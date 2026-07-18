I feel like you can tell a lot about a person from their supplement cupboard. Look inside some, and you’ll find rows of neatly arranged coloured pots, containing pills meticulously dispensed into days of the week. Open the door to others, and you’ll be met with an avalanche of cascading bottles - remnants of routines given up months before. Mine, if you were wondering, doesn’t even constitute a cupboard. Instead, three jars sit beside my bed (the only place I’ll remember to take them before the rush of the day begins).

The point is that our supplement routine is (and should be) as unique as our personality. We all have different genetics, environments and lifestyles, which leave us with a variety of nutritional needs. Which is why I was particularly intrigued by a new phrase - supplement stacking - which has taken over social media in recent months. Often presented in Pinterest-worthy carousels with captions such as “the busy girl supplement your nervous system is craving,” the trend is marketed as much as a lifestyle aesthetic as it is medical guidance.

Given that studies indicate that less than 25% of nutrition information on TikTok is accurate, it felt to me like a trend worth investigating, especially as supplements are far from a cheap investment (in case you were wondering, the industry is valued at £3.51 billion).

Ahead, two leading nutrition practitioners share their take on supplement taking, from what it is, to its risks, benefits and how to use it safely. And if you’re looking for more expert takes on viral trends, we’ve got guides to fibremaxxing , blue zone living and circadian fasting . Plus, nutrition scientist Dr Emily Prpa shares her go-to recipes to help you nail a food-first approach.

Is Supplement Stacking Worth The Hype? Nutritionists Weigh In

What is supplement stacking?

If you’ve been privy to the recent wave of -maxxing and -stacking trends, you’ll know that social media has a tendency to package up preexisting practices into glossy phrases that appear new and trendy, which is partly what’s happening here.

“Essentially, supplement stacking is the practice of taking multiple supplements together with the aim of achieving specific health outcomes,” explains nutritionist Hannah Cartwright. “Whether that’s greater energy, gut health, immunity, hormonal health or something else, it’s the idea that combining supplements will lead to greater health improvements.”

She says people have been supplement stacking for years, just without a viral term to describe it. “Online it’s often presented as a one-size-fits-all approach,” she says, “but in reality the supplements that someone will benefit from will depend on their diet, lifestyle, health status, genetics and any diagnosed deficiencies.”

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Is supplement stacking beneficial?

The answer here is that it can be, but only when approached from a careful, personalised and intentional approach, and when used in addition to an already nutritious diet. What we don’t want to do is to randomly stack a selection of different pills and powders in the hope that more is more.

“Stacking is often marketed as if more supplements automatically mean better health, performance, or body composition,” explains Dr Sophie Davies, Lecturer in Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Cardiff Metropolitan University, “but that can overstate the evidence and distract from the basics.”

The basics in question? “A balanced diet built around foods such as beans and lentils, wholegrains, nuts and seeds, a variety of vegetables and fruit and oily fish should be the foundation,” says Dr Davies. “These foods provide fibre along with a diverse range of vitamins and minerals.”

That doesn’t mean that she’s totally against stacking. In fact, she says that in certain scenarios, it can prove useful. “Some nutrients work better together, and some can support the absorption of others,” she explains, adding that narrow combinations tend to work better than large multi-supplement routines. “The science supports selective, purposeful use, not simply layering of products.”

These combinations, which include Vitamin C and non-heme iron and Vitamin D and calcium, have promising but mixed research evidence, which is why it’s always best to work with a professional to confirm whether you need these combinations. “I would always look at blood tests first to identify individual needs,” says Cartwright, who says she would always try to resolve any deficiencies through food first. “Supplements are designed to supplement the diet, not replace it,” she reminds us.

Are there risks to supplement stacking?

Whilst supplement stacking can be beneficial in certain circumstances, it can just as easily be detrimental. “Some vitamins and minerals can interact with or inhibit each other’s absorption, and some supplements can interfere with medications,” explains Dr Davies. “Calcium and caffeine, for example, can reduce iron absorption if taken at the same time. Herbal medicines are another important watch-out, because they can interact with medications you may be taking.”

Overdosing is another concern. “When several products contain the same ingredient, such as too much vitamin A or vitamin D, it can be harmful,” says Dr Davies. “That’s why reading labels carefully and avoiding duplicate ingredients matters so much.”

For Cartwright, this is why speaking to a medical professional is so crucial before starting a supplement stack. “This is especially important if you’re taking prescription medication or have an underlying condition,” she says. “Whether it’s a GP, pharmacist, dietitian or nutritionist, having a conversation before you start to take multiple supplements is advised.”

5 steps to safely stack your supplements:

1. Watch out for a ‘more is more’ mindset

“The safest and most effective approach is not the biggest stack, but the most sensible one,” says Dr Davies. “Start with food first, and only add supplements where there is a clear need.”

2. Address your diet and lifestyle first

“Stress, sleep, nutrition and exercise should all be looked at first,” says Cartwright. “These will have the greatest impact on long-term health.”

3. Focus on your individual needs

“If you’re considering supplements, always ask yourself whether there’s a genuine need,” says Cartwright. “Are you trying to correct a diagnosed deficiency or entering a life stage with increased nutritional requirements? Or are you following a restrictive diet and actually could do with upping your intake of foods to get the proper nutritional qualities from them?”

If you’re unsure, she always recommends speaking to a healthcare professional for advice.

4. Where possible, introduce one supplement at a time

“This allows you to identify any side effects and detect whether it’s actually proving beneficial,” says Cartwright.

5. Stick to recommended doses

“Whilst supplements are often perceived as harmless because they’re so widely available, it doesn’t mean that they’re risk-free,” says Cartwright. It’s why she recommends looking for “reputable brands which have been independently tested and always check the recommended doses.”

She also flags that green powders and multi-vitamins often have overlapping ingredients. “This can make it easy to exceed the upper intake limit,” she warns, reminding us to check all labels of combinations we’re taking at the same time.

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