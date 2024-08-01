Loewe was just ranked as the hottest brand of the season, these are our 14 must-haves

Ayo edebiri wearing Loewe
Jennifer Lawrence, Ayo Edebiri, and Kylie Jenner wearing Loewe.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Officially named the hottest brand of 2024, Loewe has had quite a year. Coming off the back end of a successful press run with creative director Jonathan Anderson leading as the costume designer for Challengers and recent support with this year's Met Gala and The Costume Institue's 2024 exhibition, it's no surprise they have skyrocketed in search these past couple of months according to Lysts's 2024 Q2 report.

The brand's hero pieces have amassed multiple sold-out notices and different iterations, leaving plenty of collections with more than one iconic hero piece. From Zendaya's recently restocked Challengers 'I Told Ya' grey t-shirt to Emily Ratajkowski's popular aviator sunglasses, and lest we forget that Anthurium flower top and Polly pocket-core looks that have become ubiquitous on social media. Loewe is genuinely everywhere.

A post shared by Hannah Lewis (@hannahlewisstylist)

A photo posted by on

Lest we forget its extensive celebrity clientele and ambassadors ranging from Penélope Cruz, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Jamie Dornan, and most recently, Daniel Craig. The English actor caused a frenzy on social media as the male lead of the brand's Austumn/Winter 2024 campaign alongside Greta Lee. Sporting a new hairstyle alongisde his new knit and leatherwear, the actor indisputably encapsulated Loewe's avant-garde approach to fashion.

The brand is famous for its virality-infused campaigns that have previously featured milk-dripping imagery, a spelling bee competition, and even slime-coated hands.

Emrata at Loewe June 2024 show

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Loewe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firmly cementing itself in the top spot after Miu Miu's previous reign, the brand has driven an increase of 29% in searches, with its anagram tanks, basket bags, trainers, and sunglasses among the top searched pieces.

Below, we have selected our top expert-led picks for the perfect Loewe piece if you're looking to invest before one (or more) of these sell-out.

Shop Loewe

Loewe tank top
Loewe Anagram Tank

+ Paula's Ibiza Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
Woven Raffia Tote

Anagram High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Anagram High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker
Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker

Relaxed Fit T-Shirt in Cotton
Relaxed Fit T-Shirt in Cotton

Loewe anagram sweater
Loewe Anagram sweater

Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote
Puzzle Fold Leather Tote

Loewe puzzle bag
Loewe Puzzle Bag

Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch
Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch

Loewe scarf
Loewe Mohair-Blend Scarf

Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Brushed Suede Sneakers
Flow Runner Suede Sneakers

Loewe logo bucket hat
Loewe logo bucket hat

Reversible Anagram Belt in Smooth Calfskin
Reversible Anagram Belt

Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest