M&S launches Percy Pig ice cream and what a dream

Who doesn’t love Percy Pig?

The iconic sweet treat from M&S has been a favourite for children and adults alike for almost thirty years, and these days the chewy pig has a pretty impressive CV – from Percy Pig dessert sauce and Percy Pig cocktails to the creation of Percy Pig Phizzy Chews.

Oh, and let’s not forget the Percy Pig muffins.

But there is something we’ve all been missing – especially as the weather gets hotter and we need our sweet treat fix while the sun beams down.

Well, your desire for a chilled snack/dessert dreams have been answered. A Percy Pig ice cream exists, and it sounds delicious.

It’s a delightful combination of the traditional Percy flavour of raspberries and grapes mixed with a ripple of fruity sauce and the light, lovely texture of strawberry marshmallow.

Yum.

Plus, it’s vegetarian friendly.

April Preston, Director of Product Development at M&S said: ‘Customers have been asking us for a Percy Pig ice-cream for a long time now, so we’re very pleased to be able introduce one at a time when we could all use a little pick me up.

‘Percy Pig is loved by so many, so when we develop a new Percy product, we have to ensure every element of the flavour and texture is synonymous with what our loyal fans expect.

‘This velvety smooth ice-cream gives that famous Percy Pig flavour, combined with the soft chewy texture of marshmallow. I love two scoops with an extra sprinkling of mini marshmallows on top and a good rom-com.’

The 453g tub will set you back just £3 and while it isn’t available online they will be stocked in stores, so you can pick one up on your next essentials shop.

Enjoy!