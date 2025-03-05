Textures, prints and fabrics — your new Spring/Summer 2025 wardrobe is here

The days are brightening up and we are finally entering into Spring. The best thing about a new season? A new wardrobe to accompany it.

For Spring/Summer 2025, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Loewe have conjured up designs that are more like works of art than clothes. However, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be worn...

Silk overshirt, embroidered mesh shirt, embroidered fringe skirt, sandals, all Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Go for gold in metallic shades to welcome the new weather. Sequins, fringing, graphic prints — say goodbye to quiet luxury and hello to more is more.

Cotton trench coat, Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

A statement trench will live in your wardrobe season after season. Any busy woman knows that a coat can become an entire outfit — simply throw on over basics to elevate your look.

Silk and virgin wool asymmetric jacket and pants, trainers, Christian Dior, silk twill scarves Hermès, belt Max Mara (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

A well-cut suit is always in style. Wear with trainers for a high-low balance, and accessorise with a leather belt to cinch your silhouette.

Smooth calfskin modular bomber jacket and chinos, silk twill scarves, clogs, all Hermès (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Don't be afraid to style leather on leather. Match colours across items for a head-to-toe tonal look. Add interest with a silk printed scarf.

Alter Mat perforated coat and long shorts, organic cotton top, sneakers, all Stella McCartney, vegan sneakers, Stella McCartney x Adidas (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Sports luxe gets an updated twist in muted putty shades. The shoe of the season is undeniably the boxing boot — don't be afraid to show them off by pairing with shorts.

Nylon bomber jacket, wool canvas trouser suit, cotton poplin shirt, glasses, tie, belt, slingbacks, all Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Take inspiration from Yves Saint Laurent himself by rocking a shirt and tie combo. Popular with celebrities and fashion insiders alike, it's a classic look for a reason.

Cotton draped shirt-dress, belt, Max Mara, hand-painted straw hat, Hermès (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Even if you aren't planning a The White Lotus style get-away, a straw hat is a must when the weather becomes warmer. It's chic, mysterious and adds real interest to any outfit.

Nappa lambskin trapeze jacket and draped trousers, Loewe, sandals, Church’s (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Voluminous silhouettes, as well as ruching and gathering, continue to dominate the catwalks. It can feminise even the toughest of styles — the leather jacket.

V-neck wool knit sweaters, patent leather skirt, pumps, all Prada (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

This vinyl, cut-out skirt from Prada was a stand-out piece on the runway. Make it wearable. by styling with a soft V-neck jumper and kitten heels.

Silk-faille jumpsuit with feather collar, belt, platform shoes, all Chanel (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

A jumpsuit makes outfit planning super easy, and doesn't compromise on style. Adding platforms and feather accessories means it can be dressed up or worn with flats for an office day.

Cotton coat, Michael Kors (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Remember what we said about statement coats? This floral printed one from Michael Kors has Spring written all over it.

Two-tone silk blend jacket, poplin shirt, silk blend briefs, kid mohair skirt, Miu Miu, sandals, Tod’s (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Miu Miu's popularity is non-faltering. Miuccia Prada has built a uniform for cool, busy women that transcends age. We can't get enough.

Credits:

Photographer: Pelle Lannefors

Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière

Model: Deborah Akanni @ OUI Management

Make-up: Khela @ Call my Agent

Hair: Cicci Svahn @ Calliste

Video Director: Alexandre Gamot

Casting: Barbara Blanchard

Production: Corinne Piton

Location: Artefact

Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner, Alice Peralta

Photographer's Assistant: Yiouli Itskou

Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie