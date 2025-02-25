Rihanna just confirmed it—the tie is this season's most important accessory
It’s giving CEO style
By now, you may as well think of me as a walking, talking Rihanna style guide, such is my obsession with pretty much every outfit she steps out in. From her go-to outerwear (Khaite’s leather trench coat, fyi) to the boots she’s been wearing on repeat, I’ve made it my business to keep track of the most stylish pieces she’s got hiding in her wardrobe.
And, just last week she gave us another insight, stepping out in coordinating outfits with partner A$AP Rocky, and officially giving one of this season's biggest accessories trends the RiRi seal of approval. Dressed head to toe in Saint Laurent, she proved she meant business in this season's must-have shirt and tie trend, paired with a tan blazer, black trousers and matching black court heels. The result? Boardroom chic with a Rihanna-approved spin and I am so here for it.
While Rihanna may have cemented the shirt and tie trend however, it’s a combo we’ve spotted a lot on the streets of New York and London this fashion month. Paired with everything from ’80s-inspired pinstripe suiting to worker-style co-ords, the shirt and tie is fast becoming the chicest duo to wear in 2025.
The great thing about this trend is that it’s easily adaptable depending on your style. For a menswear inspired take, like Rihanna, look to catwalks for inspiration. At Saint Laurent and Emporio Armani, models took to the runway in classic white and stripe button downs paired with printed ties you wouldn’t be surprised to find at the back of your dad's wardrobe.
However, among influencers and fashion insiders, there’s been a more relaxed approach to the trend. I’ve spotted everything from denim shirt and tie pairings to more utilitarian takes, proving the shirt and tie is anything if not flexible.
If you want to make like Rihanna, I’ve created an edit of my favourite shirt and tie pairings so you can try the trend out for yourself. Plus, check out content creator Liv Purvis' guide on how to style them. And, don’t forget to check back, for Rihanna's next style triumph (I promise, I'll be keeping a ready eye)...
Shop the best shirt + tie combos
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
