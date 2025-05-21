Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for Reputation (Taylor's Version) for years now, looking for clues of its release in everything from her outfits to her Instagram captions. However, it seemed that despite her fans' hopes, no album re-release was on the horizon. But this week, Taylor appeared to drop the biggest hint yet that the re-record of her 2017 album was coming.

During the latest episode of the hit TV series The Handmaid's Tale, there was some pretty concrete evidence that Rep TV is, in fact, on its way. In the show's sixth season, one scene uses pretty much the entirety of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) which - at the very least - means that parts of the album have been recorded, even if it is just that one song. According to The Hollywood Reporter, parts of the re-recorded track were already featured in Amazon's Wilderness in 2023, but the series only used small snippets at the time — nothing like the two minutes of music featured in The Handmaid's Tale.

The Hulu show shared the clip in its entirety on X recently - as did Universal Music Group - but both accounts ended up deleting the video, meaning fans have been left questioning if Taylor is planning the release imminently.

In the meantime, the latest theory is that Taylor is preparing to announce her final re-recording at the American Music Awards on 26th May, but over the last few years many theories like this have not come to fruition. As for the use of the song in The Handmaid's Tale, star and director Elisabeth Moss proved that she's also the ultimate Swiftie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said: "I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show, and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment."

She added: "Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honour to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

However, in another twist to the tale, despite the fact that the clip was deleted from social media you can still find it on Hulu's YouTube channel.

The Handmaid's Tale| Episode 9 Opening Scene | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

So - Reputation (Taylor's Version) for 2025? We've got everything crossed...

