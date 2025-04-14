Anya Hindmarch has just launched a fantastical diving shop in central London
For those who would rather be beside the seaside...
You know it's going to be a good pop-up when Anya Hindmarch is involved. The British designer is best-known for her luxury handbags and accessories that are equal parts whimsical and chic—but in recent years, she has started a tradition of ringing in each new season with a themed concept store on Pont Street, each quirkier than the last.
After the triumphant success of last year's ice cream parlour—that made headlines for its unusual flavours ranging from soy sauce and pesto to baked beans—the public has been waiting with bated breath to see what the designer would unveil next. And, of course, Anya has nailed the brief once again, with her latest Florida-inspired, diving-themed pop-up.
Open now and remaining in situ until June, Anya's Dive Shop kicks off the spring/summer season with a celebration of underwater escapism. From the brightly painted exterior and XL shark sculpture, to the treasures of the deep found within, the pop-up instantly transports visitors to a typical Floridian coastal town and, in true Anya style, sparks endless joy.
A delight for paddlers, master divers, PADI pros, and total newbies alike, Anya's Dive Shop houses everything you need to be beside the sea—and much more there besides.
Think branded goggles, snorkels, kids' inflatables, can coolers, suncream, and serious diving gear, alongside an exclusive capsule of must-have, underwater-themed accessories such as bejewelled jellyfish evening bags, raffia beach bags, and fish-shaped charms.
Never one to do things by halves, Anya Hindmarch also collaborated with three international brands for the occasion. The shop includes items from Miami-based diving gear brand 29/71, sun care brand Vacation, and Danish brand Petite Pommes, that is known for its inflatables—as well as exclusive pieces designed by Anya for each.
And, ever a proponent of sustainability, all purchases will be packaged in a reusable branded beach bag made from recycled ocean plastic.
Itching to get your seaside fix without leaving the city? Anya's Dive Shop is now open at 11 Pont Street in Chelsea, London, until June 1, while the special themed collection is available to shop online, too.
Shop the collection
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
