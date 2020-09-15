M&S launch Percy Pig advent calendars and we’re totally sold

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

M&S have really provided this year. Whether it’s the Percy Pig dessert sauce, the Percy Pig Phizzy Chews or the Percy Pig ice cream, one thing is for sure – the masterminds behind the iconic sweet treat have been very busy.

Oh, and there’s even a super easy recipe for a Percy Pig cocktail too if you fancy putting a grown up twist on the childhood classic.

But it seems that they aren’t stopping there.

As we wave goodbye to the summer and Christmas edges ever closer, there’s now a Percy Pig advent calendar so that you can count down the days in December with the popular pig.

Every year, there are a number of beauty advent calendars on sale from the biggest brands on the planet, whether you’re after a the beautiful Liberty advent calendar or the superbly scented Jo Malone number – but can you really beat a traditional sweetie bonanza? Especially when it comes to Percy.

Thought not.

Behind each door you’ll find a delicious chocolate, and it also includes a bag of Percies too.

If you want your very own Percy Pig advent calendar, it’ll cost you just £5 and is available from M&S stores today.

We’ll take one (or two).

There’s also a Disney socks advent calendar for anyone who needs to replace their current pairs with the popular cartoon characters, and Lindt recently revealed that they’re launching a sharing tin for the first time ever, packed with their infamous truffles.

So there are a few things to look forward to as the festive season approaches.

And no, it’s not too early to start planning.

In fact, science says that those who begin celebrating before the final month of the year are happier.

Maybe time to start thinking about your 2020 Christmas decoration theme…