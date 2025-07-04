Why Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ Brand Is Refunding Customers

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, with her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, officially releasing two summer product launches over the last fortnight.

And from her trademark flower sprinkles, herbal teas, and crepe and shortbread mixes, to new summer releases, including apricot spread and limited edition orange blossom honey, the seasonal line sold out in a matter of hours.

So too did Markle's most highly-anticipated summer product, releasing her own line of Napa Valley rosé wine, with the "bespoke blend" offering "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish."

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

It is known that there are limited quantities for each seasonal release at As Ever, but this week, it appeared that the products are so popular that there wasn't even enough to go around the paying customers.

According to reports, As Ever was forced to refund customers this week after it ran out of stock and was unable to complete orders of its apricot spread.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

Multiple customers reported receiving an email from the company to inform them that they were being refunded, and would receive one "free of charge" when the stock is replenished.

"On behalf of the As Ever customer service team, we want to thank you for your support and purchase on June 20th," read the email, via The Independent. "We are refunding your purchase of this item by the end of this week. We want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

This is of course common with small businesses, with Markle even experiencing this previously in April after running out of her limited-edition honey in her first As Ever product launch.

"Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," Markle wrote in a signed message to the customers who missed out. "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey."

The customers were also given a full refund and an As Ever product of their choice for free.

"As ever is more than a brand - it’s a love language," Markle has said of her brand on the company's website. "Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

"This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy."

We will continue to update this story.