Loewe was just ranked as the hottest brand of the season, these are our 14 must-haves
Chic
Officially named the hottest brand of 2024, Loewe has had quite a year. Coming off the back end of a successful press run with creative director Jonathan Anderson leading as the costume designer for Challengers and recent support with this year's Met Gala and The Costume Institue's 2024 exhibition, it's no surprise they have skyrocketed in search these past couple of months according to Lysts's 2024 Q2 report.
The brand's hero pieces have amassed multiple sold-out notices and different iterations, leaving plenty of collections with more than one iconic hero piece. From Zendaya's recently restocked Challengers 'I Told Ya' grey t-shirt to Emily Ratajkowski's popular aviator sunglasses, and lest we forget that Anthurium flower top and Polly pocket-core looks that have become ubiquitous on social media. Loewe is genuinely everywhere.
A post shared by Hannah Lewis (@hannahlewisstylist)
A photo posted by on
Lest we forget its extensive celebrity clientele and ambassadors ranging from Penélope Cruz, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Jamie Dornan, and most recently, Daniel Craig. The English actor caused a frenzy on social media as the male lead of the brand's Austumn/Winter 2024 campaign alongside Greta Lee. Sporting a new hairstyle alongisde his new knit and leatherwear, the actor indisputably encapsulated Loewe's avant-garde approach to fashion.
The brand is famous for its virality-infused campaigns that have previously featured milk-dripping imagery, a spelling bee competition, and even slime-coated hands.
Firmly cementing itself in the top spot after Miu Miu's previous reign, the brand has driven an increase of 29% in searches, with its anagram tanks, basket bags, trainers, and sunglasses among the top searched pieces.
Below, we have selected our top expert-led picks for the perfect Loewe piece if you're looking to invest before one (or more) of these sell-out.
Shop Loewe
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
