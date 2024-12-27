Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami 2.0 is here
Twenty years after the original partnership launched, it’s back
Fashion fans rejoice. After teasing the collaboration on Instagram at the start of the month, we now know exactly what the re-launched Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collaboration looks like. And unsurprisingly, we want all of it.
Available to shop from January 1st 2025, the collection consists of more than 200 items, spanning handbags, luggage, footwear and perfume, as well as accessories which include a skateboard, coffee cup and jigsaw puzzle.
It comes two decades after the original partnership, masterminded by then artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs. In a release, the house said that “the project acts as a modern-day showcase for an enduring creative bond, defined by artistic vision, remarkable feats of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology”.
Jacobs enlisted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to reimagine the house’s classic designs with his playful artwork. This was the first time in history that the Louis Vuitton Monogram was re-worked, hence the enduring popularity of their partnership. First released in 2003, the adorable versions of Louis Vuitton signature handbag styles including the Speedy, Papillon and Pochette became fast-favourites of it-girls such as Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and Lindsay Lohan.
The items are sought-out by collectors, and have continued to be worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Kendall Jenner. The new iteration is on the same track — Zendaya has already been papped out and about with a multi-coloured Monogram handbag from the new collaboration.
Louis Vuitton will be celebrating with pop-ups and activations across the globe, including on London’s Brewer Street from 8-9 January (more details to be announced, so watch this space). A second chapter of the collection will be launched in March 2025, which will focus on Murakami’s Cherry Blossom pattern. So if you miss out this time around, don’t panic — but act fact, as these will be treasured forever.
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
