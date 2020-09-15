Meghan Markle says ‘as women it’s easy to forget your skills and assets’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, with the Duchess of Sussex doing a lot of public work on women’s empowerment.

From her viral garden interview with Gloria Steinem to her keynote speech at the Girl Up Summit, Meghan’s words on feminism are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was a video call with Smartworks that made news, as Meghan’s inspirational words went viral.

‘As women so often it’s easy to forget all of your skills and your assets – not that they’re not there – but you need someone to point them out for you, that’s critical,’ Meghan explained in the video call with three women involved in Smartworks.

‘All of that stuff is the exterior but what it does for you on the inside that makes it the best accessory.’

She added: ‘The women who volunteer at Smartworks with the mentorship, they’re not pointing out something that doesn’t exist they’re seeing it in you.’

