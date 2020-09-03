A Disney socks advent calendar now exists and we need it immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Summer is over (sob) and it’s now time to invest in cosy knits and candles in preparation for autumn. Grab your Hocus Pocus board game, Halloween is just around the corner – and there are so many good movies on Netflix to get you in the spooky mood.

But if you’re more excited by the fact that Christmas is just a few months away, then it’s likely you’ll be trawling through the internet to find the best beauty advent calendars for 2020. As ever, preparation is key if you want to get your hands on the crème de la crème of calendars so for all the naysayers out there, it isn’t too early.

However, if you’re not all that fussed about skincare but want something a little more exciting than chocolate, a Disney socks advent calendar now exists and it’s going on our wish list immediately.

Boots revealed that they’ll be stocking a Disney 12 Socks of Christmas Calendar this year, with twelve pairs of the festive footwear on offer. Genius.

There’s something for every fan – from The Little Mermaid, to The Lion King, to Frozen, to Lady and the Tramp. There’s even a Beauty and the Beast pair with Cogsworth saying, ‘What time is it? Holidays time.’ Adorable.

The calendar will set you back £30, and there’s even an extra special fluffy pair waiting for you behind the last door.

Disney says: ‘This Christmas calendar makes the perfect choice for any Disney enthusiast.

‘Filled with Disney-themed socks from Mickey Mouse to Olaf, treat your feet to 11 ankle socks and a special cosy sock on the 12th day.

‘Your day will be instantly elevated with a sprinkle of Disney Magic!’

We’re sold.

After all, how many advent calendars is too many, really?