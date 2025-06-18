Source Claims Taylor Swift Is 'Furious' at Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

It seems there's bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. As the Gossip Girl star's legal battle against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni rages on, things have reportedly been quite tense between her and the godmother of her children — with one source claiming the popstar is "furious" at Blake.

The source, who spoke to Page Six, says that Taylor resents having been dragged into the drama via a text Justin previously alleged Blake had sent him, which read: "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you." As reported by CNN, it's widely believed that the "dragons" in question would include Taylor.

"Taylor buries hatchets but keeps maps of where she put them, remember?" Page Six's source joked, referencing the star's song "End Game," from revenge-heavy album Reputation. They added: "She will forever be furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text."

Blake sued Justin in late December, accusing the Jane The Virgin actor of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her, accusations which Justin categorically denies. The actor launched a countersuit, accusing Blake and some of her allies of extortion and defamation, but his suit was thrown out by a judge earlier this month.

If you've been following all the legal drama so far, you'll know that Justin's team subpoenaed Taylor, meaning she would have had to testify in the trial, but the subpoena was eventually thrown out after pushback from Taylor's side.

In response to the decision, Blake's team clearly sided with Taylor. "We supported the efforts of Taylor's team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process," they said in a statement last month.

Even though Taylor is no longer officially implicated in the court case in that way, the whole ordeal has reportedly put a real strain on her friendship with Blake. The two women were previously so close that Taylor was even the one to reveal the name of Blake's third child with husband Ryan Reynolds in her 2020 song "betty," but their relationship has suffered in recent months.

A source previously told People: "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama." A second insider added that the two women were "taking some space" from each other, but that they were "not no longer friends." Hopefully they're able to patch things up!