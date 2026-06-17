You might be so good at packing a suitcase that you could list it on your CV. Or, faced with a cabin bag, you could describe your skill level as distinctly average, whether it's your time management (no clean pants + an early-morning flight) or inclination to pack the kitchen sink (I might need five pairs of shoes for a long weekend, right?!).

Everyone has their own system, even if that system involves sitting on your suitcase to make it close. But what if this summer holiday season, you approach packing with a modicum of preparation, taking advice from the experts—ahem, frequent travellers with fashion credentials—whether you're planning a city break or a spa retreat with girlfriends?

What To Pack On A City Break

Michal Kurtis, a fashion consultant who previously worked at Barneys, used to be determinedly "anti list" when it came to packing for a city break. Not anymore, however. "Up until last fashion month, I would have told you a packing list kills the fun spontaneity of the travel wardrobe," says Kurtis. What changed is that for the first time ever, she planned and photographed her looks in advance of fashion month. "I’ve got to say, Type A wins again," she says, adding that the whole process, "ensured my outfits were ready for the picking, and assigned for the right moments."

What you pack is subjective, of course, especially as city breaks can vary drastically in activity (high-octane clubbing to gallery-hopping), mood (hedonistic to zen) and temperature (scorching to breezy). Kurtis starts with pieces that she's bought or saved for the trip (there's usually something). "From there, I build around them with complementing elements and layers that can rotate between looks. Next, I throw in alternatives for any unexpected weather or overly-ambitious [air-con] systems that are out of my control. Then the extras, and this is where my gut comes in; I know the version of me that packed and the version of me getting dressed in a hotel room are rarely the same person." It obviously depends on the duration of your holiday as to what luggage you carry. Kurtis swears by two brands in particular. "A Rimowa check-in that has seen its day," a suitcase that has spent 10 years on the road beside her and, for a carry-on, TUMI. "I use [it] to save the shape of structured shoes and bags."

Her city-break essentials revolve around wrinkle-resistant, "pieces that can be worn sans-steamer, straight out of my suitcase," including jersey knits, "the slinkier, the better". Another golden rule is to not risk a misplaced bag sucking the joy out of travelling. "If I’m going to cry over it in a lost-luggage claim line, it’s staying home. I’d rather take risks on a tight connection than a piece too precious the loss will cancel out any good memory of the trip. I’m fully team "wear what you own", but nothing too emotionally loaded for a quick expedition."

What To Pack On A Mountain Retreat

A hiking trip requires less packing than you might think, which is yet another reason why it's good for the soul (never mind the great outdoors). Flavia Stuttgen is one of the chicest ladies on the internet, and has been on a summer mountain retreat for the past five years—Suvretta House, St Mortiz, is her pick this year ("It's been on my hotel bucket list for ages,")—relying on a small but perfectly formed list that includes trainers (Salomon), cargo pants (Citizens of Humanity), a swimsuit (Eres), a backpack (Lululemon) and a loungewear set (Varley). Anything she wouldn't take? "Heels, don't even bother considering them, and make-up as most mornings are spent hiking outdoors and most afternoons are spent at the spa indoors; it's very chill!"

What To Pack On A Kid-Friendly All-Inclusive

Florrie Thomas and her daughters (Image credit: @florriet

Florrie Thomas, stylist, consultant, content creator and mother of two, believes in the art of itemisation when it comes to packing for any type of holiday. "I’m pretty disorganised with most things in life but, when it comes to packing, I love lists." The Notes app is where it lives and, shared with her husband, it's become, "a sure way not to forget those specific but unmemorable things." (The bonus is that you can eventually cross items off—for good. "As your children get older and you no longer need bottles, dummies or breast pumps, it is beyond cathartic to delete these things off the list!")

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As for what's on the list, Thomas generally brings enough for each child to have a new outfit each day—plus a couple of spares—as the baseline. "Laundry is always extortionate in hotels and kids obviously love to get mucky/have accidents so it normally works out at the right amount," she advises. She then visualises "a day in the life with my kids on holiday at whatever age we are at e.g. what do they need first thing in the morning/for the pool/for bedtime—and just tick it off. Lots of family friendly all-inclusive [resorts] provide helpful things like sterilisers, nappy bins and cots which means you can leave lots of your essentials behind."

What she does always make space for is SPF. "Way more than you think if you have a favourite; I hate having to buy whatever they have in the shop if I run out." Thomas swears by Skinceuticals (its Advanced Brightening UV Defense SPF50) for her face and Institut Esthederm Adaptasun UVA/UVB Body Lotion, or "good old Nivea" for her body. For her kids, she uses Altruist Family Sunspray SPF50, La Roche or Nivea, and packs swimwear from Mini Rodini, Boden, Mini Hunza G, Liewood or Talia Collins. "My husband makes fun of my kids' swim selection as it's quite vast—I can't help myself! Long-sleeved styles obviously are the most relaxing in the sun."

For herself, Thomas packs almost a bikini/swimsuit a day for a week-long trip. "Again, I could take less," she admits. "But I love them and it makes me so happy having a chance to wear them! Then I try and take a clever mix of cover-ups/shorts and trousers for the day and outfits for the evening. There is nothing nicer than changing into something fresh after a day on the beach."

What To Pack On A Spa Retreat

Susan Bender Whitfield (Image credit: Susan Bender Whitfield)

For Susan Bender Whitfield, creative director and stylist, one of two bags works for a spa retreat: Antler's Cabin Suitcase or July's Carry On, which has an ejectable battery with USB C. She keeps it pretty refined when it comes to packing (her next retreat will be her ultimate, Thailand's Chiva-Som Hua Hin): "Bikinis by Hunza G, two or three pairs of sunglasses, a wide-brimmed straw hat, a pair of trainers and a selection of workout shorts, bra tops and leggings by Prism2, a pair of Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals, a mixture of long and short kaftans/cover-ups, a slip dress for evening, plus a pair of Gina Francine flats." Three things she would consider non-essential? "Eveningwear, high heels and jewellery," she says.