Jennifer Coolidge has voiced her predictions for The White Lotus season three

SPOILER ALERT: this article contains spoilers from The White Lotus seasons one and two

The White Lotus season three is officially underway, with the third instalment of the HBO show kicking off in Koh Samui, Thailand. And from the filming locations and White Lotus inspired travel trends to the A-list cast (Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell to name a few), season three has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the viral fan theories that have been getting the world talking the most, with the internet awash with predictions. And this weekend, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge officially entered the conversation.

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

Coolidge famously played billionaire Tanya McQuoid in the show's first two seasons, earning critical acclaim for the role, and major accolades, including two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Her character McQuoid was killed off in the season two finale, in a plot orchestrated by her husband Greg. And now that John Gries' character has returned to The White Lotus in season three, Coolidge is calling for payback.

"As you know, Jon Gries has shown up," Coolidge explained in a recent interview with Forbes, adding that she's hoping for justice for Tanya.

"I hope he gets it!," she announced. "I hope they do something terrible to him."

(Image credit: HBO)

Coolidge later went on to make her predictions for season three, explaining: "In the first episode, I felt like - Oh, this is going to be really good! I just felt like everything [Mike White] set up [was] really eerie - you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet.

"My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong. Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait."

And when asked whether she would be making a surprise cameo in season three - a popular internet theory, she replied: "Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening.

"It doesn’t matter," she added. "They don’t need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody."

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.