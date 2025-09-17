Keen To Do Low-Impact Exercise While Expecting? Experts Hail These 7 As The Best Pregnancy Pilates Classes To Do on YouTube

Calling all parents-to-be: no matter whether you're in your first, second or third trimester, take this as your guide to the best pregnancy Pilates classes on YouTube, so you can get your low-impact fix from home or away.

First off: if you're mulling over whether or not you can work out when pregnant, we have some news for you. As long as you've spoken to professionals, like your midwife, GP, and a pre- and post-natally trained fitness instructor, exercise while pregnant can be hugely beneficial for both you and your baby.

"Research consistently shows that safe, regular activity can reduce pregnancy-related aches and pains, improve mood and sleep, and lower the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure," confirms Hollie Grant, founder of The Bump Plan. "It also helps prepare your body for birth and recovery afterwards," the expert notes. "I often say pregnancy is the longest marathon you’ll ever run — staying active helps you feel more resilient for the journey."

Of course, everybody is different. So what might work for you may not necessarily work for another. But if you've a) done Pilates before, b) are keen to utilise this form of exercise while pregnant, and c) hoping to keep up this type of low-impact exercise no matter the time or place, that's where the best pregnancy Pilates classes are totally priceless (literally!).

So you know where to start, we asked pre- and post-natally trained instructors to share a few of their best pregnancy Pilates classes for every trimester.

But before you check them out, do read up on the best online pregnancy workouts, the top maternity workout clothes and what happened when one writer tried out pregnancy Pilates and reformer Pilates while pregnant. We've also got an expert-backed guide on everything you need to know about pregnancy Pilates, and compiled a list of safe pregnancy workouts. In your postpartum era? Then take this as your guide to postpartum exercise and how to safely return to fitness, according to a trainer.

7 best pregnancy pilates classes to do on YouTube, expert-approved

What is a pregnancy pilates workout?

I'm glad you asked. Well, personal trainer and Pilates instructor Fiona Kavanagh, who is the founder of the London Fitness Coach says that a pregnancy Pilates workout is a Pilates workout that has been intentionally adapted to suit the needs of the mums-to-be.

“The vibe of the workout would be more relaxed, moving at a slower pace, all movements will be low impact and safe, with a key focus on breath work and mind body connection,” Kavanagh says.

While the NHS confirms that "exercise is not dangerous for your baby", some positions are best left for well after you've birthed your baby. "That means avoiding positions that can put strain on your bump or pelvic floor," Grant explains. "For example, lying flat on your back after sixteen weeks."

Instead, the expert says pregnancy Pilates workouts will adapt core exercises so they "support rather than stress" your abdominal wall, and focus more on mobility, balance, posture, and breathwork.

"It’s not about making things 'easy'," Grant says. "It’s about making them appropriate for the pregnant body." Noted!

What are the benefits of the best YouTube pregnancy pilates classes?

If you've done Pilates before, you'll know that this mind-body practice comes with a ton of benefits - no matter whether you're practising this pre- or post-natally.

For example, one 2025 study concluded that Pilates is effective for "improving sleep quality, pain, depression, and other maternal health outcomes during pregnancy".

While another recent study , published in the women's health journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, highlighted that strength training (like prenatal Pilates) has the "potential to optimise maternal health outcomes" including energy levels, muscle strength, weight gain, physical activity levels, low back pain, pelvic pain, fatigue and anxiety.

And better yet - the best pregnancy classes on YouTube can help you enjoy all these benefits (and more) from home.

"With YouTube being free and so readily available, this is a fantastic option for pregnant clients," Kavanagh says. "Being a virtual platform means you can watch a wide variety of workouts anytime, anywhere," she adds. "You also have hundreds of different trainers to choose from and different styles."

You're not short for choosing between the different types of Pilates, either. "Will you be working on a mat, or are you using a reformer, a chair, or any other equipment?", Kavanagh questions.

Plus, free online resources like YouTube can make exercise more accessible. "For women who may not be able to get to a class - whether that’s due to childcare, location, or finances - it’s a way to move from the comfort of home," Grant adds. "It can also be a good introduction to Pilates if you’ve never tried it before. The key thing is making sure you’re following someone who is qualified in pre- and postnatal exercise, because generic advice isn’t always safe in pregnancy."

Who are pregnancy pilates workouts on YouTube best for?

The clue is in the title. “If you are pregnant, this workout would be for you,” Kavanagh says. “Also, if you are thinking about getting pregnant, or actively trying to conceive, this is a great way to mentally prepare yourself for what is to come and potentially manage any expectations,” the PT and Pilates instructor adds.

While Grant notes that these classes are also ideal for those who want a taster of pregnancy Pilates, or those who are already comfortable moving and want some ideas for home practice.

She adds: "For beginners, YouTube can be a useful resource, but I’d always recommend combining it with guidance from a qualified instructor if possible - whether that’s in person or through a structured plan - so you know what you’re doing is right for your stage of pregnancy."

Is there anything to be mindful of when trying pregnancy pilates?

It’s always important to be mindful of a few things when you’re trying anything for the first time - and when it comes to prenatal Pilates, this is no different.

According to Grant, some key things to consider when practising Pilates while pregnant include:

You should avoid lying flat on your back for long periods after 16 weeks.

You should avoid traditional abdominal crunches or sit-ups.

Remember to listen to your body. If something causes pain, dizziness, or unusual symptoms, stop.

Focus on alignment, breath, and pelvic floor rather than "pushing yourself."

Always get clearance from your midwife or GP before starting something new.

7 best pregnancy pilates classes to do on YouTube

1. 10-Minute Prenatal Pilates Workout

What? Short on time? Low on energy? Or both of the above? This prenatal Pilates class is 10 minutes, so if you're keen to fit some movement in but are time poor, this is the best pregnancy Pilates class for you.

Why? "The workout is five simple exercises, repeated twice and only ten minutes," Kavanagh says. "Transitions are quick, yet safe and effective. This would be my personal go-to if expecting.”

How long? 10 minutes.

10-Minute Prenatal Pilates Workout (No Equipment + Safe for ALL Trimesters) - YouTube Watch On

2. 15 Minute Prenatal Standing Pilates Workout

What? Love Pilates and Barre? This standing pregnancy Pilates class is a brilliant mix of both.

Why? “I love this workout," Kavanagh says. "It’s a standing pregnancy workout that is a mix of Pilates and Barre, so you can naturally expect it to be upbeat and fun. The fact that you are standing is fantastic, as it’s only 15 minutes and suitable for all trimesters, while saving you the discomfort and time of doing various positions.”

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Prenatal Standing Pilates Workout for Any Trimester of Pregnancy - YouTube Watch On

3. 20 minute Pregnancy Pilates Safe for Each Trimester

What? A slow and steady pregnancy Pilates class that focuses on the core, pelvic floor, back and glutes to help reduce pregnancy-related backache.

Why? “This is fantastic for all trimesters and would be appropriate for someone newer to Pilates," Kavanagh says. "Great cueing, clear demonstrations, and the overall vibe is calm and relaxing.”

How long? 20 minutes.

Pregnancy Pilates Safe for Each Trimester - YouTube Watch On

4. Best Prenatal Pilates on YouTube

What? A no-equipment pregnancy Pilates class that aims to work your thighs, glutes and shoulders.

Why? “I love the energy of the trainer, the fact that she has her daughter in the intro, and she’s filming while pregnant with baby number four," Kavanagh says. "There is a big focus on inner thighs and strengthening shoulders."

How long? 27 minutes.

Best Prenatal Pilates on YouTube | 25 Minute (FAST TONING!) - YouTube Watch On

5. 30 Minute Pregnancy Pilates | Trimester 1 Workout | No Equipment

What? Put simply, this is a 30-minute pregnancy Pilates routine for those in trimester one.

Why? "I’m twelve weeks pregnant in this workout, so you know it’s safe and specific and takes into account the nuances of low energy and nausea that can hit in those first few weeks," Grant tells us.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Minute Pregnancy Pilates | Trimester 1 Workout | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

6. 20 minute abs and core workout

What? A full-body prenatal Pilates class aimed at those in their second trimester.

Why? “It’s a full body routine, perfect for reducing any aches and pains, whilst prepping you for the upcoming 3rd trimester," Grant says. "I’m also 27 weeks pregnant in this routine.”

How long? 30 minutes.

30 Minute Pregnancy Pilates | Trimester 2 Full Body Workout | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

7. Cardio Pilates class

What? A low-impact Pilates class that's packed with lots of cardio gains. It's bound to get your heart beating and muscles pumping. What more could you want?

Why? "This 60-minute Pilates and cardio routine for all stages of pregnancy is ideal for those who were used to doing HIIT/spinning/running pre-pregnancy and want to continue to include cardio in their routines," Grant says.

How long? 60 minutes.

60 Minute Pregnancy Workout | Cardio + Pilates | ALL Trimesters - YouTube Watch On

Shop Marie Claire UK's prenatal Pilates workout kit:

What type of Pilates class is best to do when pregnant and why? It probably comes as no surprise, but according to Hollie Grant, founder of The Bump Plan, the best Pilates class to do when pregnant is an in-person or online session that’s specifically designed for pregnancy. The expert also mentions that these sessions should be led by someone who is qualified in prenatal and postnatal fitness. "That way, you know the movements are safe and targeted to what your body needs," Grant explains. "A pregnancy-specific class should help you maintain strength, mobility, and confidence, while also preparing your body for the demands of labour, recovery, and new motherhood," she adds.