10 autumn/winter looks to get you out of a style rut

The new-season style rules? There are none. This winter, we're eschewing meticulous coordination for clashing prints and unexpected pairings.

There's an art to it, at which Miuccia Prada always excels; this season, with Raf Simons, the fashion doyenne makes a case for styling an unabashedly simple grey knit and bookish blazer with a remarkably special, sweeping lace skirt.

There is tailoring, too – but not as you know it. The blazer is deconstructed by Fendi's Kim Jones, recast in sleek leather by Chanel's Virginie Viard and reimagined in lipstick-red snake print over at Sportmax.

Feeling the chill? There are knits galore and they're anything but boring. Christian Dior's cropped, puff-sleeved concoction will keep you cosy and chic (exceedingly so). Oh, and if you must do matchy-matchy, do it in Max Mara's knitted coord.

Scroll for our 10 favourite winter-into-spring looks, sure to get you out of any midwinter style slump.

(Image credit: Future)

Shiny calfskin coat, necklace, Chanel (Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

A leather blazer is a wardrobe staple, whether you choose one that's sleekly silhouetted or luxuriously oversized. Wear it in place of an evening top, with matching trousers and silver jewellery, or style it with a crisp T-shirt and straight-leg jeans.

Shop the look:

(Image credit: Future)

Faux fur coat, bag, Gucci, sunglasses, Saint Laurent (Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

A fuzzy, faux-fur coat in a hothouse hue will enliven whatever is underneath. Clash your accessories to tap into winter's unbridled maximalism; in lipstick-red with an oversized buckle, Gucci's Horsebit Chain bag is the best example.

Shop the look:

(Image credit: Future)

Double waistcoat and trousers with pleated skirt insert in wool, Fendi (Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Unexpected layering is a key new-season trend, as seen at Miu Miu and Fendi. What's more, it's a great way to bring new significance to pieces already in your wardrobe. Think doubled-up waistbands and layered, tonal tailoring.

Shop the look:

(Image credit: Future)

Patchwork jacket, silk dress, Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Artful eclecticism continues to reign supreme for autumn/winter and into 2024. Forget matchy-matchy and mix patterns; or opt for Dries Van Noten's patchwork jacket, which does all the work for you.

Shop the look:

(Image credit: Future)

Techno knit coat, XXL wool scarf, socks, pumps, Marni, wool and cashmere sweater, Prada (Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Marni's ultra-modern checks are a sartorial palate cleanser. Style the label's menswear-inspired coat as part of a black-and-white outfit for instant chic.

Shop the look: