Personal Trainers Swear By These 10-Minute Arm Workouts—And You Don't Even Need Any Equipment

Let's be honest. Upper-body strength has never enjoyed the same spotlight as strong glutes or a fast 5K time, yet it's one of the biggest predictors of how well we move through life. From carrying shopping and lifting luggage into overhead lockers to maintaining bone health and independence as we age, stronger arm muscles do far more than make everyday tasks feel easier. In fact, a growing body of research suggests muscular strength is associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality and better long-term health outcomes, making it one of the most important components of healthy ageing.

I'm a health writer who has spent years prioritising running over resistance training, and I'll admit that upper-body strength has always been my weak spot. I could comfortably clock up the miles, but ask me to do a handful of push-ups and I'd quickly be humbled. So, when I recently spent several weeks road-testing a series of 10-minute arm workouts at home, I wasn't expecting much. While those bite-sized sessions didn't transform my strength overnight, they did change my perspective. Everyday movements, from carrying heavy shopping bags to lowering myself into a full push-up, became noticeably easier, proving that building stronger arms doesn't always require hours in the gym.

It’s a common oversight, particularly among women. Cardio often takes centre stage, while strength training can feel intimidating or overly time-consuming. But according to the latest physical activity guidelines from the World Health Organisation, adults should perform muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups at least twice a week, alongside regular aerobic exercise. Research also consistently shows that resistance training doesn’t just build muscle; it supports bone health, improves functional fitness and can help reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

The good news? You don’t necessarily need a gym membership or a rack of dumbbells to reap those benefits. Bodyweight exercises use your own weight as resistance, making them one of the most accessible ways to build strength at home. And while ten minutes might not sound like much, there’s growing evidence that shorter, consistent bouts of resistance exercise can still improve muscular strength and endurance over time, particularly for beginners.

"If you're new to weight training, bodyweight arm exercises are an excellent starting point because they require no equipment, can be performed virtually anywhere and are very effective for building a foundation of strength," explains Emily Schofield, personal trainer at Ultimate Performance.

If you're wondering whether ten minutes with no equipment is really enough to strengthen your arms, here's what the experts want you to know, plus the exercises they recommend you try at home.

Whilst you're here, do check out our guides to the best arm workouts for women , how to get toned arms, plus the best bicep workouts and tricep exercises . If you're even shorter on time, read up on what happened when an MC writer tried 5-minute weighted arm workouts for upper-body training inspiration.

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Experts share the best 10-minute arm workouts to do when you have no equipment

What is a no-equipment arm workout?

Just as the name suggests, no-equipment workouts use bodyweight to strengthen your upper body, rather than relying on dumbbells, resistance bands or gym machines. Exercises like press-ups, triceps dips, plank shoulder taps and bear crawls all challenge the arms, shoulders, chest and core, making them an efficient way to build functional strength from home.

Although bodyweight movements may seem less challenging than lifting weights, they can still provide an effective training stimulus.

"Bodyweight arm work builds functional strength that carries directly into everyday tasks, such as carrying shopping or lifting children," says Anwen Davies, personal trainer at Net World Sports. "It also helps increase muscle mass and bone density, both of which are incredibly important for long-term mobility and health."

Bodyweight vs weights: which is better?

There's no universal winner here – it depends on your goals. If you're new to strength training, bodyweight workouts are one of the easiest ways to get started. They're free, accessible and teach you how to move well before introducing external resistance. Better still, many exercises recruit multiple muscle groups at once, meaning you're improving your core stability alongside your arm strength.

That said, weights do become increasingly valuable if your goal is maximising muscle growth.

"Bodyweight training does have its limitations, particularly if your goal is to maximise muscle definition in your arms," explains Schofield. "Unlike dumbbells or cables, you can't easily adjust the resistance in small increments or train the muscles from multiple angles."

The key, she says, is progressive overload – gradually making your workouts more challenging over time. With bodyweight training, that might mean slowing each repetition, increasing your range of motion, reducing your rest periods or progressing to more difficult exercise variations.

Davies agrees, adding that progress doesn't always have to mean lifting heavier.

"If you managed eight press-ups last month and twelve this month with the same form, that's measurable strength gain," she says. "A simple workout diary is often enough to track your progress."

What are the benefits of 10-minute arm workouts?

Don't dismiss a workout simply because it's short. While ten minutes won't replace a comprehensive strength programme, it can still contribute meaningfully to your overall fitness, particularly when performed consistently.

For starters, stronger arms make everyday life easier. Functional movements like carrying shopping, lifting luggage or pushing heavy doors all become less demanding as your upper-body strength improves. Bodyweight strength training can also help maintain muscle mass and support bone density, two factors that become increasingly important with age.

Short workouts can also remove one of the biggest barriers to exercise: time.

"If you only have ten minutes, focus on bodyweight exercises that work multiple muscles at once," advises Lannay Dale-Tooze, personal trainer at Gymshark. "Exercises like push-ups, burpees, high knees and plank variations make the most of your time because there's no equipment to set up – just movement that gets your body working."

Perhaps most importantly, shorter workouts are often easier to stick to. And when it comes to building strength, consistency will almost always beat the occasional hour-long gym session.

Do 10-minute arm workouts actually work?

The short answer is yes – provided your expectations are realistic.

A ten-minute workout won't dramatically change your arms after one session, but repeated several times a week, it can improve muscular strength and endurance. Like any form of resistance training, the secret lies in gradually increasing the challenge.

"The key to seeing results is progressive overload," says Schofield. "Your body adapts remarkably quickly, so if you're repeating the same workout week after week without increasing the challenge, your progress will eventually stall."

With bodyweight training, that progression doesn't have to involve buying weights. Instead, Schofield recommends increasing repetitions, slowing the lowering phase of each exercise, improving your range of motion or progressing to more advanced variations. She also advises prioritising quality over quantity, aiming to finish each set with just one to three repetitions left "in the tank".

There are also studies that show that exercising for 10-15 minutes per day can help increase longevity, so even if long runs or hour-long gym sessions don’t fit into your schedule, if you can find 15 minutes each day to squeeze in some movement, you’ll see that those small bursts of activity really do add up," adds Dale-Tooze.

In other words, ten minutes is enough to get stronger – as long as you keep giving your muscles a reason to adapt.

6 best 10-minute arm workouts with no equipment, according to the experts

1. Tone Your Arms Workout - MadFit

What: This workout combines standing and floor-based movements, including push-up variations, planks and triceps-focused exercises to challenge multiple upper-body muscles in just ten minutes.

Why the experts recommend it: Push-ups remain one of the best bodyweight exercises for strengthening the chest, shoulders and triceps. Schofield recommends prioritising controlled repetitions over speed, while Davies notes that slowing the tempo increases time under tension, making each rep more challenging without adding equipment. This workout offers plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.

TONE YOUR ARMS WORKOUT (10 mins, No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

2. 10 Minute Toned Arms Workout - Chloe Ting

What: A standing upper-body workout that combines high-repetition arm pulses, circles and shoulder-focused movements with no jumping or floor work. It's beginner-friendly and ideal if you're looking for a quick burn without needing much space.

Why the experts recommend it: This is a great entry point if you're new to upper-body training. While it won't build maximal strength on its own, it develops muscular endurance and shoulder stability.

10 Mins Toned Arms Workout | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

3. 10 Minute Standing Arms Workout At Home - Katja Believe

What: If floor workouts or push-ups aren't your thing, this standing routine is a brilliant alternative. Designed with beginners in mind, the workout consists of twelve standing bodyweight exercises performed for 45 seconds each with no rest, keeping your arms under constant tension throughout. There's no jumping, no repeated exercises and no equipment required, making it a low-impact option that's easy to fit in at home or even on holiday.

Why the experts recommend it: Don't underestimate this workout just because you're standing up. Keeping your arms under constant tension quickly challenges the shoulders and triceps, making it surprisingly effective. As Schofield says, bodyweight workouts are "an excellent starting point" for building upper-body strength at home.

10 MIN STANDING TONED ARMS workout at home - No Repeat, No Jumping, No Equipment, Burn Calories - YouTube Watch On

4. 10 Minute Upper Body Session - MadFit

What: This no-repeat workout combines standing and mat-based exercises to target your shoulders, biceps, triceps and upper back in just ten minutes. Expect a mix of arm circles, pulses, plank variations and push-up-inspired movements, with minimal rest to keep your muscles working throughout.

Why the experts recommend it: This workout makes the most of bodyweight training by combining compound movements with minimal rest. "Plank shoulder taps train the arms and shoulders isometrically (without movement). The whole upper body holds under load while one arm works at a time, so they're great for building shoulder stability alongside arm strength," adds Davies.

10 MIN TONED ARMS WORKOUT (At Home No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

5. 10 Minute Arm Pilates Workout - Lidia Mera

What: A low-impact but challenging Pilates-inspired arm workout. While no equipment is necessary, Lidia uses water bottles to act as dumbbells.

Why the experts recommend it: Pilates might not be the first workout that comes to mind when you think of arm strength, but its slow, controlled movements create plenty of time under tension. That's important because, as Davies explains, slowing the tempo is one of the simplest ways to make bodyweight exercises more challenging without adding equipment.

10MIN arm pilates workout // toned and slim arms // no equipment needed! - YouTube Watch On

6. 10 Minute Upper Body Pilates Workout - Move With Nicole

What: This 10-minute Pilates workout uses slow, controlled movements to strengthen your arms, shoulders and upper body, while subtly engaging your core throughout. Requiring nothing more than a mat, it's low-impact, beginner-friendly and focuses on quality of movement over speed.

Why the experts recommend it: If your goal is to improve strength without racing through reps, this workout is well worth trying. You should "prioritise quality over quantity", says Schofield, and perform each exercise with control - a principle that's at the heart of Pilates and one that can help make every repetition more effective.

10 MIN ARMS & UPPER BODY WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC-approved fitness essentials below:

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Bralette £40 at Oner Active As with any workout, finding a supportive sports bra should always be top of your list to ensure you feel comfortable and supported when doing any kind of physical activity. Oner Active's activewear is genuinely some of the best quality I've tried in a long time, with their flattering cuts and breathable fabric making their products worth your investment. Oner Active SoftMotion™ Flared Bottoms £64 at Oner Active Wearing flares has become my daily uniform for working from home days, making it easy to migrate from yoga mat to desk when I want to fit in at-home workouts. Oner Active's flares come in a buttery soft fabric and flattering cut, with their signature 'glute separation' design, which is flattering on all shapes. Sweaty Betty Balance Yoga Mat £53.50 at Sweaty Betty When we say 'no equipment' workouts, we mean no equipment, but setting up your space to enhance your performance never goes amiss. This lightweight, portable yoga mat is ideal for Pilates sessions, yoga flows, or even for giving you an extra layer of grip and comfort when doing workouts from home.

Do 10-minute arm workouts actually build strength? Yes, provided you're consistent. While a single 10-minute workout won't dramatically transform your strength, regular bodyweight sessions can improve muscular strength and endurance over time, particularly if you're new to resistance training. If your goal is to maximise muscle growth, you'll eventually need to progressively increase the challenge. As personal trainer, Emily Schofield explains: "The key to seeing results is progressive overload. Your body adapts remarkably quickly, so if you're repeating the same workout week after week without increasing the challenge, your progress will eventually stall."