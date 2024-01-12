I saw Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence wearing velvet dresses, so I bought a velvet dress too
It's official, velvet dresses are in, and they're the perfect alternative to party dresses now that sequin season is over.
What makes it official I hear you ask? Well, Taylor Swift wore a long-sleeved mini velvert dress in olive for an outing with Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz in New York, and that's proof enough for me. Jennifer Lawrence also slipped into a maxi, burnt orange version for the Golden Globes after-party which works for me too.
It also helps to have designers back the trend with designers like Chloe, 16Arlington, The Vampire's Wife and Rixo all championing black velvet dresses for Autumn/Winter 23 - we call it the Wednesday Adams effect.
While black dresses will always be timeless, as we transition away from party season and into spring, experimenting with neutral and earthy tones will add a fresh twist to the trend - again as demonstrated beautifully by Taylor and JLaw.
It's tempting to think this is a winter trend only due to the heaviness of the fabric, but it's actually much easier than you'd think to wear throughout the transitional season, and works well during the day too.
The key is to dress it down with accessories and play around with texture and prints. Taylor wore her mini dress with knee-high boots, while Jennifer wrapped up warm in a leopard print coat with faux fur collar.
You can wear yours during the day with trainers or chunky boots, with a baggy cardigan or oversized denim jacket over it.
For the evening, try patent Mary-Jane shoes and a 90s-style longline leather jacket.
Here are a few velvet dresses that caught my eye, and that are available to buy now.
Shop velvet dresses
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
