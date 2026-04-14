There's a reason the simplest fitness and wellness trends so often end up going viral. If something promises big results, requires minimum effort, and can be slotted into real life (yes, even while you're answering emails), it's almost guaranteed to get people talking.

Enter the soleus push-up - the latest TikTok-approved desk exercise doing the rounds. At first glance, the tiny seated calf movement almost looks too simple to do anything meaningful. But according to experts, the soleus push-up benefits go beyond helping you move a bit more during the working day.

"Soleus push-ups have gained traction because they combine credible scientific backing and they are extremely convenient," explains personal trainer Sarah Campus.

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It's timely too. Many of us spend long stretches sitting during the day, but research shows that prolonged sedentary behaviour can have an impact on metabolic health. So when an exercise promises to counter some of these effects, without even working up much of a sweat, it's no wonder it's drawn attention.

But does it really work? And if so, how much can a seated heel raise actually do for your fitness or metabolic health? I spoke to industry experts for their take. And if you're looking for more ways to stay active while you work, check out our guides to desk exercises, home leg workouts and simple home workouts.

Soleus Push Ups are Trending as a Highly Effective Low Impact Move - Your Guide

What are soleus push-ups?

Despite their fancy name, soleus push-ups are essentially a seated version of a calf raise.

"Soleus push-ups are effectively a seated calf raise, where you raise your heels and activate your deep calf muscle called the soleus," explains Samantha Cubbins, a lifting club manager at Gymshark.

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Designed to specifically target the soleus, a deep muscle that sits underneath the more visible gastrocnemius (the one that pops when you wear heels or run). The soleus plays a big role in posture, circulation and walking, but it's also unusually good at using glucose efficiently, which is why it's caught the attention of researchers.

"They fit modern sedentary lifestyles by being doable while sitting down," adds Campus. "Their low effort, high impact frame spreads with the growing interest in metabolic health and simple fitness habits."

Soleus push up benefits: are they really worth the hype?

So what exactly can you get out of these tiny, seated heel raises? Surprisingly more than you might think - from keeping blood sugar in check to easing stiffness and boosting ankle strength.

1. They may support blood sugar control

Early lab research suggests the soleus muscle plays a unique role in regulating blood glucose when activated repeatedly.

"The science suggests that soleus push-ups can actually improve metabolic markers, particularly blood sugar control," explains Campus.

A 2022 study from the University of Houston found that regularly activating the soleus muscle through seated soleus push-ups can help regulate blood glucose and boost muscle metabolism for hours.

Another small pilot study in people with prediabetes showed that performing soleus push-ups during a glucose tolerance test reduced post-meal glucose spikes by around 32 per cent.

2. They help improve circulation and reduce stiffness

Beyond the metabolic benefits, soleus push-ups also support everyday mobility. As Cubbins explains: "By incorporating this exercise into your day, you're helping to improve blood flow and reduce stiffness, while also strengthening ankle stability."

For anyone who spends long hours sitting at a desk, that makes them particularly useful. Campus adds: "Soleus push-ups are most beneficial for people who spend long periods sitting, such as desk workers, remote employees and frequent travellers, as they help counter the metabolic downsides of inactivity."

3. They easily slot into your day

A big part of their appeal? You can do them anywhere - at your desk, on the sofa, and even while eating lunch.

“This exercise is beneficial as it’s low impact and can be performed throughout the day, while you’re at work, on your commute or relaxing watching TV," says Cubbins.

And if you’re short on time, this is a great movement to incorporate into your day, adds Cubbins. "You can habit stack it with a task like reading your emails."

4. They help strengthen a key - and often overlooked - calf muscle

Although it's only small, this seated movement targets a muscle a lot of workouts ignore - the soleus. Keeping it active can help to maintain lower leg strength and endurance, supporting everyday movement and helping to counteract long periods of sitting.

Are there any limitations to soleus push ups?

While the soleus push-up benefits have earned plenty of attention, experts do warn they aren't a magic shortcut and shouldn't replace a well-rounded fitness routine.

Campus notes that they can be a bit overstated. "The benefits seem to focus on blood sugar control rather than overall fitness," she says.

Because they only target one muscle, their impact is naturally limited. "They can’t replace cardio, strength training or general movement, and the most effective protocols involve doing them for long periods, which is not always practical," she adds.

@thebloodsugarbabe This hidden muscle can help you become more insulin sensitive ✅ ♬ original sound - TheBloodsugarbabe

How to perform a soleus push up?

If you want to give them a go, Cubbins recommends starting slow, aiming for three minutes of soleus push-ups, before gradually increasing your time or reps.

Start by sitting in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and knees at a 90-degree angle. Lift your heels as high as you can, while keeping the balls of your feet on the floor. Hold for about two seconds and gradually lower. Repeat continuously for three to five minutes.

🦵 The Soleus Push Up 🦵 - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK approved workout gear

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