotating different skincare products and ingredients to maximise results and minimise irritation––but now it seems the technique has made its way into our self-tan routines in what people are dubbing 'tan-cycling’, promising the most even, long-lasting tan of your life.

I, for one, am delighted. While I’m religious about my skincare routine, especially when it comes to applying my evening retinol and morning SPF, tanning always tends to be a bit of an afterthought. I suddenly remember moments before bed that I need to apply tan, resulting in a slapdash application and, problematically, absolutely no prep work.

As any beauty buff will attest to, the best self-tan application always starts with meticulous prep. We’re talking about removing hair long and exfoliating regularly beforehand and moisturising properly so your skin is optimally primed to absorb the tanning formula. It also, importantly, ensures that the tan fades away evenly, meaning no ‘tiger bread tan’ patches (i.e. the uneven, cracked appearance of a self-tan as it starts to fade, resembling the crust of a tiger bread).

In a bid to reform my haphazard attitude to tanning, I checked in with the tanning experts and committed to tan-cycling for the past 2 weeks and the results have been game-changing. Here’s everything you need to know…

How does tan-cycling create long-lasting self-tan?

In short, tan-cycling is building a 5-day circular routine around your self-tan process. Each day involves either prepping the skin, ensuring flawless application, prolonging the resulting, or resetting the skin before the next cycle can begin.

A consistent routine will help maximise and prolong your tan,” says Hilary Daly, CEO of Loving Tan. “For many, having a radiant tan can really help to boost confidence, and if you create a routine around it, you are much more likely to stay consistent.”

What’s the ideal self-tanning routine?

The experts agree that the ideal tan-cycling routine should take around five days before restarting, although this will depend on the products you use and there are certain techniques that can help prolong the cycle.

Tan-Cycling Day 1: Prep

The first day of the cycle is all about prep, including hair removal and exfoliation. “A great routine would be to shave or wax 24 hours before you tan followed by moisturising,” says James Read, tanning expert and founder of Self Glow.

Mel Melanie Brownlow, founder of St. Moriz agrees: “Ideally, you want to have as close to zero tan as possible before starting a fresh self-tan application. Your preparation should start with exfoliating and shaving at least 24 hours before you plan on applying self-tan.”

Tan-Cycling Day 2: Apply

“On the day you're actually tanning, I always put moisturiser on the face and body because it doesn't actually repel the tan, it can make the tan last longer and fade more evenly. It also keeps your tan 'plump',” advises James. “Use a tan mitt to put it on with, starting from the neck down and leaving hands and feet until last. Use the excess tan from your arms and legs on hands and feet so you don't over apply on those areas.”

If you're going to apply a gradual tan, James recommends stretching out the application over the course of two days and then having a break so the product doesn’t build up. “Always allow the tan to fade before you apply more layers as you will get patches of build up,” he adds.

Immediately after applying, you must wait and let the formula dry. “Avoid doing things like cleaning your teeth or having a big glass of water after tanning your face, or you might end up with a pale top lip. If you're going to tan, make sure you've cleaned your teeth first,” advises James.

If you’re particularly impatient or worried about smudges and dripping while your tan is drying, Mel recommends using a self-tan setting spray. “It will speed up the drying process and lock in transfer free colour,” she says.

Tan-Cycling Day 3 & 4: Maintain

The two days after your tanning application, it’s all about moisturising and prolonging the life of your tan. “Moisturise daily to prolong your tan and drink plenty of water, especially when it's hot,” says James. “After day one it can be good to use a sheet mask on the face to keep your tan plump and hydrated so it lasts longer. “

Mel goes one step further, recommending moisturising two times a day. “The best time to do this is after a shower so that you can lock in any extra moisture and enhance the look of your tan,” she says.

If you’re hoping to extend the cycle, now is your chance. “To enhance your tan even more, you can apply the Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan two days after your original application,” says Hilary. “Its nourishing shea butter base will leave you with soft, silky skin and extend your tan for over a week.”

Tan-Cycling Day 5: Reset

Now, it’s time to exfoliate. This will help the tan fade more evenly and avoid those ‘tiger bread’ patches. On your body, you can use a gentle scrub, or a body wash with exfoliating acids like Alpha Hydroxy Acids in.



“A good trick for the face is to use a retinol serum mid-cycle, which helps to break down the tan so you can reapply and ensure skin always looks fresh,” adds James.

As for starting the cycle again? “Over applying self-tan is one of the most common mistakes I see,” says James. “People keep applying layers over old tan and it just gets patchy. Always prepare skin beforehand by allowing your previous application to fade before reapplying.”

Tan-Cycling: The Verdict

One of my biggest bugbears about self-tanning is that patchy, in-between phase and this method completely eliminates that problem. My tan was even, the colour developed brilliantly, and it faded just like a natural tan. Plus, because I was actually looking after the skin on my body with regular exfoliation and moisturising, it was glowing and supple, which only added to the results.

While it’s more of a commitment than my last-minute panic approach, it’s worth the time investment, especially during summer. Plus, it avoids all that furious scrubbing to remove streaks and patchiness.