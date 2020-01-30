Attention – you can now get your hands on new Percy Pig sweets and we are not worthy

Hands up if you’re a big Percy Pig fan? Same. The M&S favourite now has a full range, and you can enjoy so many delicious treats if you want to change things up and try something different from the chewy original – whether you want a Percy Pig dessert sauce to pour on your pancakes or Percy Pig muffins to sink your teeth into, there’s something for everyone.

Oh, and if you’re after the same sweet flavours in boozy form, there’s even a Percy Pig cocktail to enjoy on a Friday evening with your pals.

(Yes, one bar in Glasgow has been getting creative and it’s making us want to hop on a train and head up to Scotland immediately.)

And now we have some excellent news to share at the end of a long week – a new sweet has been added to the range. Enter the Percy Pig Phizzy Chews.

Yum.

The newbie is a little Percy Pig covered in a sugar coating, and while they don’t share the shape of the original piggy they are moreish mini mouthfuls.

The Percy Pig Phizzy Chews are made from real fruit juice and do not contain artificial colours or flavours. Each bag contains a mixture of flavours, including apple, grape, strawberry, blueberry, lemon and orange.

One 150g bag will set you back just £1.65 and they’re already in stores.

So what are you waiting for?

That’s the 3pm sugar craving sorted.