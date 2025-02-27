I'm a shopping expert and can confirm this comfortable yet chic trainer trend will dominate 2025
As seen on the runway
We've never been ones to shy away from divisive pieces, especially when it comes to the best trainers. As far as comfortable shoes go, we've found that some of the comfiest trainers are those created for athletes and adapted for the fashion set.
Giving the ultimate boost of style meets comfort, this has been the case for many pairs, including the classic Adidas SL 72, Nike Cortez, and Converse All Stars- all of which began as either track, basketball, or tennis shoes.
This season, however, fashion is looking at boxing as one of Spring/Summer 2025's biggest accessories trends. First introduced at Stella McCartney's SS25 runway show in Paris, where celebrated Olympic athletes took to the front row in matching boxing-inspired trainers.
Shortly after, these trainers also made appearances on the runway at Loewe, Christian Dior, Chloé, and Ann Demeulemeester's SS25 shows, firmly cementing them as the trainer trend of 2025. Coming in different colours and lengths, these shoes are the perfect transitional weather accessory to instantly elevate any look.
The trick to styling these cool-girl-approved trainers is to use contrasting textures while considering your chosen silhouette. Mix the ruggedness of these sporty shoes with soft fabrics, like billowing lace maxi skirts.
Taller styles often serve as an alternative to knee-high boots and work perfectly with dresses or skirts. Low-top alternatives that come right at the ankle are great options that can be layered under jeans. The choice is yours.
Below, we have rounded up our top boxing trainers if you, like us, are ready to invest in this comfortable yet chic trend.
Shop the trend
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
I just asked my fellow beauty editors about the first perfumes they wore—get ready for a hit of nostalgia
A scented trip down memory lane
By Tori Crowther
-
This unexpected coat trend is staking its claim on our wardrobes
It’s a jungle out there
By Jazzria Harris
-
I tried doing a 10-minute power walk every morning for a week - it's the best energy boost I've ever tried
One to add to your routine?
By Katie Sims