M&S has launched a Percy Pig dessert sauce in time for Pancake Day

Christmas has come and gone, and no longer can we spend our days on the sofa eating Celebrations and catching up on the new season of You. Sad.

As 2019 drew to a close, we were treated to a range of sweet treats, from the Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts to the Lindt Pick’n’Mix counters at Sainsbury’s. But 2020 has even more sugary goodness in store for us, including Creme Egg Chocolate Cake Bars and Costa Pink Hot Chocolates. Yum.

And while it’s still weeks away, supermarkets are already preparing for Pancake Day. Are you a fan of a traditional lemon and sugar pancake? Or do you love to smother yours in Nutella? How about a gin and tonic drizzle?

Well if you’re looking for something a little different – and delicious – this year, it might be worth popping into M&S as they’re launching a Percy Pig sauce that would go perfectly with your crepes.

That’s right – the famous pink pig is getting a sauce so that you can enjoy the sweet flavours in drizzle form. For just £2, your pancakes can get a Percy Pig twist. But it’s not available online, so you’ll have to get down to your nearest store if you want a bottle of it for yourself.

Marks & Spencer announced the news on their Instagram account, writing: ‘Percy is getting saucy! Yep, that’s right, all the flavours of Percy Pig in a pink (of course) squirty sauce. It is delicious on pretty much anything – we recommend trying with ice cream or even drizzled over pancakes.’

It’s vegetarian friendly, and has already garnered a number of fans with the post picking up over 3,600 likes so far.

Will you be trying the new Percy Pig sauce?

We’ll definitely be heading to M&S to pick up a bottle – you know, for practise pancakes leading up to the big day…