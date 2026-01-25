The Founders of Cult Eveningwear Brand Taller Marmo Share a Glimpse Into Their 9-5

If dramatic, fluid, feather-trimmed kaftans have become the height of after-dark glamour in recent years, it's all thanks to Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea. The Milan-based design duo are the brains behind cult eveningwear label Taller Marmo, which was born in 2013 from a shared desire to create evocative, timeless dresses "for the most fabulous people in the world".

Over the past decade, their designs have more than lived up to their raison d'etre. Rooted in the jet-set glamour of the Sixties and Seventies, inspired by golden age Hollywood divas, and crafted from luxurious fabrics by skilled Italian artisans, Taller Marmo's gowns are the epitome of effortless elegance. Little wonder they have been worn by such icons as Lady Gaga, Meryl Streep, Kylie Minogue, Mikey Madison, J-Lo and Joan Collins—and have become party dressing go-tos for countless in-the-know fashion fans and brides to boot.

Here, Taller Marmo founders Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea open up about life behind the scenes of their nine-to-five—from daily rituals and their creative process, to the lessons they've learned along the way.

Inside the recently unveiled Casa Taller Marmo in Milan (Image credit: Courtesy Taller Marmo)

We can’t start our mornings without… In the following order and as soon as we arrive at the office: egg sandwich, espresso and a cigarette.

How do we get dressed for work? Riccardo tends to create looks and have more fun in the morning, while I [Yago] am always late—so I’ll wear the first thing I grab from my wardrobe in the first 5 minutes after I wake up.

Our in-office essentials are… Music, espressos, and sparkling water. Then, for Riccardo, it’s Greek yogurt, and for me, Coke Zeros.

Taller Marmo Pre-Spring 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy Taller Marmo)

Our favourite post-work rituals are… Riccardo has phone calls with his best friends and family, while for me, it’s playing Tekken on the Playstation to clear my mind. Then, probably falling asleep on the sofa while watching a movie.

We find design inspiration from… Materials and accessories—they always lead us to the next collection. Rarely do we start a collection with a clear idea of what we’re going to do, without seeing some fabrics first. We begin by putting together a selection of fabrics and accessories that we feel are modern, what we imagine our woman is looking for, and that give us a feeling or remind us of something that excites us.

The Casa Taller Marmo showroom (Image credit: Courtesy Taller Marmo)

When we decided to launch Taller Marmo, we wanted to go in the opposite direction of what fashion was in that moment. At the time, it was very logo-driven. Our idea was to create dresses that feel timeless and like collectors’ items—something you might find in your mother or grandmother’s wardrobe… Something that you would still want to try, wear, or simply keep as a sort of memory or personal archive.

The best thing about our job is… Turning ideas into reality.

Behind the scenes at fittings in Taller Marmo HQ (Image credit: Courtesy Taller Marmo)

The biggest pinch-me moments of our career so far have been… Dressing our favourite artists from Rossy de Palma to Lady Gaga, Viola Davis and Meryl Streep. The opening of Casa Taller Marmo in Milan was also a big highlight—it’s where we host events, invite our favourite people for coffee or lunch, and where we will soon start making appointments with clients.

Our biggest achievement to date is… Building a team of passionate people that believe in the brand as much as we do.

The most important lesson we’ve learned in business is… Going straight to the point saves everyone a lot of time.

(Image credit: Courtesy Taller Marmo)

Evolution is, and has to be, constant. It’s difficult to pinpoint a moment that best defines how our business has evolved over the years. But opening our online boutique was a big step forward, because it helped us to be closer to our clients, and understand and know them better.

Currently, we’re working on… The Fall and Holiday 2027 collections, which sounds crazy because it feels so far away.

As for what’s coming next? We can’t reveal much yet because it’s still all a work in progress… But we are working on expanding our fabulous woman’s wardrobe, besides clothes. Watch this space!

tallermarmo.com