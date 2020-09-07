Lindt release their first ever sharing tin and that’s the Christmas chocolate sorted

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re a big fan of the festive season, you’ll know it’s never too early to start getting ready for all things Christmas – whether it’s preparing for the countdown with the Disney socks advent calendar, stocking up on pigs in blankets snack boxes or making sure you get your hands on the new giant Ferrero Rocher dessert.

And if you love nothing more than snuggling up during the winter months with a cup of tea and a classic sweet tin, then you’re in luck. Master chocolatiers Lindt have released their very own tub of treats – and you’re going to want one.

Because who doesn’t want a sharing tin of the mouth watering Lindor truffles? Exactly.

Earlier this year, Lindt launched their chocolate cereal balls (which, FYI, sound delicious) and now they’re upping their game as we welcome the wintery season – and we are so here for it.

Just in time for Christmas, the Lindor tin is offering 32 of their iconic truffles with six flavours to try, including classic milk, white, extra dark, milk and white, hazelnut and something new to the scene – salted caramel. So there really is something for everyone, although whether you’ll want to share them or not is another matter completely.

Each 400g sharing box will set you back £15 and will be available in Tescos, Sainsbury’s and Lindt stores as well as online.

Sounds like the dream festive treat if you ask us.