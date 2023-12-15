10 autumn/winter looks to get you out of a style rut

Winter '23 trends include modern tailoring, unexpected contrasts and knits with a twist

An image of a model wearing a blazer, jumper and full skirt for an autumn winter trend fashion story
Natalie Hughes
By Natalie Hughes
published

The new-season style rules? There are none. This winter, we're eschewing meticulous coordination for clashing prints and unexpected pairings.

There's an art to it, at which Miuccia Prada always excels; this season, with Raf Simons, the fashion doyenne makes a case for styling an unabashedly simple grey knit and bookish blazer with a remarkably special, sweeping lace skirt.

There is tailoring, too – but not as you know it. The blazer is deconstructed by Fendi's Kim Jones, recast in sleek leather by Chanel's Virginie Viard and reimagined in lipstick-red snake print over at Sportmax.

Feeling the chill? There are knits galore and they're anything but boring. Christian Dior's cropped, puff-sleeved concoction will keep you cosy and chic (exceedingly so). Oh, and if you must do matchy-matchy, do it in Max Mara's knitted coord.

Scroll for our 10 favourite winter-into-spring looks, sure to get you out of any midwinter style slump.

BLAZER QUEST

An AW23 fashion and style trends shoot

Shiny calfskin coat, necklace, Chanel

A leather blazer is a wardrobe staple, whether you choose one that's sleekly silhouetted or luxuriously oversized. Wear it in place of an evening top, with matching trousers and silver jewellery, or style it with a crisp T-shirt and straight-leg jeans.

HOT FUZZ

An AW23 fashion and style trends shoot

Faux fur coat, bag, Gucci, sunglasses, Saint Laurent

A fuzzy, faux-fur coat in a hothouse hue will enliven whatever is underneath. Clash your accessories to tap into winter's unbridled maximalism; in lipstick-red with an oversized buckle, Gucci's Horsebit Chain bag is the best example.

LAYER IT ON

An AW23 fashion and style trends shoot

Double waistcoat and trousers with pleated skirt insert in wool, Fendi

Unexpected layering is a key new-season trend, as seen at Miu Miu and Fendi. What's more, it's a great way to bring new significance to pieces already in your wardrobe. Think doubled-up waistbands and layered, tonal tailoring.

PRINT WORKS

An AW23 fashion and style trends shoot

Patchwork jacket, silk dress, Dries Van Noten

Artful eclecticism continues to reign supreme for autumn/winter and into 2024. Forget matchy-matchy and mix patterns; or opt for Dries Van Noten's patchwork jacket, which does all the work for you.

REALITY CHECK

An AW23 fashion and style trends shoot

Techno knit coat, XXL wool scarf, socks, pumps, Marni, wool and cashmere sweater, Prada

Marni's ultra-modern checks are a sartorial palate cleanser. Style the label's menswear-inspired coat as part of a black-and-white outfit for instant chic.

