I'm a shopping expert and can confirm this comfortable yet chic trainer trend will dominate 2025

We've never been ones to shy away from divisive pieces, especially when it comes to the best trainers. As far as comfortable shoes go, we've found that some of the comfiest trainers are those created for athletes and adapted for the fashion set.

Giving the ultimate boost of style meets comfort, this has been the case for many pairs, including the classic Adidas SL 72, Nike Cortez, and Converse All Stars- all of which began as either track, basketball, or tennis shoes.

This season, however, fashion is looking at boxing as one of Spring/Summer 2025's biggest accessories trends. First introduced at Stella McCartney's SS25 runway show in Paris, where celebrated Olympic athletes took to the front row in matching boxing-inspired trainers.

Guests at Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after, these trainers also made appearances on the runway at Loewe, Christian Dior, Chloé, and Ann Demeulemeester's SS25 shows, firmly cementing them as the trainer trend of 2025. Coming in different colours and lengths, these shoes are the perfect transitional weather accessory to instantly elevate any look.

The trick to styling these cool-girl-approved trainers is to use contrasting textures while considering your chosen silhouette. Mix the ruggedness of these sporty shoes with soft fabrics, like billowing lace maxi skirts.

Taller styles often serve as an alternative to knee-high boots and work perfectly with dresses or skirts. Low-top alternatives that come right at the ankle are great options that can be layered under jeans. The choice is yours.

Below, we have rounded up our top boxing trainers if you, like us, are ready to invest in this comfortable yet chic trend.

