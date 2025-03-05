Textures, prints and fabrics — your new Spring/Summer 2025 wardrobe is here
Be inspired by fashion that is practically art
The days are brightening up and we are finally entering into Spring. The best thing about a new season? A new wardrobe to accompany it.
For Spring/Summer 2025, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Loewe have conjured up designs that are more like works of art than clothes. However, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be worn...
Go for gold in metallic shades to welcome the new weather. Sequins, fringing, graphic prints — say goodbye to quiet luxury and hello to more is more.
A statement trench will live in your wardrobe season after season. Any busy woman knows that a coat can become an entire outfit — simply throw on over basics to elevate your look.
A well-cut suit is always in style. Wear with trainers for a high-low balance, and accessorise with a leather belt to cinch your silhouette.
Don't be afraid to style leather on leather. Match colours across items for a head-to-toe tonal look. Add interest with a silk printed scarf.
Sports luxe gets an updated twist in muted putty shades. The shoe of the season is undeniably the boxing boot — don't be afraid to show them off by pairing with shorts.
Take inspiration from Yves Saint Laurent himself by rocking a shirt and tie combo. Popular with celebrities and fashion insiders alike, it's a classic look for a reason.
Even if you aren't planning a The White Lotus style get-away, a straw hat is a must when the weather becomes warmer. It's chic, mysterious and adds real interest to any outfit.
Voluminous silhouettes, as well as ruching and gathering, continue to dominate the catwalks. It can feminise even the toughest of styles — the leather jacket.
This vinyl, cut-out skirt from Prada was a stand-out piece on the runway. Make it wearable. by styling with a soft V-neck jumper and kitten heels.
A jumpsuit makes outfit planning super easy, and doesn't compromise on style. Adding platforms and feather accessories means it can be dressed up or worn with flats for an office day.
Remember what we said about statement coats? This floral printed one from Michael Kors has Spring written all over it.
Miu Miu's popularity is non-faltering. Miuccia Prada has built a uniform for cool, busy women that transcends age. We can't get enough.
Credits:
Photographer: Pelle Lannefors
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Deborah Akanni @ OUI Management
Make-up: Khela @ Call my Agent
Hair: Cicci Svahn @ Calliste
Video Director: Alexandre Gamot
Casting: Barbara Blanchard
Production: Corinne Piton
Location: Artefact
Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner, Alice Peralta
Photographer's Assistant: Yiouli Itskou
Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
